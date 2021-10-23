yuelan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We wrote a bullish article on ABB (NYSE:ABB) more than two years ago, and since then, it has significantly outperformed both the S&P 500 and our own expectations.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Part of our thesis was that ABB was successfully managing its turnaround by making the necessary changes to grow revenues and earnings in a more consistent fashion, and with an undemanding valuation shares looked attractive. We were also attracted to its exposure to high growth sectors such as industrial automation and EV charging. After the company's shares spent almost a decade without delivering meaningful returns, our article explained why we thought things were about to change:

There are four main reasons why we believe ABB can turn out to be a good investment this time: A solid balance sheet with investment grade credit rating; an undemanding valuation that assumes little to no growth going forward; a more focused company in industrial automation, mobility, and robotics after the sale of most of its power grids division to Hitachi; and a reduction of layers of bureaucracy in the company, looking to foster a more entrepreneurial culture. Two areas that should continue to grow quickly, and where ABB is well positioned, are industrial robots and electric vehicle (EV) charging technology.

We also mentioned that ABB was making big investments in growing its robotic business by building a new factory, as well as partnering with the likes of EVgo (EVGO) to deploy its fast EV chargers.

We continue being optimistic about the business growth prospects; however, the valuation is an issue. While shares deserve a higher price/sales multiple given the company's successful turnaround, we believe it has gotten too stretched at almost twice of its 10-year median. Shares have gone from a PS ratio of ~1.4x to ~2.4x, so most of the gains have come from multiple expansion and only a fraction from growth in the business.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

When we wrote the bullish article in 2019 shares were trading at an EV/EBITDA of ~14x, and now shares are almost 2x times more expensive based on this valuation multiple. Share price increases have clearly surpassed increases in profitability. We believe this is not sustainable and either business fundamentals catch up with the share price, or the share price adjusts to a more reasonable multiple.

Data by YCharts

One thing that has not changed is the strength of the company's balance sheet. The company continues to have a very manageable amount of net debt, which in fact has gone down, and a healthy quick ratio with similar amounts of quick assets and current liabilities.

Data by YCharts

Back in 2019 the dividend was ~4%, and today, while the company continues rewarding shareholders with a dividend and share repurchases, the yield has become a lower 2.6%. The shareholder yield, which incorporates both the dividend and share repurchases, is above 10% as the company has deployed funds from the Power Grids division sale on share repurchases. These statistics and dividend compression reflect how expensive shares have gotten.

Data by YCharts

Turnaround continues

The company continues making changes to right the ship and optimize its growth and profitability. Some of its recent moves include the divestment of Mechanical Power Transmission division to RBC Bearings for $2.9 billion and the acquisition of ASTI Mobile Robotics Group.

Proof of the turnaround working can be found in the Q3'21 results with operational EBITA margin expanding from 12% to 15.1%. Much of the improvements came from volume and price increases.

Source: ABB Investor Relations

The company also continues to deliver exciting new products such as the world's fastest electric car charger, Terra 360, which can simultaneously charge up to four vehicles.

Conclusion

While ABB's fundamentals remain strong, we believe most of the good news is already reflected in the share price. We think right now is a good moment to sell, or at least pare down the investment. ABB has exposure to attractive industries like factory automation and electric vehicle charging. However, at the end of the day a successful investment is as much the quality of the company as it is the price paid, and currently the price is very high.