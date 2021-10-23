The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Industries go through periods of rapid growth just as they go through periods of slow growth. An interesting example of one space that used to grow slowly that has recently picked up steam is the hydroponics market. Driven by the legalization of cannabis and related items, the demand for efficient growing systems and plant nutrients has soared. There are not that many players in the market whose main focus is this industry, but one that does deserve attention is Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM). Over the past three years, the financial picture at the company has improved in some rather remarkable ways. That improvement continues into the current fiscal year. Having said that, there's still plenty of progress the company needs to make in order to be truly valuable. And shares of the enterprise do not come particularly cheap. All things considered, Hydrofarm is an interesting prospect for investors who prioritize rapid revenue expansion. But for investors who want something cheap, it is not all that exciting an opportunity.

A hydroponics-oriented firm

Hydrofarm’s business is focused almost entirely on the hydroponics space. According to management, the company works on the manufacture and distribution of what it calls ‘controlled environment agriculture’, or CEA, equipment and supplies. For the most part, it services customers in the US and Canada. In these countries, the company has six distribution centers and two distribution centers, respectively. It also has one located in Spain and it has a non-distribution center in China. In all, the company leases over 900,000 square feet of space for all of its operations.

Over the years, Hydrofarm has succeeded in capturing over 2,000 wholesale customer accounts. To these, it sells hydroponic systems and related products used for the growing, the farming, and the cultivation of cannabis, flowers, fruits, and other plants. However, it truly is the cannabis niche that has been fueling expansion lately. Over 80% of its revenue comes from specialty retailers that emphasize the hydroponics space. In addition, the company also sells directly to retailers.

By some accounts, the cannabis space is still very much in its infancy. According to reports the company collected, the US cannabis market was worth $12.2 billion in 2019. The expectation is for this to grow to 31.1 billion by 2024. That would imply a 21% annualized growth rate. The expansion in Canada is expected to be even greater at 30% per annum, taking it from $1.7 billion to $6.2 billion over the same period of time. Another driver for the company is the US hemp market. This is expected to climb from $1.2 billion in 2019 to $6.9 billion in 2025, working out to an annualized growth rate of 33.8%. Collectively, this niche of the agricultural market is expected to take the CEA space from $65 billion in 2019 to $117.7 billion in 2023. That works out to an annualized growth rate of 16%.

*Created by Author

As might be expected, the revenue growth rate of Hydrofarm has been impressive in recent years. Revenue increased from $211.81 million in 2018 to $342.21 million last year. That expansion continues today, with revenue in the first half of 2021 totaling $245.19 million. That represents an increase of 55.1% over the $158.11 million generated the same time a year earlier.

Just as revenue has been on the rise, some of the company's profitability metrics have been improving too. After seeing its net loss increase from $32.89 million in 2018 to $40.08 million in 2019, it dropped precipitously to just $9.87 million in 2020. Now, at first glance, one thing that would be really shocking to investors is operating cash flow. Because this actually went from a positive $4.44 million in 2018 to a negative $44.83 million two years later. However, if you adjust for changes in working capital, this figure actually improved from a negative $17.45 million to a negative $1 million over the same window of time. EBITDA followed a similar trajectory, but its ultimate result in 2020 was even better, coming in at $21.08 million. That compares to the $7.25 million that it was in the red by in 2018.

During the current fiscal year, its bottom-line improvement has only continued. In the first half of 2021, the company generated a net profit of $7.20 million. That compares to a $1.83 million loss achieved the same time a year earlier. Operating cash flow went from a negative $1.40 million to a negative $0.50 million. However, if you adjust for changes in working capital, it increased from $5.03 million to $16.43 million. And lastly, EBITDA grew from $8.71 million to $26.09 million.

*Created by Author

Valuing a rapidly growing enterprise with a mixed operating history is rather challenging. The picture is made even more challenging by the fact that the company has very few firms to compare it to. But before we get into that, we should count ourselves grateful because management provided some guidance for the current fiscal year. Not only that, they have gone above and beyond what you would expect for a company when it comes to guidance. You see, so far this year, the company has engaged in four different acquisitions. In addition of growing organically, it has relied on buying other businesses in order to expand.

Two of these acquisitions occurred prior to the end of the company’s second quarter this year. So some of their data has already been incorporated into the company's broader financials. But another acquisition in the amount of $161 million did not take place until July 1st, while the other took place in August for $83 million. The company also, in July, redeemed some of its warrants, bringing in additional gross proceeds of $54 million. In addition to all of this, the company provided guidance for what the financial picture for the business would look like had these acquisitions been effective at the start of the year. In that scenario, they estimate that sales for 2021 would come in between $565 million and $590 million. And EBITDA would be between $80 million and $90 million. Taking these figures, I then estimated operating cash flow to be around $84.7 million.

Using this data, and adjusting for all of its recent transactions, I calculate that the business is trading at a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 18.5. It is also trading at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 18.1. The only significant comparable firm that I could find was The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), but with a market capitalization of $8.3 billion, and a more solid operating history under its belt, it is far from a perfect company to compare our prospect to. Even so, we will work with what we have to. By comparison, Scotts is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 27.6. In that regard, Hydrofarm looks cheap. But when you factor in debt, Scotts is trading at an EV to EBITDA multiple of just 11.4.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it is clear that Hydrofarm is growing at a rapid pace. I believe that growth will continue for the foreseeable future. Ultimately, the company might end up making some good returns for investors. And it is clear that the worst of its financial picture is well behind it. Having said that, when you factor leverage into the equation, shares of the business do look a bit pricey. If management can continue expanding the enterprise without significantly diluting shareholders, then it could still be a good purchase. But for investors looking for a rapid growth prospect that is trading on the cheap, there are probably better prospects out there.