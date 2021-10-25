LauriPatterson/E+ via Getty Images

TAP Company Profile and Financial Performance

Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) is the second-largest beer producer in the U.S. with a market share of 22% and the fifth-largest in the world. The annual sales volume was about $10bn. Revenues have been on decline since 2017 (just like AB InBev's (BUD)), with 2021 being the first year when the management hopes to break the spell, as a result of returning on-premise demand, growth in non-beer categories, and the positive bottom line contribution from the cost-savings program.

Molson Coors reports its revenues for two segments - North America, accounting for about 82% of sales (and profits), and Europe, accounting for the remaining 18%. The company has a diversified product portfolio and is constantly increasing its share of the above premium brands, thus generating potential for both top and bottom line growth.

Source: MCBC IR Presentation September 2021

In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic started, Molson Coors suffered from the closure of bars and restaurants, lacking revenues from the more profitable on-premise channel, which accounted for about 16% of the company's revenues in the U.S. and about 50% in Europe. As the restrictions are gradually lifted in 2021, the on-premise segment saw a slow return.

Q2 Financial Results and the FY Forecast

Molson Coors was able to achieve about a half of BUD's revenue growth in Q2 2021, delivering 13.7% sales growth to $2.9bn or 98% of the 2019 level. The results were slightly above analysts' expectations both on EPS and revenues. The reason behind the positive quarterly results was the reopening of on-premise consumption, favorable pricing, as well as premiumization of the company's portfolio. For FY2021, in September 2021, the management reiterated its guidance of "mid-single-digit" net sales growth on a constant-currency basis (unlike SAM, where management withdrew its guidance).

TAP's management announced the following growth drivers to rejuvenate its anemic revenue growth over the past years:

Build on the strength of its core brands (Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, etc.).

Aggressively grow the share of its products above the premium segment through craft beer portfolio.

Expand beyond beer categories (i.e. hard seltzers and other products).

Interestingly, the first question from the analysts during the Q2 earnings call was on the hot market of hard seltzers. Molson Coors has several hard seltzer brands like Vizzy, Coors Seltzer, Proof Point, and others as well as an exclusive agreement with The Coca-Cola Company (KO) to manufacture and distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the U.S. and Canada.

Source: MCBC IR Presentation September 2021

The management was quite upbeat in its comments on the Q2 analyst call, stating that both Vizzy and Topo Chico were selling faster than expected and were gaining market share. This comes in stark contrast to the commentary given by the management of the Boston Beer Company for its Truly hard seltzer brand, where demand fell below expectations in Q2 2021. Going forward, the company plans to focus on Vizzy and Topo Chico brands, investing heavily into the production capacities.

At the same time, the company's management recognizes that the triple-digit hard seltzer growth from last year is poised to slow down. TAP targets 10% of the hard seltzer market in the U.S. by the end of 2021, however, still acknowledging that it will make a minimal share of its revenues and the bottom line.

On the profitability side, Molson Coors delivered 20.5% operating margin in Q2 2021, which is historically a strong quarter for the company in terms of profitability. TAP will probably top the 15% operating profit margin level for FY 2021. The management guidance is flat EBITDA compared to 2020, as the top line growth could be offset by COGS, inflationary headwinds, and additional marketing spend. At 15% operating margin, Molson Coors' profitability will amount only to half of that of AB InBev and below the industry average of 22%; however, we see some upside potential here long-term as the company focuses on more premium brands.

To watch: TAP Q3 earnings on October 28th (pre-market).

TAP stock currently offers 3% dividend yield

Just like AB InBev, Molson Coors management is busy reducing its leverage from the current 3.35x Net Debt/EBITDA to below 3x by the end of 2022; however, at the same time, the company announced in July 2021 that they will resume the payment of quarterly dividends of $0.34/share (or $1.36 for the year). The dividend currently offers 3% dividend yield with a safe 34% payout ratio.

Source: Molson Coors Q2 2021 Presentation

We believe as Molson Coors ticks the first two boxes of their financial goals: investing in their business and bringing down the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio to below 3x by the end of 2022, the company will be in a position to increase its dividend payment to the shareholders. Below are the consensus estimates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

TAP Valuation According to DCF

In our DCF model, we use the equity risk premium of 4.84%, risk-free rate of 1.52%, and long-term growth rate of 2%. Below are the company-specific assumptions for TAP:

Revenue growth: We use a 7% revenue growth in 2021, which is slightly above the management guidance. For the years after that, we used a very conservative growth rate of 2%. The reason behind it is TAP's historical anemic top line growth. However, we might be positively surprised should company's strategy in investing in its core brands play out in the years to come.

Operating Margin: We use 15% operating margin throughout the forecasting period, based on the company's historical performance. However, this is also a conservative assumption, as a result of the cost savings program should see its reflection on the improved profitability. Operating margin of 15% is also below the average for alcoholic beverage companies (22%).

WACC: We used 5.3% cost of capital. TAP has a beta of 1.11, reflecting a lower debt to capital ratio of 65% compared to 132% for BUD; however, a higher beta compared to SAM.

Source: Author's calculations

Source: Author's calculations

Even with the conservative assumptions, our DCF model suggests that TAP is offering a 42% upside potential to the current share price with a fair value per share of $64.

Sensitivity analysis: Should we increase the WACC to 6%, the estimated share value for the TAP stock would fall to $47, offering just a 5% upside potential to the current share price. Therefore, if you are an investor with a higher required rate of return, TAP might still not be a buy for you.

However, should we increase the operating margin to 20% long-term (still below the sector average) and use WACC of 6%, the estimated fair share value would go up to $93, 106% upside potential.

Relative Valuation

Molson Coors shares are currently trading at 11.3x FWD P/E, which is significantly below its peers: 30x for SAM and 20x for BUD. The company is also trading below its normal P/E ratio of 15.66x, due to the weakness of the beer market in the past months. Should TAP valuation return to its historical P/E, the share price would go up to $62, offering 38% upside to the current price.

Source: FAST Graphs

Conclusion

We believe Molson Coors presents an opportunity to invest in a company coming fresh from the turnaround. We like the company's strategy to focus on the premium brands, as well as an increasing number of partnerships and JVs.

Using the conservative assumptions about growth and profitability in our DCF model, Molson Coors shares are still about 40% undervalued, suggesting a fair share value of $64.

To watch: TAP Q3 earnings on October 28th (pre-market).