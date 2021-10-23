BDC Market Weekly Review: Sector Valuation Moves Back To Pre-COVID Levels

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Oct. 16.

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the third week of October.

Be sure to check out our other Weeklies - covering the CEF as well as the preferreds / baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space. Also have a look at our primer of the BDC sector with a focus on how it compares to credit CEFs.

Market Overview

The BDC space has put in strong gains since the end of the quarter a few weeks ago with the median return of close to 4%.

Source: Systematic Income

The combination of strong recent returns and a large lag since the last release of financials (it has been over 3 months since most BDCs have published their financials) means there is greater uncertainty around valuations.

The chart below shows BDC price changes since the end of Q2 with most BDCs putting in low to mid-single-digit gains in price which has outpaced the average quarterly NAV gain over the last year and a half.

Source: Systematic Income

As the chart below shows, the average NAV gain has tended to come in around 2.5% since Q1 of 2020.

Source: Systematic Income

In our view, this is unlikely to continue at the same pace for a couple of reasons. First, much of the post-COVID write-up is probably behind us given the sharp recovery in both activity indicators as well as asset prices. And secondly, Q3 has been relatively weak with broad equity indices registering flat performance and credit spreads actually rising since the end of Q2.

This suggests that most BDCs should see valuation increases since the end of Q2 of 1-5%, pushing the average BDC valuation above its pre-COVID level and bringing the median valuation close to the 2019-end level. This doesn't mean that there aren't valuation opportunities in individual securities. Rather, the pace of aggregate valuation increases that we have seen over the last year-and-a-half is unlikely to be sustained going forward.

Source: Systematic Income

Market Themes

In a recent public article, we discussed the impact of higher Fed policy rates (and by extension, Libor) on BDC net investment income or NII, using the Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) as a case study (chosen specifically as it was highlighted in third-party commentary as a BDC that was going to see higher income from rising rates which was actually not correct). Our main takeaway was that the majority of BDCs are going to see a drop in NII in the range of 1-3 Fed hikes. In the comments to the article, we got two kinds of pushback which are worth following up on because it reveals some further misconceptions about BDCs.

The first was basically - "fine this may well be true of ORCC but it's not true of any other BDC". This comment is easy to dismiss and - you don't have to take our word for it - we only have to see what the BDCs are themselves saying.

Among the five largest BDCs, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) and ORCC, or 3 out of 5 will see lower income for a 1% rise in Libor while Ares Capital (ARCC) and Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) will see higher income. Investors can confirm this by going to the latest 10-Q filings of the given BDC which takes around 10 seconds to locate on the company's website and 2 seconds to get to the right section (always called the Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk in the filing).

This is the extract from the GBDC 10-Q:

Source: 10-Q

This is the extract from the FSK 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

And this is the extract from the ORCC 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

It is unfortunate that only ORCC and GBDC disclose the impact of a 0.5% rise in Libor (roughly equivalent to 2 Fed hikes). BDC should really present the impact on NII for each 0.25% rise in short-term rates - doing so in 1% increments is simply not granular enough. In our view, the non-linearity of NII due to the presence of Libor floors suggests that all 5 should see a drop in NII for a 0.5% rise. It is telling that the only 2 BDCs among the largest 5 that do disclose the NII sensitivity for a 0.5% rise both show a drop in income for that level.

The key takeaway for this type of pushback is that investors can easily locate a lot of the relevant information about their BDC holding by going to the source. Spending a few seconds on publicly provided information will quickly clear up a lot of misconceptions.

The second type of pushback was something like "all or nearly all BDCs should see an increase in income because they have already hit their Libor floors of 5-7%". This view is incorrect and it's worth digging into because it misunderstands the mechanics of BDC loans. And a failure to understand the mechanics of BDC loans makes it very difficult to have the right intuition about how BDC income will evolve if/as short-term rates rise.

The key points here are that 1) the floor is set on Libor itself not the all-in coupon of the loan hence the phrase “Libor floor” and 2) the Libor floors have tended to be in the area of 0.5-1% (again, you don’t have to believe us – that’s what it says in the 10-Qs). If Libor floors were indeed set at a rate of 5-7% then the yields of BDC loans would be on the order of 12-17% (since the spread over Libor of BDC loans are usually in the range of 6-9%) which is obviously wrong since the weighted-average debt yield of BDC portfolios tends to be on the order of 8-10% - something we track on our BDC Investor Tool on the service.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

Therefore, for most loans with Libor floors their coupons will not change until Libor itself moves above the floor, i.e. Libor needs to go from 0.12% now to above the typical floor range of 0.5-1% for most loans. Some loans don’t have Libor floors (i.e. the floor is zero) and those will benefit from any rise in Libor.

The second key takeaway here is that it is important to understand the basic structure of BDC loans in order to have the right intuition about how BDC income will evolve going forward.

What does all this mean for BDC investors?

This certainly doesn’t mean people should avoid BDCs or that BDC management is “bad” for allowing this to happen – this is just a feature of the market. Libor floors aren’t bad or good in themselves. It’s just there to make sure the lenders don’t receive less than a certain yield on their capital as a result of the drop in Libor. However, because bank credit facilities (i.e. where BDCs themselves are the borrowers) don’t typically have these floors it can create some weird dynamics.

The key point for BDC investors is that the structure of BDC debt is the key determiner of how BDC income will evolve in response to changes in short-term rates. In other words, BDCs are largely similar in the fact that they hold primarily floating-rate loans with Libor floors. But they are much more different on the liability side and this difference in the make-up of debt is what is going to determine the sensitivity of NII to rising short-term rates

BDCs whose debt is mostly via credit facilities, i.e. secured/floating-rate debt will see their NII underperform relative to those BDCs whose debt is mostly via bonds/notes, i.e. unsecured/fixed-rate (and who don’t swap out the fixed-rate into a floating-rate). So why don’t all BDCs simply replace all their floating-rate debt with fixed-rate debt to make sure their NII rises immediately as soon as Libor goes up? First, a lot of fixed-rate debt cannot be redeemed until maturity and the debt that can be redeemed often has make-whole provisions which requires BDCs to prepay all future coupons which is clearly uneconomic to replace.Also, credit facilities (i.e. secured / floating-rate debt) are simply a lot cheaper than bonds / notes (i.e. unsecured / fixed-rate debt). This is because of the collateral the lender to the BDC has access to (hence “secured”, bonds are typically "unsecured", i.e. they don't have collateral at hand to protect the borrowing) plus the fact that floating-rate debt will tend to have a lower interest rate than fixed-rate debt because of the shape of the yield curve (i.e. because Libor is expected to increase over time, the floating rate paid now will be below the fixed-rate over the same term since later expected rises in Libor will “average” out to the equivalent fixed-rate today).

So, a BDC like Hercules Capital (HTGC) will, unusually, actually see an immediate rise in NII with a rise in Libor because close to 100% of its debt is fixed-rate. This may sound great but, arguably, HTGC is (and has been for some time) “overpaying” on its debt now (you can see that it has one of the highest Debt Interest Cost metrics in the BDC Tool – column BK). So, it will benefit immediately when Libor rises but that privilege has come at a significant cost over the last few years, i.e. HTGC has earned a lower NII than it could have had it financed itself with floating-rate debt.

Again, this doesn't mean what HTGC has done is wrong - rather it is an economic choice it has made. Whether it was "good" or "bad" is difficult to judge in retrospect given all the other factors driving the choice of the debt stack of any given BDC. Simply put, its unsecured/fixed-rate debt profile has been a headwind over the last few years as short-term rate have remained very low but will be a tailwind if/as short-term rates start to rise.

Market Commentary

Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) is increasing dividends by 7% to $0.225 per quarter ($0.075 per month) with an additional supplemental dividend of $0.09. That only takes it to 8.89% annualized yield which is in line with the sector median and average levels. Regular dividend coverage looks to be around 107%. It’s a preferred equity heavy portfolio at 30% and the portfolio is chunky at only 27 companies. The fee structure is also one of the most expensive in the sector. Dividend yield has tended to be below the sector average: 7-8% versus around 9-10% for the broader sector.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

Historical NAV returns have been very good.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

However, its outperformance has come down quite a bit in recent years. Over the last few years, it has been performing in line with the broader sector which is shown in the chart below. The trailing twelve-month average total NAV return (red line) has tended to move around the 50th percentile, i.e. in line with the sector median and well off the exceptional performance period in 2017-2018.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

Valuation has risen significantly from below the sector average to above the sector average.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

This is another case (as is the case of TCG BDC (CGBD)) where relative valuation seems to be lagging the performance of the BDC, i.e. GAIN was a big outperformer of the sector in 2017-18 when its valuation was below the sector average and now that its performance has moved back to the sector average or even a bit below, its valuation has exceeded the sector average. This type of dynamic of valuation chasing one-off performance provides a source of alpha for careful investors in the sector.

PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) is issuing $165m of 4% 2026 notes to redeem its $150m 5.5% 2024 notes. The company’s weighted-average debt expense will move from 3.68% to 3.43% - a sizable reduction. The total impact on NII is roughly a 4% increase. Typically, BDCs are not able to redeem their unsecured notes because of make-whole premiums (often at a low or no discount spread). In other words, for a BDC to redeem a note that has a make-whole premium, it basically has to prepay all (or most if there is a discount spread, i.e. Treasury + 50bps) future coupons. This is not a great deal for the BDC because on net it doesn’t produce a saving. These 2024 notes don’t appear to have the make-whole provision which allows PNNT to redeem them and take advantage of low rates. The other 2026 notes of PNNT and these new 2026 notes do have a make-whole provision and they have no other debt outside of a credit facility and longer-term SBA debt which means that we shouldn’t expect further sizable debt interest reduction from PNNT for some time. The Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) originated close to a billion in new investments in the last quarter which is a big number relative to its June-21 total investments of $4.4bn. Total investments increased by $455m after repayments and sales. This number includes the change in valuations (presumably higher) of existing investments so it doesn’t give a clean picture of net new originations which is what’s important from a NII perspective.

We should expect leverage to move up – as of June it was pretty low at 0.84x and well below the sector average of 0.97x. NII has been trending up and should continue to do so given the rise in net new originations and lower debt interest expense trajectory that we highlighted in a recent article.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

Last quarter, adjusted NII (adjusted for the premium paid on the GCIC merger) coverage was 100% so this should move higher. Valuation as of the last quarter NAV stands at 106% which is actually on the low side for GBDC (historic average valuation is 108%) and is only at the 9th percentile relative to the sector, i.e. it has tended to trade at a valuation premium of 5-15% to the sector average but is now a bit below the sector average.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

Adjusted NII price yield is on the low side at 7.27% - more than 1% below the sector average. This will likely converge towards the sector average as the company boosts its leverage.

Stance And Takeaways

We continue to find value in BDCs that are trading at attractive levels relative to the sector as well as relative to their historical NAV returns. These include Fidus Investment (FDUS), New Mountain Finance (NMFC), GBDC and BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC). TCPC has rallied around 5% since our write-up so it's marginally less attractive at current levels.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

We are also looking at a number of BDCs that are trading at low valuations such as FSK, PNNT and CGBD. Although these companies typically have more issues to work through, their low valuation provides a margin of safety against these issues. The key factor in the allocation decision is whether that margin of safety is sufficiently large to compensate for existing and potential problems in the portfolio. As our recent article highlights, we like CGBD in this sub-sector, particularly for investors looking for a credit-focused BDC allocation.