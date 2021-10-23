Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Over the last few months, the broad market has been trading in reach valuation territories supported by accommodative monetary and fiscal policies and strong corporate earnings. During this kind of environment, we are looking for quality businesses that are at worst fairly valued. In this article, we will review Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) and examine if this can be a good investment at the current price.

The Business

Before we dive into the historical performance of the company let's look at SWK as a business. Below we will provide some information that investors can find on the company’s website.

SWK operates in the tools and storage, industrial and security business worldwide. The company has been around since 1843 and has some of the most well-known and globally recognised brands. In 2020, the company had $14.5bn in sales with 61% of the sales coming from the U.S. The biggest revenue segment is tools and storage at around 71% of total sales followed by industrial at 16% and security at 13%.

Source: Company Website

SWK holds a strong portfolio of brands.

Source: Company Website

Source: Company Website

SWK has delivered strong shareholder returns over the years and is considered a strong dividend payer. As we can see above the company has been paying dividends for the last 145 years and the total shareholder return for the last 21 years was 895% or around 11% year on year. Over the years the company completed a number of acquisitions. The history of the company can be found here. Recently, SWK announced that they are buying the remaining stake in MTD Holdings for $1.6bn. The company also announced acquiring Excel Industries for $375m in cash. Both of these acquisitions are considered strategic and are expected to be accreditive to SWK EPS.

At the most recent Q2 2021 earnings call, management increased its full-year guidance to EPS of $11.35-$11.65 where the midpoint is 27% higher than the previous year and increased the dividend by 13% for the 54thconsecutive dividend rise. All segments have experienced double-digit revenue growth year on year with the core segment leading with 46% revenue growth and 73% growth in profits.

Source: Q2 2021 presentation

In addition, free cash flow increased by 28%, operating margin improved by 2.7 percentage points and the overall organic growth was 33%. These are strong performance numbers and given the 13% dividend increase management signalled its confidence. Lastly, management communicated that the board has approved a 20m shares share buyback program. Overall, the company seems to be firing at all cylinders, year on year growth has been impressive and management seems to be confident that this will continue.

Now we will turn our attention to the historical performance.

Source: Own analysis

Since 2011, SWK grew its revenue per share on a consistent basis year after year. SWK grew its revenue per share by 89% or 7% per year. Diluted EPS is more cyclical as we can see from the graph above, however overall it is moving up and to the right. During the last decade, diluted EPS increased by 181% or 11% year on year. Similarly, the overall top and bottom lines of the firm have increased by 79% and 168% respectively.

Source: Own analysis

Over time the diluted shares outstanding have also decreased. During the last decade, the decrease was around 6% or 1% year on year. As we can see from the graph above shares continuously decreased until 2016, however since then they have picked up increasing by 8%. Looking at the price chart below it seems that the share count is moving reasonably based on the share price. Given that diluted EPS continues to increase this is not a concern. In addition, the recent share buyback approval will likely drive the share count lower.

Data by YCharts

Source: Own analysis

During the same period, the company has increased its total debt and net debt. Over the period total debt increased by 35% and net debt by 67%. Currently, net debt is 1.8x CFO, total debt to total capital is 30% and the credit rating agencies rate the company investment grade. The current net debt level is not a concern at these levels and is well managed by SWK’s management.

Source: Own analysis

In addition, as we can see over the last 4 years FCPS and CFO per share have been growing steadily. Over the decade FCPS grew by 196% or 11% a year on average and CFO per share by 155% or 10% per year on average. Management highlighted that the free cash flow grew by 27% from last year’s quarter and was $300m better YTD compared to 2020 which was a record for the company.

Source: Own analysis

Overall SWK has a strong historical performance. EPS growth and revenue growth are accelerating over the last years with growth opportunities in e-commerce, more of the stay at home play and electrification. The company has strong free cash flow growth and as we mentioned earlier 2021 will be another record year for the company. Lastly, SWK offers an average ROIC that is accelerating and for the last year is expected to reach over 10% which we like to see in a company.

Dividend

As we mentioned above SWK is considered to be a strong dividend payer and appeals to a lot of income-oriented investors even though it has a low starting dividend yield. The company has paid a dividend for the last 145 years and increased its dividend last quarter for the 54th year in a row. This is a testament to the company’s ability to adapt with time and continue to deliver a reliable dividend income to its shareholders. SWK offers a starting forward dividend yield of 1.7% with a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share.

Source: Own analysis

As we can see above, the SWK dividend is consistent and rose every year for the last decade. Over the period dividend grew by 71% or 5% per year and the payout ratio decreased by 35% and is currently at c.27%. The management's goal is to return 50% of the excess capital to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends and targets a payout ratio of 30-35%. As we have seen earlier the company does have some cyclicality however, we can see that the payout ratio goes up to 64% at max and each bottom is lower. This alongside the fact that the payout ratio is below the target shows that the company will continue to raise its dividend over the coming year.

Source: Own analysis

With the exception of 2017, the dividend is well covered by FCPS and with record FCPS the dividend is covered 4.4x by FCPS and 5.3x by CFO. Dividend CAGR for 3, 5, 10 years has been 4.3%, 5.3% and 6.3% respectively. The last increase was a 13% increase, but we do not expect this growth rate to be sustainable over the longer term. Dividend payments should revert closer to the 5% mark and remains safe at these levels.

Relative valuation

SWK stock price increased by c.6% over the last 12 months and is currently trading at around 16% below its 52-week high.

Data by YCharts

At the same time P/E multiple declined from 29x to 17x a decline of 41% over the year. Currently, based on the 10-year P/E multiple SWK is trading at the lower end of its P/E multiple.

Data by YCharts

How does SWK compare to its peers?

SWK FTV OTIS DOV XYL P/E GAAP (FWD) 17.1 42.1 29.9 25.4 52.7 P/S (TTM) 1.8 5.0 2.7 3.2 4.5 P/Cash flow (TTM) 12.9 22.4 20.6 20.2 27.3 ROE (%) 17.2 19.6 - 26.4 13.0

Source: SEEKING ALPHA

Data by YCharts

As we can see from the graph above it seems that SWK has lagged behind its competitors over the last year with the lowest stock price return.

Overall, the relative valuation based on all price multiples shows SWK as relatively undervalued. Some relative undervaluation should be expected due to the lower ROE however, this is not in proportion. For example, SWK provides 12% lower ROE than Fortive Corporation (FTV) however on a P/E multiple SWK is relatively undervalued by 60% and based on price to cash flow multiple by 42%. Overall based on its own historic price multiples and peer comparison SWK is undervalued. Shareholders should benefit from price multiple expansions over the coming years.

On an absolute basis, SWK is also undervalued. We like to use a discount rate of 15% incorporating indirectly a margin of safety. Given an EPS of $11.5 in line with management’s guidance and a growth rate of 14%, in 5 years the EPS will be around $22.1. If we assume a P/E multiple of 20x the price in five years will be $442. Discounting that back at a rate of 15% the price estimate for today is $220. SWK is currently trading c.15% lower than the estimated price, hence is undervalued. We do see shareholders benefiting from both an increase in EPS and multiple expansion that can lead to double-digit returns. The fact that the company beats analysts expectations consistently is also another safety net for investors buying at the current prices. It is worth noting that the estimates above are first estimates and secondly our metrics when we value a company.

Risks

There is one risk that we see with SWK, inflation. SWK faces the risk of inflationary pressures and operates in a competitive space. Management did highlight that they are seeing inflationary pressures in their latest earnings call and this impacts the company and their customers. Higher inflation means higher costs and if the prices are not passed on to consumers lower profit margins. In addition, inflationary uncertainty does not allow their customers to ramp up investments which can have a positive knock-on effect on SWK. Management seems to be comfortable at the current inflation level as price, volume and productivity gains were able to partially offset inflation. However, this environment is dynamic and can change fast given COVID and that central banks have the capacity to act to limit inflation. Central banks and markets around the world seem to be bringing interest rate hikes closer as time passes. We do believe that SWK has strong brands and is in a good financial position to manage any inflationary pressures and continue to grow in the future.

Summary

SWK has a strong historical performance and is a quality business. This is based on performance, shareholder value created and current financial and product portfolio positions. We expect the company to continue to grow and capitalise on opportunities as economies open back up. At current levels, SWK is relatively and absolutely undervalued. Over the next 5 years, shareholders should benefit from price multiple expansion, earnings growth and dividend increases. We believe this is a good entry point for new investors and we are bullish as we expect double-digit returns over the coming years.