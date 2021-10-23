LaylaBird/E+ via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) filed an S-1 statement, intending to list on NYSE under the ticker symbol "SONX".

The price of the offer is not yet known, so we cannot deduce the final valuation of the company. However, we can assess the market situation, the company's product quality, and possible catalysts for SONX's future growth.

In this article, I use my own machine/statistical learning model that includes - 30 financial and non-financial variables and 427 observations. According to this model, under certain conditions, SONX may prove to be significantly underpriced on the first day of trading - this may serve as a protective buffer for those who buy the stock at the offer price.

We can also take a look at SONX's peers and understand which multiples investors should focus on as more details about this IPO emerge.

Quick business description

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. The company has developed the GentleWave System - the first and only FDA-cleared system for root canal therapy (RCT) - a treatment for late-stage tooth decay that aims to save the patient's tooth instead of removing it.

Market opportunities & recent financial performance

Tooth decay, however, is one of the most common dental diseases in the world, and in the United States in particular. According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, 92% of adults between the ages of 20 and 64 have had dental cavities in their permanent teeth.

The average age of U.S. residents is getting older every year - this is due to many factors, but mainly to improvements in medical care and the conscious decision not to have children.

A new report released today shows 15.2 million, nearly 1 in 6 (16.5%), adults age 55 and older are childless. According to U.S. Census Bureau, there were 40.3M U.S. residents 65 years and older in the 2010 Census and 54.1M in the July 1, 2019, population estimates. Source: Census.gov

This plays into the hands of the company, because the older a person gets, the higher the risk of dental diseases, regardless of oral hygiene. In the coming years, "the aging trend" will only grow:

Source: Statista

As we all know, the amount of sugar consumed directly affects the likelihood of tooth decay - another problem in our society that Sonendo does not turn a blind eye to.

Today, the average American consumes almost 152 pounds of sugar in one year. This is equal to 3 pounds (or 6 cups) of sugar consumed in one week! Nutritionists suggest that Americans should get only 10% of their calories from sugar. This equals 13.3 teaspoons of sugar per day (based on 2,000 calories per day). Source: DPHS' research material

Moreover, despite the healthy lifestyle many people try to follow, sugar and confectionery production does not seem to stop growing:

Data by YCharts

As it goes from the S-1 statement, "The United States spends approximately $148 billion annually on professional dental services, of which we [Sonendo] estimate that approximately 55%, or $81 billion, of spending, is directly associated with treating tooth decay."

Some analysts predict that the professional dental market will grow with a CAGR of 5.5% by 2027. However, I think this is a conservative estimate considering how much everything is changing right now due to inflation in the market - according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average inflation rate for dental services in the U.S. between 1935 and 2021 was 4.35%, while the general inflation rate was 3.55% during the same period. That's why I think Sonendo's total annual addressable market target of $1.9 billion (according to S-1) is actually larger. This is confirmed when we look at other studies - according to TechSci research report, the global dental implants market should grow by 7.16% (OTC:CAGR) for the next 5 years.

It is also important to look at how the market perceives the company's products. According to Facebook's reviews, the company's main product - GentleWave System - has extremely good scores (based on 16 reviews, 4.8 out of 5.0). Compared to conventional root canal systems, GentelWave is unique in its painlessness. The entire procedure is minimally invasive and requires only a few instruments. You have to visit only 1 single session for cleaning, disinfection, and shaping, while other systems require a couple of appointments, 90 minutes each.

Another catalyst is the safety of the GentleWave System - it produces no aerosols and reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19 during root canal treatment - this is definitely should be considered as a competitive advantage of Sonendo's main product.

According to CDC, some endodontic instruments create a visible spray that can contain particle droplets of water, saliva, blood, microorganisms, and other debris. The GentleWave System releases virtually no aerosolized material into the air during normal use as it is a closed-loop system, which is a significant benefit to patients, clinicians, and their staff. Additionally, the procedure is generally performed in one visit. Source: NewsWire.ca

GentleWave's convenience will eventually attract more and more dentists because, as we have already understood, the addressable market will not get smaller. The company admits that it will not become profitable in the coming years, mainly because of the heavy investment in marketing and R&D to capture as much of the market as possible.

But this approach to expansion does not at all mean that the company is constantly increasing its loss - if we look at the most recent income statement data, we will see the effects of high operating leverage (gross profit growth exceeding revenue growth). This leads to a significant decrease (improvements) in operating and net losses from year to year.

Source: Sonendo's F-1

Also, by looking at the revenue trends, you can see how much demand there is for the company's product - I do not think anything threatens that demand at the moment.

Gross margin increased to 25% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from 11% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to change in revenue mix and resultant higher production volumes in our Product segment. Source: Sonendo's F-1

From this, I conclude that if operating leverage remains the same, Sonendo will be able to please us with an increase in the key margin indicators of its business in the next reporting period.

Source: Sonendo's F-1

Looking at the liquidity of the company, it becomes clear why they decided to raise money:

December 31, 2020 June 30, 2021 Current ratio 1.44 0.90 Quick ratio 1.32 0.72 Cash ratio 1.27 0.67

Source: Author's calculations

However, it's not all bad - there's enough cash on the balance sheet to cover more than 60% of current liabilities, which is very good for a fast-growing medical technology company.

The company is not generating positive cash flow from its operations because it has quite large net losses. But I think that is quite normal as long as there is growth and it is organic (completely dictated by the demand for the GentleWave System).

I believe that Sonendo is a very promising company that will continue to grow, and most importantly, it will do it efficiently due to its high operating leverage. I propose to move on to predicting underpricing of the IPO to find out whether there will be a "protective buffer" if you buy the stock on pre-IPO.

Instead of valuation: machine learning prediction of the IPO's underpricing

Why underpricing is important?

In recent years, many brokers have begun offering their clients the opportunity to participate in pre-IPO companies like SONX. If you are interested in an IPO, all you have to do is submit an application, indicate the amount you want to invest and that's it. After the IPO has taken place, the next day you will see in your account the number of shares the broker was able to get for you at the issue price. Usually, this is significantly less than the amount you were willing to participate in the placement for - this is due to the limited number of shares your broker has on hand. Given all of this, a natural question for investors is, "What can we expect from the stock price immediately after the IPO?" If underwriters have underpriced a stock, it usually skyrockets by several dozen percent immediately after listing - those who got little (or nothing) in the pre-IPO are increasing their LONG positions. So we need to be guided by how much a stock can be underpriced at listing - in my experience of participating in such placements, in the overwhelming majority of cases you will only earn from the underpricing if you intend to hold the stock until the lock-up period when it will not dry up within 3 months. So the higher the underpricing on the first day of trading, the greater the chances of earning an abnormal return over the medium term.

As you may have gathered from my bio description, I dedicated my bachelor thesis to finding the optimal machine learning method/model (ML) for predicting IPO underpricing. I manually collected financial and non-financial data from companies entering the US market since 2018. After excluding all SPACs and companies with missing information, I obtained a sample of 420 companies (observations) with 25 variables (attributes). Some feature engineering led me to > 40 variables - the most useful for prediction in my view. Maybe one day I will share my developments on GitHub, but for now, I consider it my intellectual property, improving day by day as the number of observations grows. I intend to use this ML model specifically for you, the readers of Seeking Alpha. You can judge the effectiveness of my model from my recent article on Thomas James Homes (TJH), where I presented the results of backtesting (with real data).

However, like any ML model, mine has some pitfalls. The most important of which is that it includes 2 variables that are still unknown to us - the proportion of the company remaining with management and directors after the IPO, and the answer to the question, "Was the price range of the offering increased?". So I am going to use 2 scenarios that I'll use to assess the possibility of underpricing - the "bullish" scenario (the offering price range is raised and the management has 30%) and the "bearish" scenario (the price range is not raised, 5% for the management). So here is what I have:

["Bullish"]

["Bearish"]

How to interpret the outputs?

In the "Bearish" scenario ("KNN general", "KNN by industry") "low" means that the underpricing is likely to fall between 0% and 30%, so it's not "bad" (<0%).

The remaining models under the "Bearish" scenario confirm the conclusion of the "KNNs" - non-standardized OLS regression models suggest a potential underpricing of ~12-25% if the final offer price range is not increased and the share of the company remained with executives is 5%.

However, given the growth of the company, I expect that there will be a high demand and we'll be able to see an increase in this offering price range - then the underpricing can reach 56-63% according to the models under the "Bullish" scenario. This will give pre-IPO investors a certain kind of "protective buffer" if after "IPOing" the stock begins to correct (as is often the case during the first months).

Classical valuation approach

Based on the prospectus, Sonendo faces fierce competition with "a few larger manufacturers and distributors":

Source: Sonendo's F-1

Fortunately, all of the three main peers of Sonendo are publicly traded either on NYSE or NASDAQ, so we can make a comparative table to derive the "fair" valuation of SONX:

Company name: P/S (TTM) Revenue growth, 1H 2021, YoY Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) 0.95 43.25% Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) 2.22 59.40% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 3.13 53.41% Average 2.10 52.02% SONX ? 80%

Source: Seeking Alpha data, author's calculations

Based on the table above, I think the "fair" price-to-sales ratio should be 3-4x, maybe a bit higher if we take into account the company's innovative technology.

Total sales, $th: FY2020 (1) 23,351 1H 2021 (2) 15,419 1H 2020 (3) 8,548 TTM = (2) + (1 - 3) 30,222 Implied market cap. $th: P/S = 3x 90,666 P/S = 4x 120,888 P/S = 4.5x 135,999

Source: Author's calculations

Risks & takeaway for potential investors

As I always provide in my IPO articles, here's the selected list of the key risk factors threatening the company:

We are an early-stage company with a history of significant net losses, we expect to continue to incur operating losses for the foreseeable future and we may not be able to achieve or sustain profitability;

Our revenue is primarily generated from sales of our GentleWave console and the accompanying single-use PIs, as well as TDO software, and we are therefore highly dependent on the success of those offering;

The terms of our credit agreement require us to meet certain operating and financial covenants and place restrictions on our operating and financial flexibility. If we raise additional capital through debt financing, the terms of any new debt could further restrict our ability to operate our business;

Even if this offering is successful, we may need additional funding beyond the proceeds of this offering to finance our planned operations, and may not be able to raise capital when needed, which could force us to delay, reduce or eliminate one or more of our product development programs and future commercialization efforts. Source: S-1

Among other things, I should note that the company will remain very small after the IPO - I do not think the valuation will break the $140-150 million ceiling on the first day of trading. However, I do expect strong demand for this offering - I hope the underwriters underprice it and brokers have the opportunity to offer their clients the chance to buy the stock pre-IPO.

The most important risk that makes this entire article "Neutral" despite all the positive aspects of the company is the fact that we know too little to conclude about the investment quality of SONX. That's why we should wait until the prospectus is updated - I hope the underwriters will meet our expectations regarding the discount to the valuation.