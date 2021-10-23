GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSX:TGL) management long ago announced a new contract with Egypt. Since the starting date of the new contract has long passed, management has begun to actively take advantage of the contract even though approval of the new arrangement is not expected in until the near future. Shareholders may be able to count on some robust growth as the latest activity begins to generate results.

Source: TransGlobe Energy August 2021, Corporate Presentation.

The leases with the older fields were the direct beneficiaries of the new contracts. The reason for this is that these fields are very much a "known entity". The remaining oil is very much documented. So the risk in these fields is actually quite low.

The problem has long been that a secondary recovery effort that the company specializes in is more costly than the unconventional business or the mainstream upstream business. The new contract has clearly resolved any company qualms about adequate paybacks and potential profits or the activity shown above would not have taken place.

The latest operations update has drilling underway in the secondary recovery. Productive intervals have been located so there will be more production. But really the only reason for current production levels with a recompletion done in the earlier part of the fiscal year. Investors may be able to tell from the drilling results so far that there will be more good production news in the future. But for the time being, there was really only one significant recompletion that showed a production "bulge" before the production downtrend resumed. It takes time to turn the situation around. But this management has begun that task.

Source: TransGlobe Energy August 2021, Corporate Presentation.

The budget for the rest of the year is clearly focused on those secondary recovery efforts that are lower risk. The chances of a dry well or other disappointments are not that great when considering such a project. Usually, the capital investment upfront is relatively large and the response to that investment can be delayed.

Here, the wells appear to flow at a decent rate considering how cheap the wells are. They do quickly decline, but the proposed secondary recovery efforts should help these wells produce much longer than was the case before the project was proposed.

Source: TransGlobe Energy August 2021, Corporate Presentation.

Generally the projects proposed by the company required a longer repayment period to show adequate profits. Clearly the newly merged concession answers both the profit concerns as well as the length of time the company can operate the properties.

A situation like this is generally not of interest to the larger producing companies in Egypt because the amount of oil left to produce is not in sufficient quantity to interest those companies. This company thereby occupies an upstream niche that allows it to encounter far less competition than one would expect.

Source: TransGlobe Energy August 2021, Corporate Presentation.

The new deal with the Egyptian government effectively lower the breakeven point for secondary recovery to the point where the company is willing to expand its investment in these older fields. Egypt benefits by having more oil to sell to earn hard currency. The company becomes more profitable as a result of the contract. This is one of those rare "win-win" deals.

Source: TransGlobe Energy August 2021, Corporate Presentation.

The company has grown its business enough to bid on some leases that produce higher priced light oil. Most likely the company still bids on leases that are not seen as desirable by the larger companies in Egypt. But as the company grows, most likely management will encounter more competition through that growth by gradually bidding on more desirable leases (because they are more profitable).

TransGlobe Energy has done business in Egypt for "decades" so the company knows how to work with the government as well as the industry itself in the country. The Egyptian government is one of the more stable in the Middle East and is very supportive of an industry that earns hard currency for the country to spend on its priorities.

There is always the risk that management changes its strategy and decides to go "head to head" with the larger producers in the country. Such as strategy is not likely to produce very good results as the larger companies have more resources and can bid more for the more profitable leases at any auction. The larger companies can also spread the typical upstream risks out over several leases (which this company may not have the money to do).

In any event, the new contract with Egypt will make past results a less reliable predictor of future profitability because the new contract changes margins at the key pricing points. This is important for the company to obtain an adequate return on the large upfront investments of secondary recovery projects as well as the delayed results these projects typically show. The inability to quickly negotiate a contract combined with the 2020 oil price collapse led to inactivity that now has to be "caught up".

The addition of a light oil discovery also points to better pricing in the future because light oil typically commands a price higher than heavier oil. This company has a solid cash flow from the older fields that will probably also have a lower decline rate. That relatively dependable cash flow can be used to slowly and profitably expand operations in the future.

The last ten years have been a miserable experience for the industry. The misery "maxed out" in both 2016 and 2020. Now for the first time in a very long time, this company will get back on the growth track. That may mean the Canadian assets will have a harder time commanding capital dollars for a year or two until management has the fields in Egypt ideally optimized.

For shareholders the more generous contract provisions combined with higher prices means larger cash flows in the future without the effect of growth in production. Combining production growth with more generous margins will mean some very robust cash flow comparisons in the future.

Therefore this company is very likely to maintain its low debt balance sheet that usually calculates a negative net debt.

Low debt levels typically reduce small company risks quite a bit because low debt companies rarely get into serious trouble. The erratic cash flow may make Mr. Market a bit nervous. But that will likely resolve itself as the company continues to grow. This company has traditionally traded at a fairly low ratio to cash flow from operating activities the last few years despite the strong balance sheet.

Management has from time to time in the past paid a distribution. But the volatility of the last few years and the coronavirus challenges have forced management to focus on the balance sheet first while retaining enough reserves to restart a growth trajectory whenever conditions became favorable enough.

Therefore investors should probably expect a short period of negative cash flow as the company invests in activities that should restart the growth the company was once known for. After that short period, cash flow is very likely to exceed cash needs. In that case a small dividend in the future would be a possibility as would stock repurchases.

Really this company needs to grow enough to attract the kind of institutional coverage that would send the share price considerably higher. Right now the company is simply too small for many institutions to consider. However, a future of steady growth would eventually change that. Some of the better long term profits can be made by investors that hold small growing companies that finally get large enough to attract the institutional backing that leads to higher price-earnings ratios. The usually high amount of annual cash flow per share should keep the downside risk of this stock to a minimal amount.