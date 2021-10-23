onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Little Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) waited out a challenging year like fiscal year 2020. Natural gas prices have held up unusually well in fiscal year 2021 thanks to a hot summer and a year of relative industry inactivity. Now management is reviewing prospects on the more than 8,000 net acres held in Oklahoma. This acreage is now viable thanks to the strong commodity pricing. That acreage provides another avenue of growth for the company in addition to the Pennsylvania acreage that now provides most of the reported production.

Breakeven points on the Oklahoma acreage have been a point of discussion for some time. The Scoop, Stack, and Anadarko intervals of Oklahoma provide some of the more cost competitive locations in North America. During fiscal year 2020, it appeared as though this acreage was not competitive and therefore there was no activity on the acreage (relatively speaking). Now, a well that was drilled has been completed and the results of the production are being reviewed. This acreage will add liquids production to the currently largely dry gas production in Pennsylvania.

Investors can probably expect management to participate in carefully selected locations in Oklahoma while waiting for the operator to optimize well design and completion techniques. Many areas of Oklahoma have long produced petroleum products. But the latest technology advances have revived areas that were previously in decline. So some shareholder patience in the beginning is likely to pay off in a lot of profits and cash flow in the future.

Epsilon Energy is a small company that minimizes operating risk by turning to known operators to manage the leases that it owns. Epsilon is therefore a relatively passive owner of leases and therefore cannot determine the rate of drilling or capital expenditures outside of any contract language specifying those expenditures. So the small company upstream risk is minimized by having far larger and well established operators run the leases.

Epsilon Energy further reduces earnings volatility by having a material interest in a midstream operation that is likewise run by an established operator. That midstream interest provides a base cash flow during times of weak commodity pricing that may result in shut-in production. So the earnings volatility is less than would be expected because of the midstream interest.

Management further reduces investment risk by having a debt free balance sheet. Low debt companies rarely get into serious trouble. In fact, low debt companies often get second and third (or as many as they need) chances to succeed because there is no debt that has to be repaid.

Epsilon Energy November 2020, Corporate Presentation.

The current acreage in Pennsylvania that is responsible for much of the reported revenue is some of the best acreage in Pennsylvania. The operator of the acreage (as long term followers well know) has been Chesapeake Energy (CHK) for many years.

For many years the advantage of this acreage was magnified by a contractual carry that lowered the low costs of this acreage even more. That contractual carry is probably just about exhausted and is unlikely to play nearly as much of a role in profits in the future. It was a great cash flow booster while it lasted. That is especially true considering what happened to natural gas prices for several years.

As a small company, management wisely spread the risks of upstream by holding a fair amount of small positions over more acreage than would be expected by the amount of net acreage. These relatively long lived wells provide a cash flow basis for the company to expand operations into other profitable areas.

There is always the chance of a poor acquisition that costs the company money. But management has been pretty smart so far to avoid some of the expansion pitfalls of far larger competitors.

Source: Castle Rock Resources Website

As shown above, the Anadarko Basin is home to the Scoop and Stack plays. More importantly these wells will be located in Western Oklahoma. I followed the Oklahoma earthquake issues for several years through my coverage of SandRidge Energy (SD). Most of those earthquakes occurred in the eastern part of the state and involved wells with very different characteristics from those in the Western part of the state. So management avoided yet another complication that ensnared a lot of larger competitors.

Just as in Pennsylvania, management spread the risk out by taking a small percentage in a fairly large amount of acreage. Even so, the new position in Oklahoma is a net position that is twice as large as the Pennsylvania position. Therefore this position could have a larger effect upon profits in the future.

Furthermore management paid for this acreage through the sale of stock. That keeps the financial risk low because development of new acreage is unpredictable. Therefore it is not really advisable to use debt to acquire new acreage.

Management has been using excess cash flow to buy back shares ever since the shares were sold to finance the purchase of leases. This has the effect of offsetting the dilution caused by the issuance of shares to purchase the Oklahoma leases. Management may well completely offset that share offering in the future as the share repurchases continue. In practical terms, management took out an interest free loan by way of selling shares and now is repaying that loan through the repurchase of shares. Some of the shares have been repurchased at a discount to the issuance price which provides yet another bargain for shareholders.

Epsilon Energy management holds over 20% of the outstanding shares of the company. That should align the interests of management with the other shareholders.

Source: Epsilon Energy Second Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release

Epsilon Energy cash flow has held steady with last year. The increase in natural gas prices largely offset the expected production decline from a lack of drilling activity. This fiscal year drilling activity has resumed which should lead to a considerable recovery to previous production levels.

Cash is rapidly building to the point where it will likely get to $1 per share in the near future. The cash balance and the stock repurchase program help to support the price of the stock by limiting the downside potential.

This small company has a lot less risk than the typical small company due to the actions taken by management to reduce that risk. The company may be too small to attract the level of institutional investment needed for investors to see the "typical natural gas stock price movements". Therefore a lot of patience is needed for a stock like this.

However, the continued growth of the company should provide for a day in the future when this stock price will trade more like many competitors in the industry. In the meantime, there is a midstream operation that provides a minimum cash flow during industry downturns that many larger companies do not have. So for patient investors, this stock may be a consideration.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.