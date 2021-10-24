nzphotonz/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

There has been a lot of media hype about the announced proposed merger of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) (NASDAQ:DWACU) (NASDAQ:DWACW) and former President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group. This article will focus on the legal details that investors need to consider without the hype. I am sorry if these legal details are boring, but hopefully investors will get a better understanding of this deal.

Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. is SPAC - special purpose acquisition company which currently has no operations, only cash. Their amended S-1A IPO statement was filed on July 8. Another S-1A was amended and filed on August 31, which changed the terms from the original IPO. Under the amended IPO, units (DWACU) (34.5 million) would include one class A common stock (DWAC) and one-half warrant. One whole warrant (DWACW) (17.25 million) gives the holder the right to purchase one class A common stock at $11.50. In addition, 172,500 "representative" shares were included. The total IPO raised $346.750 million or $285.75 million after underwriting expenses.

Under the original S-1 filed on May 26, units would include one class A common stock, one-half warrant, plus a right entitling the holder to receive one-tenth of one share of class A common stock. The July amended S-1A dropped the right feature, which effectively made the offering terms less attractive to unit buyers. Under the original S-1 they also expected to raise only $126.5 million before underwriting expenses. These changes clearly indicate that there was very strong demand by investors to be associated with the SPAC sponsor.

The SPAC itself was created by Patrick Orlando, who is with ARC Global Investments, in January with an initial investment of only $25,000 when he received Founder Shares. These Founder Shares were subsequently converted into 5.49 million class A shares, which gives him a $0.0045537 cost basis per class A shares. (Current market value of $517 million, using $94.20 per DWAC share price.) He also made additional purchases of $11,334,840 worth of units and has 17.8% voting power according to a September 8 13D.

The "lock-up" period for his shares is six months after the initial business combination (starting date is the date of the Super 8-K filing), but if the average price per share is above $12 for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial business combination, he can then sell his shares.

Shareholders of this SPAC have the right of redemption for their shares upon completion of their initial business combination for their shares of the amount of cash in the trust account. According to the S-1, this amount is initially anticipated to be $10.20. Given the stock price, it is unlikely there will be any redemptions, so almost the entire amount of $285.75 million cash in the trust account can be used to fund Trump's plans after the merger. Another $198.4 million could become available in the future via the warrants at $11.50 per share.

Pay Attention To Warrant Details

Initially the separate trading of warrants and common stock comprising the units was to start January 14, 2022, but that was changed to September 21, 2021.

Investors need to pay attention to the details of warrants. They give the holder the right to buy class A common stock at $11.50, but this could be adjusted under certain conditions if they issue new stock under $9.20 per share and some other rather unlikely conditions given the current stock. (The details on page 13 of the August 30 S-1A).

The warrants expire five years after the completion of their initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. The key word here is redemption. The warrants most likely, in my opinion, will be redeemed before the end of the five years given the redemption terms. Once the warrants become exercisable, they can be redeemed under these terms:

*Redemption price of $0.01 per warrant

*30-day notice

*If, and only if, the stock price exceeds $18 per share for 20 days within a 30 day period after the warrants become exercisable

The warrants will become exercisable on the later of: 30 days after the completion of their initial business combination, and 12 months from the closing of the offer. Since the closing date was September 2, 2021, and the stock price most likely will be higher than $18 in September 2022, given the current valuation by traders, these warrants may end up being redeemed in October 2022.

Expected Merger Timeline

*30+ Days

It may take at least 30 days for the writing and filing of a S-4 Form with the SEC. This form will contain the proxy for DWAC shareholders to vote on. They will vote to approve the price that Digital World Acquisition Corp will pay for Trump Media & Technology Group, which according to their press release is initially set at $875 million, but that could increase to $1.7 billion depending upon the stock's performance after the merger. Oddly enough, the higher that DWAC stock trades at, the lower the number of shares Trump will receive because the merger is based on total price and not the number of shares. They will also be asked to vote on new board directors and some management incentive plan, which I would expect will be very lucrative for Trump. The S-4 will also contain pro forma financial statements about the new merged corporation.

The S-4 may also contain information about raising a significant amount of cash via PIPE financing, which will be needed to finance Trump's aggressive plans to build a media company. This financing could include a stock subscription by one of Trump's entities to buy a large amount of new stock at some negotiated price. (This is just pure speculation, but I wonder if he will get class B shares with 10-20 times the votes as class A, to give him very strong voting control.)

*30-60 Days

The SEC will review the S-4 and often there are amendments before the SEC approves it. Since this is a Trump deal, I expect very close scrutiny by the SEC and the press.

*Minimum of 20 Days

After the S-4 is approved by the SEC, the proxy statement is mailed to DWAC shareholders. There is a required minimum of 20 days between the mailing date of the proxies and the shareholder meeting. It takes a simple majority of 50%+ to approve the merger and with Orlando/ARC Global voting their 17.8% in favor, it is extremely likely the deal will be approved. Since, according to a report by CNBC, Lighthouse Investor Partners has already sold their 11.26% stake, I would not expect any organized opposition to the proposals.

*Within 4 Days

After the vote to approve the merger, they need to file a "Super 8-K" within 4 days with the SEC. This Super 8-K contains the same information required in a regular IPO filing. As noted above, the filing date of the Super-8 is the starting date for the lock-up time period.

I would expect that the deal should be completed before the end of the first quarter in 2022.

Capitalization

Assuming for the sake of discussion that the warrants are exercised, the total number of class A DWAC shares outstanding would be about 51.922 million. Using the current price of $92 and 51.922 million shares, the total current capitalization is approximately $4.78 billion for Digital World Acquisition Corp. shareholders. Cash from the original offer and from warrant purchases of stock at $11.50 per share, would be about $484 million. Since the news release did not give the details of the deal, it is unclear the amount of stock Donald Trump would receive and if he would be allowed to subscribe to additional shares, so we can't estimate the total capitalization at this time. The enterprise value of merged company using actual market prices post-merger, most likely will be much higher than the numbers used in negotiating the deal.

Conclusion

I bought a token number of DWAC shares because I support his media ideas and not because I could place a specific valuation on the merged company. At this point, any investment is based on "concept" and not on actual financial projections - therefore, no recommendation.

Investors need to actually read SEC documents to get correct information. These documents are usually boring, but you have to read them because you should not expect to get accurate and complete information from the press on this deal. The details could have both a positive and a negative impact on valuations and are too often not covered in the media.