Lynn_Bystrom/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is a passively managed fund overseeing $23.2 billion in assets split between 435 total holdings.

It is supposed to provide exposure to large- and mid-cap names from the S&P 500 (IVV) cohort that are deemed value stocks, another way of saying, appear relatively mispriced if assessed using three growth and three value indicators.

IVE is relatively cheap, with an expense ratio of just 18 bps, in line with its growth-focused counterpart IVW though materially below the U.S. Equity asset class median that currently stands at 29 bps. IVV's expense ratio is only 3 bps.

Even though the so-called value stocks from the S&P 500 grossly underperformed the market last year, delivering just 1.2%, they have had a few fairly strong months in 2021 in the wake of the sector/size/style rotation, and despite the fact that summer was somewhat challenging for them but not for the growth cohort, IVE still has YTD total return in line with the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Though IVE has a relatively favorable mix of the Seeking Alpha ETF Grades, with Expenses and Dividends being especially strong, numerous vulnerabilities still make it a suboptimal choice both for value and income investors. Let us assess its portfolio and explain why.

Exposing downsides of IVE strategy

IVE tracks the float-adjusted market-cap-weighted S&P 500 Value Index using the representative sampling strategy.

This year, I have covered a few exchange-traded funds that are supposed to follow passive value strategies, including the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV), which tracks precisely the same index but is much cheaper than IVE, with an expense ratio of just 4 bps.

I have criticized most of the funds that are supposed to provide exposure to underappreciated equities since upon deeper assessment using the Quant data, which is integral to my equity research routine, most have had large allocations to stocks that are anything but cheap compared to their respective sectors, though traded at a relatively low P/Es and P/Bs. Hence, their returns are skewed and are not representative of what a pure value strategy is capable of delivering (I am by no means claiming here that value strategies always win or are positioned to win in the current market environment).

Naturally, large-cap "value" funds that utilize minimalist strategies (e.g., only three multiples or growth metrics factored in) would have significant allocations to stocks that trade at a premium to their sectors. On the contrary, stocks of smaller sizes would have better value characteristics but, in theory, overall lower quality. As I highlighted in my recent note on the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY), just 67% of its holdings have the Quant Profitability score of B- or better, which I personally believe to be a consequence of the smaller size of its holdings (the median market cap stood at $5.7 billion as of writing the article). This is almost inevitable given small-size players typically have weaker market positions if compared to heavyweights, and thus have a higher cost of capital, so cheaper relative valuation is something to expect. Also, most are flying under the radar and do not receive much attention from the Street. Hence, they are prone to mispricing. That's not the case for large caps.

After this brief digression, let us return to IVE's strategy. The S&P Dow Jones Indices analysts use just three ratios that lie at the crux of the value score, namely Earnings/Price, Sales/Price, and Book Value/Price. I expressed my opinion on the latter multiple in the note on IWD. In short, this metric is outdated, it ignores the power of intangibles, and fund managers have been removing the ratio from their dashboards. Also, natural differences existing between sectors are ignored. So, IT players are compared with oil & gas, asset-light businesses with asset-heavy. In my view, that simply does not make sense.

As of October 20, IVE was long 431 stocks, with financials being its most significant sector with almost 22% weight, while its peer tilted towards growth style had only around 3% allocation to the banks, asset managers, and the like. At the same time, IVE was underweight in IT, with ~11% deployed to the tech stocks, while IVW is clearly enamored of the sector given its massive, 42% allocation; for better context, slightly more than a quarter of IVV's portfolio is invested in tech. Interestingly, ~32% of IVE's holdings (170 stocks) can be found in the IVW portfolio.

Regarding market-segment exposure, IVE is pronouncedly overweight in mega- and large-caps, with mid-cap stocks accounting for just ~1% of the AUM. The median market capitalization of its portfolio is approximately $31.4 billion.

So how significant was IVE's exposure to players with Value grades of at least B- (ideally better)? My analysis shows that only 31% of its net assets were deployed to such equities, while dangerously overpriced companies (D+ or weaker) accounted for almost 50%. What about growth? A similar story. Just ~28% parked in growth stocks (a B- grade or better), while over 48% allocated to those that are growing anemically or are not expanding, at all. Just for context, as I have highlighted in the article published earlier this month, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD), a fund offering minimalist but effective high-yield strategy, had around 60% of the assets invested in stocks boasting strong Value grades. Besides, RDIV, another dividend-focused smart-beta fund that I have dissected just recently, allocated around 91% of the AUM to undervalued players.

How could that happen? As I said above, comparing valuation multiples while ignoring differences between sectors can skew results, especially in the case of large caps. The Quant Value grade does not have that vulnerability since metrics are being compared with the sector medians and a stock's five-year averages. For example, AbbVie (ABBV), an IVE's investment with 0.3% weight, has an A+ grade as it is trading with a single-digit EV/EBITDA (Forward), while the healthcare sector median is around 16x.

Now let us turn to quality. The Profitability grade will help us here. My analysis shows that IVE is grossly overweight in companies that have robust margins and high capital efficiency, which is not a surprise for the large-cap universe. Around 86% of the holdings have Profitability ratings of at least B-; there are only 37 loss-making companies including Exxon Mobil (XOM) that together account for 7.5% of the portfolio. Outside the financial and real estate sectors, there are 15 cash-burning companies, but their combined weight is marginally south of 2%, so if issues supervening from an inability to cover costs trigger valuation reset, it is highly unlikely that IVE's NAV will drop significantly.

Final thoughts

The key takeaway is that large-cap-focused funds that utilize minimalist value strategies (to drive costs down and minimize turnover, of course), upon deeper inspection, have portfolios rife with expensive companies that skew returns. IVE is not an exception.

Yes, IVE is a high-quality fund with a relatively small expense ratio. But even here it lags SLYV which cut fees literally to the bone.

In fact, IVE is neither a growth nor a value ETF. It is more of a mixed bag. That said, I personally believe that the fund is a suboptimal choice for value investors. Yield-hunters would not be satisfied either, as a 1.86% LTM dividend yield is only marginally above the one offered by IVV. So dividend investors seeking value should pay more attention to high-yield funds that have a natural tilt towards grossly underappreciated stocks.

And, of course, my dear readers should do their own due diligence and read the prospectus and the methodology document before making any investment decisions.