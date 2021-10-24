DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund is managed by BlackRock, and its stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of relatively high dividend-paying U.S. equities". It has been a while since I covered HDV, but when I looked at it late last year, I had a fairly strong outlook for the fund. Looking back, being bullish was indeed the right call. While HDV has lagged the broader market, it has still delivered a return over 22%, which is quite strong:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With the broad equity indices either sitting at an all-time high or within striking distance of it, I wanted to take another look at HDV to see if I should change my rating as we inch closer to 2022.

After review, I still see some merit to owning this fund, as a diversifier from the S&P 500 and also as an income play. However, I am also a bit cautious on it, after seeing such a strong 1-year return. Further, the fund's dividend growth has been negative this year, which is not an overly reassuring sign. Finally, some of the fund's top holdings are in the Energy sector. This has been a driver of some of the recent returns, but it makes me question if we are nearing the end of the rally for that sector. All this taken together suggests to me that a neutral outlook is most appropriate at the moment, and I will explain why in greater detail below.

Let's Take Stock Of Where We Are

I want to start by taking a macro-look at the broader equity market. As a sole-equity fund, this is relevant to HDV, but also to investors as a whole. In sum, 2021 has been a very rewarding year. While we have had some ups and downs along the way, the trend has been pretty consistently up. In fact, all three major indices are posting strong gains, and HDV has seen a return near 15% this calendar year as well (once dividends are considered):

Source: Google Finance

I bring this up because it helps explain why most of my ratings right now at "neutral" or better. The bottom-line is equities as a whole have a ton of momentum, and selling (or shorting) most stocks or funds this year would have been a losing play. As a result, I don't really see a "sell" case for HDV, nor for most of the funds I follow. The positive trend is simply too strong, and it could be a while before things reverse.

The good news is there are legitimate reasons for strong equity performance. There remains substantial federal support, as well as low interest rates from the Fed. The Fed has begun to discuss the beginning of tapering its programs, and that could prove a bit of a headwind. But, even if tapering does begin next month as is being projected, the impact should be moderate for now. They are going to start to reducing purchases of mortgage-backed securities, and that is an area where, quite frankly, the Fed could have started to taper a year ago.

Further, the labor market, while tight, is showing consistent improvement. While supply-chain and labor shortages keep making headlines, we should recognize that initial jobless claims have come down dramatically this year. Positively, last week's claims data registered the smallest number of new claims since the pandemic began:

Source: CNBC

Additionally, the U.S. and the world continue to make progress on the pandemic, with vaccination rates climbing and booster shots being distributed in developed nations especially. With the market entering a generally positive time of the year (November - January returns tend to be strong), there is a lot to be optimistic about. Therefore, while I will discuss my concerns for HDV in isolation, I wanted to emphasize I am not "bearish" on either the broader market or this fund, I simply see more modest gains in the quarters ahead.

So, Why Is There Any Concern For HDV?

I just discussed some reasons for optimism, but I now want to highlight some of the reasons why I do not expect out-performance for HDV. The first may seem counter-intuitive, as it relates to the Energy sector. This is an area that has been on fire in 2021, and also has helped drive some of the gains HDV has seen. In fact, it is the second largest sector by weighting:

Source: iShares

Clearly, this sector's performance drives overall returns for the fund. Importantly, two stocks in particular, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) combine to make up roughly 15% of total fund assets.

So, why is this a "problem"? Well, I wouldn't say it is a problem, and it has actually been a key driver to HDV's gains. But my concern is that the bull market for Energy is at risk of slowing somewhat. The oil market obviously had some correcting to do after the drop from the Covid-19 pandemic. However, at this point, production is re-starting swiftly and oil's steady rise has now pushed it to levels well above what we saw pre-pandemic. In fact, oil's current price is testing the highs from 2018-19, as shown below:

Source: World Bank

My point here is not that oil is suddenly going to fall off a cliff. Quite the contrary, I see the current level as quite sustainable, with global demand continuing to pick up. However, I do see a return to these levels as a reasonable resistance threshold. Production will be encouraged with prices where they are at now, and that should help bring the supply-demand equation more in to balance. Simply, I see a slowdown in the rapid gains in oil prices, and that removes what has been an accelerating tailwind for the sector.

To support this outlook, let us look at forecasts for 2022. Similar to what I am saying above, the U.S. Energy Information Administration seems production rising considerably in 2022, while world demand/consumption stabilizes:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

What this means is that the oil market may find some balance in the near term. While that is not "bad" for Energy stocks, it should limit the sector's alpha-generation in the new year. To be fair, I see gains ahead, but not at the level we saw this year, which moderates my outlook for HDV.

Dividend Income Has Dropped

My next point looks at dividend income. Naturally, with a "high dividend" focus, this is an income-oriented equity play. With a SEC yield at 3.75%, there is plenty to like on the surface about this fund. However, I am less enthusiastic about the dividend stream this year, especially when we compare it to last year. While the quarterly income is relatively high considering the broader market and other dividend funds, we should note that the distribution has fallen on a year-over-year comparison:

2020 March - Sept Distributions 2021 Mar - Sept Distributions YOY Change $2.65/share $2.46/share (7%)

Source: iShares

My takeaway here is simple, that is development is a modest negative. The fund's yield remains high, so it will continue to draw investor interest. But the inability of the fund to see dividend growth this year is a concern, and helps to support my more neutral view on HDV.

The Value Proposition Isn't There

Back a year ago, I noted one of the reasons for liking HDV was its relative value. While the fund had been seeing lackluster returns, I expected a reversal of fortune as the P/E ratio for the fund was well below what the broader market was charging. This was due in part to the Energy holdings, which were dramatically under-priced due to the pandemic. While a reversal indeed occurring, HDV's push higher has been welcomed. However, it has also eliminated the value proposition that existed not too long ago.

To illustrate, let us consider the chart below. It shows the respective P/E ratios for HDV and the S&P 500, back in September last year (when I covered HDV), and the present metric:

Fund / Benchmark Sept 2020 P/E Current P/E HDV 17.9 25.5 S&P 500 29.5 28.6

Source: iShares; Multpl.com

The conclusion here is that it is hard for me to get overly excited on HDV now. A year ago, the fund was in steep value territory, and recommending it was easy. Fast forward to today, and while it has a slight edge in terms of value over the S&P 500, the divergence is not nearly enough to recommend it unless other attributes merit it. Further, both the S&P 500 and HDV seem richly priced, on a historical basis, so registering some caution here is probably warranted.

Health Care and JNJ - Vaccine Boosters May See Demand Slip

My final point takes a look at the Health Care sector, with a specific focus on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). While I covered Energy in depth already, readers should note that Health Care is actually HDV's largest sector by weighting, and JNJ in particular makes up almost 6% of the fund on its own.

Generally speaking, this is an area I continue to favor exposure in, short-term and long-term. The Health Care sector will continue to benefit from a number of trends in the U.S., which include rising populations, aging populations, obesity levels, health insurance mandates, and, of course, vaccinations related to Covid-19 (among other factors). JNJ came to the forefront on that last point, coming out with a "one-shot" vaccine early on in the vaccination roll-out. While the effectiveness of that vaccine has been debated, one development over the past week clouds the demand outlook for the JNJ booster.

What I am referring to is the approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to "mix and match" original vaccines with "boosters" of a different manufacturer. The exact excerpt is displayed below:

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration

So, how does this impact JNJ? On the surface, it would seem a positive, as it would open up more consumers to the potential of taking this booster shot. However, on deeper analysis, we may see the opposite occur.

This is because the FDA's announcement was partly driven by a study that presented findings detailing how recipients of JNJ’s single-dose shot who received a Moderna booster saw their antibody levels rise 76-fold in 15 days, compared with only a 4-fold increase after an extra dose of JNJ. Further, readers should note that, according to the FDA, 15 million people have been fully vaccinated with JNJ’s vaccine, compared with 69.5 million for Moderna’s and 104.5 million with Pfizer-BioNTech’s.

The takeaway here is mixed. On the one hand, vaccine producers like JNJ will continue to see demand for their vaccinations and receive federal funding, regardless of these findings. There is enough to go around, so to speak. However, fewer people have been taking JNJ, and those who did now have an incentive to take a booster from a different manufacturer, if the study's claims prove correct. Ultimately, I don't think JNJ is going to be hit too hard on this news, but it would suffice to say that the vaccine distribution program has not been quite as lucrative for JNJ as it has been for competitors. This, again, helps justify my neutral view on HDV, as JNJ is one of the fund's top holdings.

Bottom Line

HDV remains a reasonable way to capture dividends and diversify away from the Tech-heavy S&P 500. However, there are a few reasons I am downplaying my expectations. Gains in 2021 across the board will be hard to match next year and, given index levels, a pullback is a likely scenario in the near term. Further, HDV saw negative dividend growth in 2021 so far, which is a concern for me personally. Finally, the Energy sector has been a big driver of gains, and I think those gains will moderate as more production comes online in 2022, which is what the EIA anticipates. As a result, I have a modest outlook on HDV heading in to the new year, and advise investors to approach this fund selectively at this time.