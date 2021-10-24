U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Portillo's Gains 87% In An 11 IPO Week

Andranik Hakobyan/iStock via Getty Images

The fall IPO market kept a brisk pace this past week with 11 IPOs, led by restaurant chain Portillo’s (PTLO). SPACs also stayed active, with 18 blank check IPOs. There was one postponement: winery Winc (WBEV). New filers continue to flood the pipeline, with 14 IPOs and 14 SPACs submitting initial filings.

Portillo’s priced at the high end to raise $405 million at a $1.4 billion market cap. Acquired by Berkshire Partners in 2014, Portillo's owns and operates a fast casual chain with 67 restaurants primarily in the Chicago metro area. While the company has seen guest traffic fall slightly in the 3Q21, it believes its concept can support 600+ locations in the US over time. After popping 46% on its first day, Portillo’s finished up 87%.

Micro-cap biotech Context Therapeutics (CNTX) raised $25 million at a $51 million market cap. Its sole clinical candidate is being developed for ovarian, breast, and endometrial cancer in multiple clinical trials. The company expects preliminary results of its Phase 2 trial in ovarian cancer patients with high levels of progesterone receptor in the 2H21. Context finished up 40%.

Crypto miner Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) upsized and priced above the range to raise $127 million at an $875 million market cap. Stronghold wholly-owns and operates a low-cost, environmentally-beneficial coal refuse power generation facility, boasting approximately 3,000 crypto asset mining computers. The company is unprofitable, and it depends on the volatile Bitcoin market. Stronghold finished up 33%.

Software provider Enfusion (ENFN) priced at the high end to raise $319 million at a $2.3 billion market cap. This company provides end-to-end cloud-based investment management software. The company is profitable with strong growth, though it is small and operates in a competitive industry with larger players. Enfusion finished up 17%.

Inflammatory disease biotech Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) upsized and priced at the midpoint to raise $152 million at an $842 million market cap. Its lead candidate is VTX958, an oral, selective tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor initially being developed for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease. VTX958 has completed the single-ascending dose portion of its Phase 1 trial, with the multiple-ascending dose part expected to begin in the 4Q21. Ventyx finished up 17%.

Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) priced well below the range to raise $229 million at a $704 million market cap. Aris’ integrated pipelines and related infrastructure deliver water management, recycling, and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin, including affiliates of ConocoPhillips (COP) and Exxon Mobil (XOM). The company is leveraged post-IPO. Aris finished up 10%.

Formerly listed on the OTC, P10 (PX) priced below the range to raise $240 million at a $1.5 billion market cap. P10 is a multi-asset class middle/lower-middle private market-focused asset manager with over $14 billion fee-paying AUM. While the company has grown AUM at a 60%+ CAGR since 2018, increasing competition for suitable investments could impact returns. P10 finished flat.

Solid tumor biotech Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) priced at the low end to raise $118 million at a $457 million market cap. Xilio's most advanced candidates are XTX101, an anti-CTLA-4 mAb, and XTX202, an IL-2 therapy. The company recently initiated a Phase 1 trial of XTX101 for solid tumors, and in September 2021, submitted an IND to evaluate XTX202 in patients with solid tumors. Xilio finished flat.

Autonomous vehicle play CYNGN (CYN) priced at the low end to raise $26 million at a $254 million market cap. Backed by Benchmark Capital, the pre-revenue company’s Enterprise Autonomy Suite (EAS) is not commercially available yet. It intends to begin marketing EAS to customers in 2022. CYNGN finished down 1%.

Coconut water brand Vita Coco (COCO) priced well below the range to raise $173 million at an $859 million market cap. Its portfolio is led by Vita Coco, the leader in the global coconut water category with a 40%+ share of the US market. The company has maintained profitable growth coming out of the pandemic, though it saw margin contraction in the 1H21. Vita Coco finished down 7%.

Minerva Surgical (UTRS) priced well below the range to raise $75 million at a $350 million market cap. Minerva is focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions for uterine healthcare. Fast growing and highly unprofitable, Minerva has a broad product line of hysterectomy alternatives. Minerva finished down 25%.

18 SPACs went public this past week led by sports-focused Iconic Sports Acquisition (ICNC.U), which raised $300 million.

29 IPOs During the Week of October 18th, 2021 Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 10/22 Portillo's (PTLO) $405M $1,435M 8% +46% +87% Fast casual restaurant chain known for its Chicago-style hot dogs. Context Therapeutics (CNTX) $25M $51M -62% +2% +40% Phase 2 biotech developing therapeutics for female cancers. Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) $127M $875M 12% +52% +33% Bitcoin mining company powered by wholly-owned coal refuse power plants. Enfusion (ENFN) $319M $2,298M 6% +17% +17% Provides cloud-based investment management software. Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) $152M $842M 0% +31% +17% Phase 1 biotech developing selective therapies for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) $229M $704M -24% +10% +10% Operates a water pipeline for the oil and gas fracking industry. Fintech Ecosystem Dev. (FEXD.U) $100M $125M 0% +1% +2% Blank check company targeting the fintech sector in South Asia. Blockchain Moon Acq. (BMAQU) $100M $129M 0% +1% +2% Blank check company targeting blockchain technology businesses in North America, Europe, and Asia. Athena Consumer Acq. (ACAQ.U) $200M $258M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company targeting technology-enabled consumer products and services. Iconic Sports Acquisition (ICNC.U) $300M $375M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company targeting the global sports industry. Accretion Acquisition (ENERU) $180M $226M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company targeting the energy value chain. SportsMap Tech Acq. (SMAPU) $100M $131M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company formed by the founder of Gow Media targeting sports tech. Enterprise 4.0 Tech Acq. (ENTFU) $261M $334M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company targeting "Enterprise 4.0" businesses. GoGreen Investments (GOGN.U) $240M $312M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company targeting the energy transition space. Newcourt Acquisition (NCACU) $220M $289M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company targeting digital financial services and fintech businesses. ESGEN Acquisition (ESACU) $240M $300M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company formed by Energy Spectrum targeting the energy and infrastructure value chain. Global Technology Acq. I (GTACU) $175M $219M 0% +0% +1% Blank check company targeting fintech and SaaS. M3-Brigade Acq. III (MBSC.U) $261M $326M 0% +0% +0% Third blank check company led by turnaround veteran Mohsin Meghji targeting the renewable energy space. ExcelFin Acquisition (XFINU) $200M $250M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company formed by Fin Venture Capital and Grand Fortune Capital targeting fintech. Pegasus DM Acquisition (PGSS.U) $200M $250M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company targeting the next-generation transportation sector. Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) $118M $457M -6% +0% +0% Phase 1 biotech developing novel molecules to treat solid tumors. Thrive Acquisition (THAC.U) $150M $188M 0% n/a +0% Blank check company targeting the global health and wellness industry. P10 (PX) $240M $1,466M -20% +1% +0% Provides private investment solutions to alternative asset managers. Industrial Human Capital (AXHU) $100M $125M 0% n/a +0% Blank check company formed by ShiftPixy targeting light industrial staffing solutions in North America. Worldwide Webb Acq. (WWAC.U) $200M $250M 0% n/a +0% Blank check company formed by the founders of Purple Innovation targeting the internet sector. NewHold Investment II (NHICU) $175M $219M 0% -1% +0% Second blank check company formed by NewHold Enterprises targeting industrial technology. CYNGN (CYN) $26M $254M -12% -1% -1% Develops autonomous driving software for commercial and industrial vehicles. Vita Coco (COCO) $173M $859M -23% -10% -7% Makes Vita Coco coconut water and other ready-to-drink beverages. Minerva Surgical (UTRS) $75M $350M -25% -25% -25% Makes minimally invasive devices to treat abnormal uterine bleeding.

14 IPOs submitted initial filings. Healthcare services provider BrightSpring Health Group (BSHS) filed for an estimated $750 million IPO. Cannabis finance REIT Freehold Properties (FHP) filed to raise $115 million. Storage cloud platform Backblaze (BLZE), insight network Gerson Lehrman Group (GLGX), childcare services provider KinderCare Learning Companies (KLC), benefit eligibility platform Trajector (TJCT), customer engagement platforms Weave Communications (WEAV) and Braze (BRZE), and solar-powered vehicle developer Sono Group (SEV) all filed to raise $100 million. Consumer products company Synergy CHC (OTCPK:SNYR) filed to raise $69 million, German laser communications firm Mynaric (MYNA) filed to raise $60 million, Australian green energy company Verdant Earth Technologies (VDNT) filed to raise $54 million, commercial drug maker Journey Medical (DERM) filed to raise $40 million, and Canadian gold exploration company Austin Gold (AGLD) filed to raise $16 million.

14 SPACs submitted initial filings led by Orion Resource Partners’ Rigel Resource Acquisition (RRAC.U) and TMT-focused Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition II (RDTXU), which both filed to raise $250 million.

28 Filings During the Week of October 18th, 2021 Issuer Business Deal Size Sector Lead Underwriter Braze (BRZE) $100M Technology Goldman Provides a cross-channel customer engagement platform. DP Cap Acquisition I (DPCSU) $200M SPAC Cowen Blank check company formed by Data Point Capital targeting the tech-enabled consumer and tech sectors. Financial Strategies Acq. (FXCOU) $72M SPAC I-Bankers Blank check company targeting the fintech and financial services industries Freehold Properties (FHP) $115M Financials Stifel Mortgage REIT focused on cannabis properties. Gardiner Healthcare Acq. (GDNRU) $75M SPAC Chardan Blank check company targeting high-growth healthcare businesses. Generation Asia I Acq. (GAQ.U) $200M SPAC Nomura Blank check company targeting the TMT, business services, or consumer sectors in Asia. Journey Medical (DERM) $40M Health Care B. Riley Commercial-stage pharma with a portfolio of dermatological drugs. Roman DBDR Tech Acq. II (RDTXU) $250M SPAC B. Riley Blank check company targeting the TMT industries Sono Group (SEV) $100M Consumer Discretionary Berenberg Germany-based developer of solar powered vehicles. Synergy CHC (OTCPK:SNYR) $69M Consumer Staples B. Riley Provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products. VMG Consumer Acquisition (VMGA.U) $200M SPAC Credit Suisse Blank check company formed by VMG Partners targeting consumer and retail businesses. Austin Gold (AGLD) $16M Materials Roth Cap. Canadian gold exploration company with four properties in Nevada. 7 Acquisition (SVNAU) $200M SPAC Goldman Blank check company targeting environmental, business, and infrastructure products and services. Artemis Acquisition (ARACU) $200M SPAC Cantor Fitz. Blank check company targeting healthcare in the US and Europe. Western Acq. Ventures (WAVSU) $150M SPAC A.G.P. Blank check company targeting various industries including infrastructure and health. Blue Water Acquisition II (BWTRU) $75M SPAC Maxim Second blank check company led by the founder of Blue Water Vaccines targeting healthcare. Everest Consolidator Acq. (MNTN.U) $150M SPAC BofA Blank check company targeting the wealth management industry. Mana Capital Acquisition (MANAU) $60M SPAC Ladenburg Blank check company targeting businesses in North America, Europe, and Asia. Mynaric (MYNA) $60M Industrials Credit Suisse German maker of laser technologies for aerospace communications networks. Rigel Resource Acq. (RRAC.U) $250M SPAC Goldman Blank check company formed by Orion Resource Partners targeting the mining industry. Backblaze (BLZE) $100M Technology Oppenheimer Provides cloud storage for consumers and SMBs. BrightSpring Health (BSHS) $750M Health Care Goldman Provides home and community-based healthcare services. GLG (GLGX) $100M Technology Morgan Stanley Online insight network offering research and consulting services. KinderCare (KLC) $100M Consumer Discretionary Barclays Largest private provider of early childhood education and care services in the US. Talon 1 Acquisition (TOAC.U) $200M SPAC Credit Suisse Blank check company formed by AVi8 Air Capital targeting aerospace and aviation. Trajector (TJCT) $100M Health Care Deutsche Bank Provides a platform for veterans and disabled individuals to access benefits programs. Verdant Earth Tech (VDNT) $54M Utilities Roth Cap. Repurposes traditional power plants to run on renewable fuel in Australia. Weave Communications (WEAV) $100M Technology Goldman Provides a customer communication and engagement platform for SMBs.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 10/21/2021, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 8.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 21.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Moderna (MRNA) and Uber Technologies (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 15.8% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 9.1%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping (MEIT) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY).

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.