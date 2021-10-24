Shaiith/iStock via Getty Images

Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) has been an unfortunate casualty in a space experiencing structural long-term growth. The Albuquerque-based company provides utility-scale solar tracking technology to solar plants. This helps tilt solar panels towards the sun, maximizing energy production. Think about it like a plant that grows towards the sunlight for photosynthesis. When light hits the layer of silicon on the top of a solar panel, it knocks electrons off the silicon atoms, forming a PV charge that creates an electric current. As the direction of the sun moves throughout the day, solar tracking technology from Array ensures the panels are constantly facing its direction. This allows utility-scale solar farms to maximise energy production during the hours of the day of optimum sunlight.

Data by YCharts

Array, founded in 1989, went public in October last year. This was a period for solar stocks defined by hyperexuberance and radical investor enthusiasm. This saw Oaktree Capital, its previous private equity owner, take the company public at a $2.8 billion valuation priced at $22 per share. Not only was this above its target range, but the company would also soon see its common shares rise rapidly to just under $55 per share.

The collapse came quickly. For bulls, it was a brutal pill that should have been spotted in hindsight. Steel, the primary material for its solar trackers, would become of many commodities experiencing a boom in prices led by a post-pandemic economic comeback and production constraints.

The Future Of Solar PV Is Bright

Planned electric additions to the grid every month in 2020 shows a clear renewable energy dominance with solar PV accounting for 32% of all new electric generating capacity additions in 2020.

New Electric Generating Capacity Additions In 2020 (Source)

This has been driven by a fall in the cost of solar energy and its increasing commercial viability especially when paired with utility-scale battery storage. With the rise of EVs, smart homes, and 5G set to see a material rise in energy demand in the years ahead, renewables are set for multi-decade growth. Array plays a crucial role in this.

U.S. Electricity Generation By Energy Type (Source)

Further growth will obviously also come from the displacement of previously dominant sources of electricity. The majority of U.S. power used to be generated by coal but this has fallen on the back of the renewables boom as well as what has historically been cheap natural gas. However, due to the current energy crisis, natural gas has become materially more expensive when compared to its historical averages. There is some speculation that this will be permanent, so expect renewables and nuclear to make more headway into U.S. electricity generation.

Array last reported its earnings for its fiscal 2021 second quarter which saw revenue come in at $202.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 77% but a miss of $21.15 million on consensus estimates. Adjusted EBITDA also rose by 23% to $16.2 million from $13.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Array Technologies Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results (Source)

Adjusted EBITDA was materially lower than headline revenue growth due to a deterioration in gross margins. The year-ago comp saw gross margins at 19.2% versus 13.21% for the most recent quarter.

Data by YCharts

The company's operational cash burn during the quarter was also negative at $92 million, worsening sequentially from an outflow of $42 million. This would have placed the ability of the company to remain a going concern at risk as cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter had fallen to just under $18 million against long-term debt of $494 million. However, the company was able to get a $500 million capital commitment from Blackstone.

Array Technologies will initially sell $350 million of preferred stock to Blackstone and an additional $150 million at any time before the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Further, Blackstone will receive a 5.75% annual cash dividend rate on the preferred and will also elect one member to Array's board of directors on the back of receiving 7.875 million Array shares as part of its half a billion-dollar commitment.

Tracking The Sun

By augmenting one of the two main renewable energy technology, Array's products have become an important enabler of the low-carbon future. This is a future required to slow anthropogenic climate change and prevent ecological disasters. By generating more power from the same physical footprint, solar PVs become an even more pungent tool to generate electricity from the sun.

As more of the world transitions to renewable energy in the decades ahead, global demand for Array's products will only increase. It's quite unfortunate that a company with such a bright future got it dashed by something like steel prices. Management now faces an upward challenge to manage revenue growth, reduce cash burn, and pivot the company around the strong demand ahead.