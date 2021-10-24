Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 24

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 11/9 12/10 0.74 0.78 5.41% 3.65% 12 Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 11/2 11/17 0.0925 0.1025 10.81% 0.62% 28 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 12/14 12/31 1.33 1.47 10.53% 3.28% 8 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 11/18 12/10 0.3 0.33 10.00% 2.61% 7 Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 11/2 11/17 0.2 0.21 5.00% 3.31% 11 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 11/12 11/30 0.25 0.27 8.00% 2.10% 5 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 11/29 12/15 0.98 1.05 7.14% 2.19% 14 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 11/4 11/30 0.71 0.75 5.63% 2.86% 10 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 12/29 1/14 0.51 0.56 9.80% 1.55% 26 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 11/4 11/12 1.0275 1.0375 0.97% 8.07% 21 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 11/15 12/1 0.27 0.29 7.41% 1.07% 49 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 12/14 1/3 0.49 0.52 6.12% 2.74% 23 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 11/9 12/10 0.54 0.59 9.26% 1.46% 50 Stepan Company (SCL) 11/29 12/15 0.305 0.335 9.84% 1.11% 54 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 11/1 11/12 0.28 0.31 10.71% 2.50% 34 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 11/3 11/18 0.28 0.29 3.57% 3.68% 9 Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 11/1 11/15 0.54 0.57 5.56% 2.78% 35 UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 11/30 12/15 0.15 0.2 33.33% 0.98% 9 V.F. Corporation (VFC) 12/9 12/20 0.49 0.5 2.04% 2.83% 49

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Oct 25 (Ex-Div 10/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 11/17 0.38 127.77 1.19% 28 The Clorox Company (CLX) 11/10 1.16 161.44 2.87% 44

Tuesday Oct 26 (Ex-Div 10/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years ConocoPhillips (COP) 12/1 0.46 75.72 2.43% 5 First Republic Bank (FRC) 11/12 0.22 218.14 0.40% 10

Wednesday Oct 27 (Ex-Div 10/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 11/12 0.227 70.15 3.88% 9 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 11/15 0.28 66.76 1.68% 28 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 11/11 0.22 24.81 3.55% 9 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) 11/12 0.39 50.28 3.10% 7 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 11/12 0.79 481.99 0.66% 18 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 11/12 0.45 24.43 7.37% 24 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 11/15 0.21 43.76 5.76% 11 Morgan Stanley (MS) 11/15 0.7 101.8 2.75% 8 NiSource Inc. (NI) 11/19 0.22 25.05 3.51% 10 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 11/15 0.53 46.15 4.59% 32 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 11/15 0.48 46.78 4.10% 65 Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 11/12 0.875 39.87 8.78% 8 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 11/15 0.3033 72.58 5.01% 10 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 11/15 0.120833 43.93 3.30% 11 Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 11/4 0.33 32.74 4.03% 9 Unum Group (UNM) 11/19 0.3 27.86 4.31% 13 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 12/1 0.25 208.51 0.48% 9

Thursday Oct 28 (Ex-Div 10/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 11/15 0.25 50.7 1.97% 6 Aon plc (AON) 11/15 0.51 320.82 0.64% 10 Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 11/15 0.26 23.73 4.38% 11 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 11/12 0.34 59.71 2.28% 11 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) 12/1 0.28 49.92 2.24% 11 Citigroup Inc. (C) 11/24 0.51 71.37 2.86% 6 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 11/15 0.35 191.89 0.73% 21 Celanese Corporation (CE) 11/15 0.68 168.48 1.61% 12 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 11/15 0.16 14.89 4.30% 19 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 11/15 0.1425 13.66 4.17% 19 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 11/15 0.1 19.09 2.10% 8 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 11/10 0.53 344.34 0.62% 14 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 11/15 0.4025 57.38 2.81% 18 ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) 11/15 0.935 64.81 5.77% 18 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 11/8 0.19 23.85 3.19% 7 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 11/29 0.66 123.77 2.13% 11 People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) 11/15 0.1825 18.72 3.90% 29 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 11/12 0.3275 49.69 2.64% 10 Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 11/9 0.1425 10.89 5.23% 9 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 12/1 0.41 96 1.71% 16 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 11/15 1.15 199.07 2.31% 18 Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 11/10 0.22 32.51 2.71% 7

Friday Oct 29 (Ex-Div 11/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The AES Corporation (AES) 11/15 0.1505 24.93 2.41% 10 Banner Corporation (BANR) 11/12 0.41 60.71 2.70% 8 First Community Corporation (FCCO) 11/16 0.12 19.94 2.41% 8 Realty Income Corporation (O) 11/15 0.236 71.75 3.95% 28 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 11/12 0.31 49.56 2.50% 34 Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 11/15 0.57 81.96 2.78% 35

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 10/27 0.194 0.5% ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 11/1 0.19 1.7% Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 10/28 0.14 0.4% Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) 10/29 0.17 3.4% Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 11/1 0.49 3.4% Brady Corporation (BRC) 10/29 0.225 1.8% First Busey Corporation (BUSE) 10/29 0.23 3.5% Camden National Corporation (CAC) 10/29 0.36 3.0% City Holding Company (CHCO) 10/29 0.58 2.8% Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 11/1 0.14 2.2% Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 10/27 0.25 1.8% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 10/27 0.37 2.7% Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 11/1 0.2 0.4% Danaher Corporation (DHR) 10/29 0.21 0.3% Amdocs Limited (DOX) 10/29 0.36 1.8% H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 10/28 0.1675 1.0% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 10/29 0.075 5.9% Globe Life Inc. (GL) 11/1 0.1975 0.8% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 10/29 0.02434 1.5% Humana Inc. (HUM) 10/29 0.7 0.6% IDEX Corporation (IEX) 10/29 0.54 1.0% Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 10/29 0.08 1.7% Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 10/29 0.3 1.1% Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 10/29 0.415 0.7% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 10/29 0.0452 2.3% Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 11/1 0.42 2.2% Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 10/29 1.025 2.0% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 10/29 0.435 2.3% McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 10/26 0.34 1.7% Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 10/29 0.315 0.4% NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 10/27 0.5 2.2% Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 11/1 0.26 4.0% OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 10/29 0.41 4.8% Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 10/26 0.32 1.3% RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 11/1 0.185 3.3% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 10/29 0.4 1.8% Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 10/28 0.25 0.9% Stryker Corporation (SYK) 10/29 0.63 0.9% Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 10/29 0.21 2.8% UDR, Inc. (UDR) 11/1 0.3625 2.6% Universal Corporation (UVV) 11/1 0.78 6.4% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 11/1 0.64 4.8% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 10/29 0.72 1.3% Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 10/29 1.95 2.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.