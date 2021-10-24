peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

First, let's review this week's economic figures that fall into the long-leading, leading, and coincidental data analysis format.

Industrial production fell (emphasis added):

Industrial production fell 1.3 percent in September after moving down 0.1 percent in August; output was previously reported to have risen 0.4 percent in August. In September, manufacturing output decreased 0.7 percent: The production of motor vehicles and parts fell 7.2 percent, as shortages of semiconductors continued to hobble operations, while factory output elsewhere declined 0.3 percent. The output of utilities dropped 3.6 percent, as demand for cooling subsided after a warmer-than-usual August. Mining production fell 2.3 percent.

This was a widespread drop in all major sub-sectors of the manufacturing economy this table from the report shows:

The Fed breaks the data down two ways - major market groups (middle panel) and major industry groups (bottom panel). Both had broad decreases last month. The breadth of the production weakness is concerning, especially the drop in auto sales, which are suffering from a host of supply-chain issues.

The chart of industrial production (from the FRED system) shows that the decline is coming at the end of a longer expansion that dates back to the very end of the recession.

Last month's decline is only one month of data.

The Census released 1-unit building permits on Tuesday:

Permits peaked in January and have since been moving lower. But the latest reading is still higher than the peak right before the recession.

Although it's not part of the long-leading methodology, existing home sales increased 7%:

The above graph from Calculated Risk shows that the current pace is higher than the pre-pandemic peak. This is the result of the Fed lowering rates.

The industrial production data is concerning because of the breadth of the declines. But remember that it's only one month of data. The other statistics are positive.

Now, let's turn to the 1-year charts of the major index-tracking ETFs:

IWM 1-year from StockCharts.com

IWM continues to consolidate sideways.

SPY 1-year from StockCharts.com

SPY was in a solid rally that started in early November of last year. It broke that trend in late September - a key development that indicated a fundamental change had occurred in the trading community's perception of the market. At the end of September and beginning of October, there was a disciplined sell-off on higher volume. The drop was technically small (about 6%). But it indicated that traders are interested in using declines to take profits. The rally that started mid-October has occurred on declining volume.

DIA 1-year from StockCharts

The analysis that applies to DIA also applies to SPY.

QQQ 1-year from StockCharts.com

Unlike the SPY and DIA, QQQ chart has several clearly defined topping and bottom patterns during the last year. This week, prices clustered in the 373-377 area (see panel on the right). It currently looks like QQQ is starting to consolidate in some kind of triangle pattern.

Overall, it looks like the larger-cap indexes are beginning to position for a longer-term consolidation.