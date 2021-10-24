Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:BTAI) is building a solid pipeline within the therapeutic field of neurology/psychiatry and oncology.

Its main drug candidate (BXCL501) is currently in trials for two indications: agitation in patients with schizophrenia + bipolar syndrome, and agitation in patients with dementia and Alzheimer's.

For the indication of agitation in patients with Schizophrenia and bipolar syndrome, the PDUFA is scheduled for next January 5, with a high probability that it will finally get FDA approval thanks to the excellent results in terms of efficacy and safety profile obtained in the last phase III trial.

Concerning the indication of agitation in patients with Dementia and Alzheimer's, the company intends to initiate a phase III trial this Q4.

Thanks to all the trials carried out so far with BXCL501, the excellent efficacy in treating acute agitation in different types of patients has been conclusively demonstrated.

Its novel mechanism of action inhibits the release of the neurotransmitter norepinephrine, which is the cause of excitement and agitation in alert states in which the brain decides whether to flee or attack in dangerous situations.

Now the company intends to expand the indication of BXCL501 to treat anxious depression. In the last investors meeting, the intention was to hold a meeting with the FDA this last quarter to schedule the future trials to be carried out in this new indication.

It is an exceptional decision of the Board of Directors, as BioXcel is preparing to enter a huge market: anxious depression, with a promising candidate drug: BXCL501.

Currently, the best treatment to treat anxious depression consists of the combination therapy of antidepressants with anxiolytics (benzodiazepines). And given the exceptional efficacy that BXCL501 has achieved in the various trials to treat agitation, it is very likely that it can also calm anxiety states in patients with depression. In fact, in trials with bipolar disorder patients, BXCL501 was able to significantly reduce anxiety in manic and depressive phases.

But, what does BXCL501 have that improves current anxiolytics? Apart from the high efficacy in reducing agitation in patients (after the first 30 minutes of oral administration, BXCL501 starts to calm agitation, and after 2 hours it achieves a statistically significant effect compared to placebo), it does not have some of the unpleasant adverse effects of benzodiazepines (sedation, dependence after long periods of treatment, etc.).

Therefore, BioXcel is going to enter a therapeutic field (anxious depression) with a candidate drug, BXCL501, which will be tested in patients as a combination therapy together with new-generation antidepressants. The goal is that BXCL501 can replace the classic anxiolytics, with a potential market of several billion dollars. This indication (anxious depression) will be the one with the greatest potential market of all for which BXCL501 is currently being tested.

Apart from all this, BioXcel recently reported the results of the phase I/II trial of the candidate drug BXCL701 in combination with Keytruda in patients with prostate cancer resistance to castration treatments.

Because the target was patients who had failed several previous lines of treatment, the company had set a very modest efficacy target: at least 15% response rate. And the final response rate achieved has been 27%, making the trial a success and, although still in a very early stage of trials, BXCL701 has a very promising future with a multitude of different types of resistant cold cancers to current standard treatments, which it could cope with.

For all the above, and knowing that BioXcel has a current Market Cap of around $800 million, it is obvious to think that BioXcel is currently very undervalued and that it offers an excellent investment opportunity at current prices; I believe that 2022 will be a great year for the company.

The Market potential for BXCL501 in the field of anxiety and depression

As we have already discussed, BioXcel intends to hold this fourth quarter meeting with the FDA to schedule the program with the candidate drug BXCL501 in combination with antidepressants to treat anxiety in depression.

The company expects to begin a proof of concept in patients using BXCL501 in combination therapy with antidepressants. It will probably start in the next first quarter of 2022.

Company executives have been very successful here, given the excellent efficacy and safety profile that BXCL501 has shown in numerous trials to treat acute agitation in large numbers of patients, it stands to reason that it will also work to treat anxiety in patients with anxious depression, a condition with a high prevalence rate (it is estimated that about 7% of the US population suffers from depression for a period longer than 12 months).

In fact, BXCL501 has already been tested in patients with bipolar syndrome, in which manic and depressive periods alternate. And as the results of the phase III trials show, BXCL501 is very effective in calming these patients in both the manic and depressive phases.

Reduction of agitation in different types of patients:

Source: BioXcel

BXCL501 has already been tested in numerous trials for different types of patients (Serenity I and II for trials in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar syndrome, and Tranquility in patients with dementia and Alzheimer's). Among the three trials, more than 500 patients have participated in long trials, where its excellent efficacy in calming states of agitation and anxiety has become evident.

And now, I am convinced that it will be equally effective in patients with anxiety and depression.

Anxious depression, a type of depression in which anxiety has a very important component, has as its most effective current treatment the combined therapy of antidepressants and anxiolytics (benzodiazepines), as can be seen in the following graph:

Source: BioXcel

Therefore, it is very likely that the co-administration of antidepressants with BXCL501 produces a powerful effect against anxiety depression, without the adverse effects of benzodiazepines (sedation, dependence, risks of falls, and accidents, etc.).

There is a huge market in the field of anxiolytics. As we have commented previously, a prevalence in the US of 7% is estimated in depression lasting more than 12 months, with more than 300 million antidepressants prescribed in the US annually. It's a huge multi-billion-dollar market, which is expected to reach $19 billion annually by 2027 driven by the growing elderly population and increasing prevalence of anxiety and depression disorders worldwide. Anxiety disorders are among the most prevalent and disabling psychiatric disorders in the United States.

The anxiolytics market is currently dominated by large pharmaceutical companies. Some of the big players here are Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) (New York, US), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) (New Jersey, US), Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) (New Jersey, US), H. Lundbeck A/S (OTC:HLUKF) (Denmark, Europe), AstraZeneca (AZN) (Cambridge, UK), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) (Indiana, US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (Brentford, UK), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) (New York, US).

And of the prescribed anxiolytics, the vast majority are from the Benzodiazepine family.

Therefore, it is easy to see the enormous revenue potential that BXCL501 would have once it will be approved for use as a non-sedating anxiolytic in anxious depression. It could be an excellent alternative to benzodiazepines to calm anxiety in this type of patient, without the side-effects that benzo has (high sedation, dependence after long periods of time, etc.).

Of the three possible indications that BXCL501 may have in the future to treat agitation and anxiety (schizophrenia + bipolar, dementia + Alzheimer's) and anxiety depression), the latter would be the one that will generate the greatest revenue potential for the company.

So, great news that BioXcel is preparing to start trials to treat anxiety in depression with BXCL501. I really consider it will be one of the biggest milestones BioXcel will have in the future.

Cash Status

As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $273.1 million. With a cash consumption ratio of approximately $20M per quarter, I consider that the Company has enough cash to fund operations until well into 2023.

Risks

As with any biopharmaceutical company, there are inherent risks:

Non-approval of BXCL501 in the next PDUFA of January 5 (I have already commented that I give a high probability of approval rate).

Delay in initiation of phase III trials for agitation in patients with dementia and Alzheimer's.

Public offering with the consequent dilution for shareholders. The Company will need a lot of funds to finance the next phase III trial for BXCL501, as well as to begin the commercialization stage of BXCL501 for patients with schizophrenia and bipolar syndrome once it will be approved next January 5. Anyway, with $273 million in cash reported last quarter, a hypothetical offering I don't think will come anytime soon.

Conclusion

BioXcel presents at current price levels an excellent entry opportunity with a view to the next year 2022. Numerous upcoming milestones make it very likely that the share price will experience a strong revaluation in the coming months: this Q4 should begin Phase III with BXCL501 to treat agitation in patients with dementia and schizophrenia, as it is expected for this last trimester that BioXcel will have a meeting with the FDA to establish the program of the future trials of BXCL501 for anxious depression, a huge market where BXCL501 can play a very important role as a non-sedating anxiolytic. The PDUFA of BXCL501 for patients with Schizophrenia and bipolar syndrome is scheduled for next January 5, 2022. And the oncology program with BXCL701 continues to expand due to the good results obtained in the last phase II trial in patients with resistant cancer to castration. For more details on these milestones, go to my previous article.

With a market capitalization of around $800 million and a pipeline with a revenue potential of several billion dollars, BioXcel is currently highly undervalued.

I really expect the stock price to approach or exceed $100 sometime in the next year 2022.