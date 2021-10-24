Walter Bibikow/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I believe Klepierre's (OTCPK:KLPEF) operations are clearly stabilizing at a level 5-10% below 2019. While focus in the next year or so will likely remain on debt reduction, which will continue to impact EPS as the cost of debt is only 1.2%, I believe this is the right strategy given the current capitalization of the company relative to its debts. In this regard I think the best strategy remains selling volatility, albeit with an upward bias as I believe over the medium term the company will return to its share buyback policy. The dividend for 2021 is also likely to be on the low side as the company will try to preserve cash, thus limiting the need for further disposals. Going forward interest rates will be key to further upside as I think Klepierre is in the middle in terms of interest rate risk, with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF)'s focus on prime low-yield assets most at risk.

Operational overview

After delivering only 0.72 EUR in net current cash flow in H1 2021 Klepierre now expects to generate over 2 EUR for 2021, a 20 cent improvement compared to previous guidance. Looking at Gross and Net rental income from a more normal 2019, we see that Net rental income is around 91% of Gross rental income. The ratio stood at 89% in 2018. However, in Q3 2021 Net rental income, at 266M EUR, was actually above Gross rental income at 265.2M EUR:

Source: Klepierre Q3 2021 Business Review

This is largely due to 25M EUR (8.7 EUR cents/share) of net provision reversals related to 2020 and H1 2021. To estimate a current quarterly run-rate, I assume a more normal level of net rental income would be 240M EUR. Following the breakdown to net current cash flow from H1 2021:

Source: Klepierre H1 2021 Results Presentation

Management and other income came in at 18.7M EUR, general and administrative expenses should be around 36.6M EUR, leading to cash flow from operations at 222.1M EUR. Based on a 25.7M EUR quarterly interest expense, 19.2M EUR in equity-accounted investees income and 8M EUR in current tax expense (H1 2021 was abnormally low) net current cash flow should be around 207.6M EUR, or 0.73 EUR/share per quarter. However, this is the result for the whole company, including minority interests. To get to Klepierre's group share result, based on a 2019-2020 roughly 15% stake of minority interests, we would have to multiply 0.73 EUR/share by 0.85, so Klepierre's group share result ends up at roughly 0.62 EUR/share per quarter.

An alternative approach would be to take management's 2 EUR target and subtract the H1 2021 result (72 cents) and the known one-offs, such as the 8.7 cents provision reversal in Q3 2021 and the expected 7 cents benefit in Q4 2021 from the French government program to help retailers pay their rent for the lockdown period, discussed on the H1 2021 conference call. Useful in this regard is actually a comment made by Wereldhave (OTCPK:WRDEF):

On 15 October the European Commission has approved a support scheme for certain retailers and services affected by the pandemic. This should have a positive impact on the rents from H1 2021 that are still to be collected in France. Source: Wereldhave Q3 2021 Trading Update

This would leave us with a run-rate of around 0.56 EUR/share per quarter. So overall my best estimate is that the current annual run-rate for net current cash flow result is between 2.24 and 2.48 EUR/share, which looks quite attractive at the current share price. However, the current capital structure of 5.88B EUR equity market cap and 8.56B in net debt should be taken into account. Personally, I will wait to get more clarity on the run-rate as you see that extrapolating one quarter can result in big differences, especially when you have rent collection from previous quarters, rent discounts, etc. In addition, Klepierre made the following disclosure in Q3 2021:

The Group has signed binding promissory agreements for the disposal of €140 million of retail properties, 11% above appraisal value. Source: Klepierre Q3 2021 Business Review

So while it is a clear positive Klepierre is actually selling some assets above book value, this will further hurt net current cash flow going forward as proceeds are invested at a paltry 1.2% to repay debt.

Market-implied Net Initial Yield Valuation

I estimate EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV) stood around 25.9 EUR, the net initial yield was unchanged at 5.5% and LTV was 40.7% in Q3 2021.

The market-implied net initial yield of Klepierre can be calculated as follows:

Market-implied net initial yield = Valuation net initial yield / Division factor where:

Division factor = Price/NDV Ratio * ( 1 - Loan-to-value ratio) + Loan-to-value ratio

Using my aforementioned assumptions:

1. EPRA NDV = 25.9 EUR

2. Loan-to-value = 40.7%

3. Valuation net initial yield = 5.5%

4. Market price at the time of writing = 20.59 EUR

You get a Price/NDV Ratio of 20.59/25.9 = 0.79, a division factor of 0.88 (0.79 * (1-0.407) + 0.407 ) and a market implied net initial yield of roughly 6.26%.

Compared to largest peer Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield at around 5.35%, Klepierre looks quite healthy.

Risks to the investment case

Overall I think Covid-19 is slowly moving into the background and the main risk going forward will be rising interest rates, with the German 10-year currently close to highs of the year:

While I would say Klepierre is in the middle in terms of interest rate risk, with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield focused on prime locations likely the most exposed, and smaller peers operating in B locations arguably less so, it is something to keep an eye on as the main differentiating factor for Klepierre remains its low cost of debt, which unfortunately is being eroded by the necessary disposals. A sensible strategy could be to complement your Klepierre position with bank shares. However, they have been on a run lately and the moment does not seem optimal to initiate a position in the sector.

Investor Takeaway

Klepierre presents an excellent opportunity to generate options income via out of the money covered calls given its discount relative to largest peer Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. I think what is lacking is redevelopment potential offered by smaller peers, which will likely be necessary as operations are unlikely to return to 2019 levels. Short-term focus remains on debt reduction as the LTV remains above 40%. Over the medium term, significant rerating potential remains in the whole retail REIT sector relative to more defensive property players such as Vonovia (OTCPK:VNNVF) and Covivio (OTCPK:GSEFF).

Thank you for reading and feel free to share your net current cash flow run-rate estimate as my calculations ended up in quite a wide range.