Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) stock has come nowhere close to accounting for all the discoveries made off the coast of Guyana. In early October 2021, the operator Exxon Mobil (XOM), raised the reserve estimates for the project to 10 billion barrels while announcing still more discoveries. Mr. Market has focused on cash flow. A large project like this typically gets off to a slow cash flow beginning. But there is a new platform that will begin producing in 2022 that will substantially increase cash flow. Furthermore, it is likely, in my opinion, that new platforms will become an annual event after the platform planned for 2024 begins producing. That should begin to satisfy the market that a lot more cash flow is on the way to help the market properly value this stock.

This is very good news for investors who want to participate in world-class discoveries that Exxon Mobil operates. Admittedly the cash flow increases are getting off to a slow start. But this is pretty typical for large projects like this one. Over the next year or so, the pace of production increases is likely to increase as more platforms become approved. So the last gap in production increases may well prove to be fiscal year 2023.

The latest presentation has been updated to include the second most recent announcement of yet another successful well (number 20 above). These wells represent the discovery of a lot of oil in place. Now there are more wells to add to the next presentation.

The one thing that does not get the press coverage is all the development wells that are drilled after the discovery to allow or justify a platform for producing the oil.

The note above about 10 FPSOs means that at 210 KBOD, the discoveries so far are enough to produce more than half of the production that Exxon Mobil reports. For a company the size of Hess, that is a lot of potential production in the future.

The delays involved in getting the first three platforms operating are likely to decrease in the future. After the Payara platform was approved, management immediately began work on planning for the next platform. It is very likely that the partnership cash flow will allow a platform a year to be added to production for many years to come.

So far Mr. Market has yawned at all this activity.

The stock has really come nowhere close to including the future cash flow potential of these offshore discoveries. In the last month, the stock is up roughly $20 per share. But the giant wells announced are probably worth a whole lot more. Even if the discoveries stopped tomorrow, there is enough oil to justify new platforms for the rest of the decade. The stock price completely ignores all those platforms.

It is true that oil prices can be quite volatile. However, large production increases are very unlikely to be offset by lower oil prices for any extended length of time. So it is very likely that in the five- to ten-year horizon, that Hess will be showing substantially more production from the partnership as well as a lot more cash flow from operating activities.

Free cash flow is unlikely to be an issue here as the cash will be reinvested in more production for the foreseeable future. Clearly, a discovery that is the size of the one shown above is worth reinvesting cash flow for the time being. Eventually, the cash flow will exceed the needs of the partnership as production increases. But for the time being, the partnership goal appears to be to take advantage of low service costs while they last. That makes good financial sense for shareholders because costs can rise considerably as the industry recovery proceeds.

In the meantime, management announced that the second FPSO has set sail for Guyana. So Hess and the partners can expect another more than 200,000 BOD to be added to partnership production in fiscal year 2022.

The current recovery has seen unexpectedly strong commodity pricing. This has led Hess to project some of the largest cash flow increases in the near future (aided of course by the new platform coming online in 2022).

This is also good news for shareholders as the cash flow increase means that less cash needs to be raised to finance the needs of the partnership. Hess has been steadily selling assets to maintain a strong cash position so that any potential partnership needs can be met. So far the company has not really increased debt levels to finance partnership needs. That strategy could change once a base amount of cash flow has been established by the partnership.

But the big news has to be that rapid cash flow increases for Hess are likely to be periodically forecast because Hess is the smallest partner in the partnership. Therefore these relatively large discoveries will have the most impact on Hess.

Much of the offshore industry risk has been minimized by both the sheer number of discoveries and the quality operator Exxon Mobil. Cash flow growth is now assured for many years even if there is an occasional downturn in commodity prices. Industry recoveries inevitably follow those downturns so the worst that would happen here is a cyclical growth pattern.

In the Bakken, Hess has minimized costs by coordinating with the midstream operations. So in addition to taking advantage of the latest technology improvements, the company also has the midstream coordination.

Return on investment of the Bakken acreage has improved considerably over the last several years. The result is that there is considerable Bakken acreage that compares favorably to the far more expensive Permian acreage. This gives Hess a location cost advantage when drilling wells. The acreage used for the spacing is less valuable. Therefore more of the profits of the wells drilled accrue to shareholders.

The dominant profitability in the future will be partnership with Exxon Mobil. But the profitability of the Bakken is providing much-needed cash flow to finance the partnership with Exxon Mobil. Once that partnership has established enough cash flow to finance partnership needs, then projects like the Bakken are likely to receive more capital dollars in the future to expand production. In the meantime, the company is doing very well thanks to the strong commodity pricing in the current environment.

Cash flow has been strong enough recently that management has begun to repay the term loan. Since management has reported more than $6 billion in liquidity at the end of the second quarter, repayment of some debt makes good financial sense. Conservative finances to be sure that the partnership is properly financed come into play when commodity prices weaken. That does not appear to be the case for the foreseeable future.

Hess appears to have years of growth ahead at a pace that many companies only dream of. The discoveries noted by the Partnership now have assured production growth and at least cyclical growth of cash flow probably for the rest of the decade. If this stock was in any other industry, the valuation of the company would be far higher. Sooner or later the market will realize the growth potential of the company. In the meantime, the stock remains a bargain by most measures for investors.

The huge benefit from the strong commodity pricing translates into less sales of assets to fund the Guyana partnership until that partnership has the cash flow to meet the ongoing exploration and capital needs. That just makes the future that much better for Hess investors.