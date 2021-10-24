Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

With the stock market continuing to bob around at all-time highs, investing in unique growth stocks at a decent valuation has become a true challenge. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX), however, bears a very close second look after the stock crumbled by an inexplicable ~40% this year, dramatically underperforming the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

Bullish drivers outweigh the bearish

There are several worries that are permeating around the stock thus far this year. The first is the departure of founder and CEO Katrina Lake, which was announced in mid-April and to which the stock market had an immediate negative reaction. She was replaced by Elizabeth Spaulding, the company's president who had just joined a year before (previously a consulting partner at Bain). Spaulding had previously helmed the company's growth strategy, and under her leadership, we've seen nothing but continued growth so far.

Deceleration is the second major worry. Here's the very simple guidance statement Stitch Fix has just released for FY22, which is the year ending in July 2022:

Figure 1. Stitch Fix FY22 guidance

Source: Stitch Fix Q4 earnings materials

That 15% y/y growth rate is a steep fall from Q4's growth rate of 28% y/y (though Q4 benefited from an easier pandemic comp versus last year's July quarter, when the fact that people were cocooning inside their homes hampered sales of Stitch Fix apparel). However, with the fact that many people in the U.S. and U.K. (Stitch Fix's primary and secondary markets, respectively) haven't yet returned to schools or the office, I think there is still a large population of Stitch Fix users who are still due to place their orders upon return to work/school in 2022.

Another open question: is Stitch Fix remaining differentiated enough? Stitch Fix earned its penchant for uniqueness by touting its "let our stylists outfit you" model; now with the introduction of Direct Buy (now rebranded "Freestyle"), Stitch Fix is morphing closer to a traditional online retailer. In my view, however, this concern is premature, as Stitch Fix has a proven loyal customer base that has grown tremendously in FY21.

A reminder of the largesse of Stitch Fix's market is also key: the company expects that by 2025, it will be addressing a $472 billion market opportunity for apparel, footwear, and accessories in the U.S. and the U.K., with $220 billion of that opportunity slated for e-commerce (growing at a ~2x pace relative to the broader retail space):

Figure 2. Stitch Fix TAM

Source: Stitch Fix Q4 earnings materials

In my view, Stitch Fix's data-driven, proprietary approach to customer marketing, its built-in base of 4+ million active clients, and its prominent and unique branding still make the company a long-term winner.

From a valuation perspective, Stitch Fix still has room to rise. At current share prices near $35, Stitch Fix has a market cap of $3.75 billion. Netting off the $290.4 million of cash on Stitch Fix's most recent balance sheet gives us an enterprise value of $3.46 billion.

Stitch Fix's guidance of >15% y/y revenue growth in FY22 gives us a lower bound of $2.42 billion in revenue next year; Wall Street consensus is calling for $2.44 billion, or 16% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). Against that consensus revenue estimate, Stitch Fix trades at just 1.4x EV/FY22 revenue - a modest multiple for a company with GAAP gross margins around ~45%, higher than most retailers.

Stay long here: I think Stitch Fix has been unfairly punished. A potential post-pandemic clothes-buying spree, continued category and geographic expansion, and modest valuation are the lynchpins why this stock has great upside potential for 2022.

Q4 download

Let's now discuss Stitch Fix's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The fiscal Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 3. Stitch Fix Q4 results

Source: Stitch Fix Q4 earnings materials

Stitch Fix's revenue in Q4 grew at a 29% y/y pace to $571.2 million, substantially beating Wall Street's expectations of $548.0 million (+24% y/y) by a strong five-point margin. We note that easier comps are partially at work in the high growth rates here. In Q3 and Q4 of FY20 last year, Stitch Fix's revenue growth rates had clocked in at -3% y/y and 9% y/y, respectively. This was during the peak time of the pandemic, when people had no need for "going out" clothes as virtually everything was shut down. In the following Q1 and Q2, Stitch Fix returned to low double-digit growth, so comps will get tougher starting the current Q1, where Stitch Fix is guiding to just 14-17% y/y revenue growth (though I do think there's opportunity to these numbers).

Still, Stitch Fix's metrics tell a strong story. The company grew active clients by 18% y/y to 4.2 million in FY21, while average spend per client also grew 4% y/y to $505.

Figure 4. Stitch Fix Q4 key metrics

Source: Stitch Fix Q4 earnings materials

Stitch Fix's category expansion is at play here. While predominantly a women's outfitter, Stitch Fix has found success in doubling down on men and kids, women's plus sizes, as well as now offering footwear and accessories. Freestyle (direct buy) is another major contributor here, with this line of revenue growing at a 2x y/y pace in FY21. Now, about 30% of Stitch Fix's client base in the women's department has made a Freestyle purchase, suggesting that there's still more penetration to go. Management notes that Freestyle has been especially popular in the footwear category than in apparel, where evidently people are more comfortable selecting their own styles and sizes rather than having Stitch Fix send them recommendations.

Here's how Stitch Fix's new CEO Elizabeth Spaulding plans to expand the Freestyle business, per her prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Specifically, in fiscal year ‘22, we will enhance and broaden our Freestyle offering in numerous ways. For example, we plan to test and incorporate distinctive client-facing features such as enhanced outfit capabilities, curated search and styles-led nudges to further support our algorithmically generated recommendation. Imagine stylists supporting clients to take what is in their Freestyle basket to create a Fix. And with our assortment, we plan to scale to 200 plus available branded shops over the course of the year across women’s and men’s. To increase consumer awareness of our evolution, we will invest in an updated brand story as well as open up new channels of the marketing mix such as product listing ads as we expose our product catalog for consumer search. We will also continue to experiment with influencer and affiliate partnerships, both effective channels to broaden awareness and appeal of our growing offering."

Profitability looked solid as well, though there's room for improvement. The company generated $65 million in adjusted EBITDA in FY21, nearly doubling y/y and representing a 3% margin, up one point from the prior year.

Figure 5. Stitch Fix adjusted EBITDA

Source: Stitch Fix Q4 earnings materials

Within that one-point gain, Stitch Fix notes that in Q4 it has managed to reduce selling, general and administrative expenses to 37% of revenue, down from 38% in the year-ago Q4. Full-year gross margins also lifted by two points, all of which helped to offset higher labor costs particularly in Stitch Fix's warehouses, where hourly rates have popped to $17/hour. Looking ahead, Stitch Fix is calling for at least 2% adjusted EBITDA margins in FY22 (no improvement versus FY21), though hopefully improved economies of scale and easing of labor pressures will help bring that target upward.

Key takeaways

Stitch Fix remains a highly differentiated e-commerce offering that is thriving even after a leadership change that saw the departure of its founder (who continues to sit on the board). The post-pandemic return to schools and offices should benefit Stitch Fix's client base and revenue growth, and a modest ~1.4x forward revenue multiple gives the stock plenty of room to inch higher. Stay long here.