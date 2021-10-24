PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is the world's largest semiconductor wafer fab equipment (WFE) supplier by revenue. The company also boasts of a solid global services segment to help its customers to improve yield. Moreover, it also has a relatively small but growing Displays segment that supplies fabrication equipment for manufacturing LCDs and OLED displays.

AMAT has also benefited tremendously over the past year from secular drivers underpinning the semiconductor industry growth. In addition, the industry is benefiting from a structural transformation underpinning its development. It includes demand drivers stemming from 5G smartphones, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, IoT, and electric vehicles. As a result, many investors believe that the shift will help the industry move into a multi-year expansion path. As the world's leading WFE supplier, AMAT is in pole position to benefit from these structural drivers.

We will discuss whether the opportunity to add AMAT stock is still reasonable considering its valuations.

AMAT Stock YTD Performance

AMAT stock YTD performance (as of 22 October 21).

AMAT stock has had a blast so far in 2021. The stock's momentum has been robust all year. Moreover, most of its dips have proven to be profitable opportunities to add exposure. Its YTD gain of 57.5% trails ASML's YTD return of 64.2%.

Notwithstanding, the stock easily outperformed the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF's (SMH) 22.3% YTD gain. In addition, it's also well ahead of the Invesco QQQ ETF's (QQQ) 19.2% gain for the year. Therefore, AMAT investors who invested from the start of this year have enjoyed a tremendous boost to their portfolios so far.

The Growth in WFE Spending Has Been Robust

Semiconductor industry revenue worldwide from 2012 to 2020. Data source: Gartner

Semiconductor equipment spending worldwide from 2008 to 2020. Data source: SIA; SEMI

The upcycle in the semiconductor industry has intensified in recent years. Notably, the WFE suppliers have benefited to a considerable extent. They form the backbone of this structural shift. Applied Materials believe that the digital transformation of the global economy will be the fundamental growth driver. The company believes that the worldwide semiconductor industry will reach $1T over the next decade, as CFO Daniel Durn emphasized:

Virtually every industry sector is going to transform digitally. And it's going to be spend that's driven by the largest companies exposed to these large industries. And increasingly, these investments are going to change the basis of how these companies compete, how they serve their customers, how they drive their road maps, how they drive efficiency into their supply chain. So the incremental return on these investments, I think, is going to be greater than what we've seen historically in the industry. (from J.P. Morgan 12th Annual US All Stars Conference)

Semiconductor equipment spending has historically exceeded the growth of the global semiconductor revenue on average. The global semiconductor revenue grew by a CAGR of 5.7% from 2012 to 2020. In comparison, semiconductor equipment spending increased by a CAGR of 8.6% over the same period. Therefore, the growth in semiconductor equipment spending has easily surpassed the average revenue growth of the broader industry. The growth for semiconductor equipment spending in 2020 was also remarkable. It posted a YoY growth of 19.1%.

Semiconductor equipment spending forecast by segment. Source: SEMI

Importantly, WFE spending accounted for the large majority of the spending. In 2020, WFE spending accounted for 86.1% of total spending. Total spending is expected to increase by a stellar 34.1% YoY in 2021. WFE spending is also estimated to grow by 33.5% YoY. Therefore, 2021 has been a phenomenal year for the WFE market leaders.

Notably, growth for 2022 is expected to slow down markedly. Total spending is estimated to increase by just 6.3% YoY in 2022. In particular, WFE spending is expected to grow by just 6.4% in 2022. Hence, the industry's growth as a whole, led by WFE spending, is projected to decelerate significantly next year. Notably, the semiconductor equipment market is expected to grow discernibly slower in 2022 than its historical trend of 8.6% CAGR suggests. We think investors need to take the potential significant deceleration into account. It's vital for investors who have yet to add exposure to AMAT stock.

Applied Materials Has Shown Robust Growth and Profitability

AMAT LTM revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

AMAT LTM EBITDA margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

The stellar revenue growth for Applied Materials over the last two years has been unmistakable. AMAT's last-twelve-months (LTM) revenue increased by a CAGR of 21.6% over the previous two years. Notably, it also posted highly consistent and profitable EBITDA margins. In addition, it has also gained operating leverage as it scales. Therefore, Applied Materials has enjoyed excellent topline and bottom-line growth in the last couple of years.

But, It's Expected to Slow Moving Forward

AMAT est. revenue and EBITDA mean consensus. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Based on the SEMI 2022 forecast shown earlier, it's clear that WFE spending growth is expected to decelerate significantly. Therefore, we shouldn't be surprised that Applied Materials will also be experiencing a marked slowdown moving forward. Furthermore, based on mean consensus estimates, AMAT's revenue is expected to increase by just 6.4% through FY25. Hence, AMAT's forward revenue growth is expected to decelerate significantly compared to its 21.6% CAGR over the last two years.

Of course, the narrative that is often presented by investors is that the industry should continue to experience robust growth. These investors hope that the secular demand from digitization is expected to continue to drive tremendous growth moving forward. However, there have been comments and potential signs of overcapacity in the next few years. We emphasized in our recent NVIDIA (NVDA) article that IDC also cautioned that it sees the "potential for overcapacity in 2023 as larger-scale capacity expansions begin to come online towards the end of 2022." Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) also telegraphed recently that it expects a potential slowdown in the smartphone and PC segments.

The silver lining here is that AMAT's est. EBITDA growth is still pretty decent. Moreover, the company is expected to continue gaining operating leverage as its EBITDA CAGR is estimated to reach 8.8% through FY25. Therefore, it's expected to grow noticeably faster than its revenue.

Valuations Are Not Cheap At All

AMAT EV/Fwd EBITDA valuation trend. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

AMAT adjusted operating earnings (Non-GAAP) valuation trend. Source: FAST Graphs

We last covered AMAT stock in a June article. The stock is down 2%, while the S&P 500 has been up 6.3% since publication. Therefore, AMAT stock has underperformed the index over the last 4 months.

AMAT stock currently trades at an EV/Fwd EBITDA of 15.2x. It's 23.6% higher than its 3Y forward EBITDA multiple mean of 12.3x. We can also glean from the chart above that at least two to three years of EBITDA growth seems to have been priced into AMAT stock's current price.

Moreover, the conclusion is the same even when we used its non-GAAP earnings as a basis for our valuation. AMAT's stock price has also been trading way above its fundamentals.

We strongly encourage investors to carefully consider if you are thinking of adding exposure to AMAT stock now. The narrative from the super-bullish investors is: "This time, it's different." We are invested in semiconductor companies too. But we are not interested in adding AMAT stock at this level. We missed the optimal entry points, so that's too bad. However, we believe that we should never chase after the train. If we know the stock is overvalued, we will put it on our watchlist and wait patiently. We encourage you to do the same.

Therefore, we are maintaining our Neutral rating on AMAT stock for now.