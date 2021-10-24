metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) does not only intend to use data analytics technologies to assess pricing. The company also has a significant amount of cash in hand to launch marketing campaigns or acquire new competitors. Taking into account the current scale of GPC’s business model, small geographic internationalization efforts would most likely bring significant revenue growth. In sum, I designed a conservative DCF model obtaining a fair price of $157-$290. In my opinion, the company is a gift at the current share price of $111-$149.

GPC’s Internationalization And M&A Efforts Will Most Likely Pay Off

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts:

Source: Genuine Parts Company

With hundreds of thousands of clients and more than 10,000 locations in 14 different countries, GPC is massive. Given these figures, I believe that the management knows well how to run its operations, and offers significant scale and brand strength to capture market share.

That’s not all. I believe that the company’s internationalization would bring significant revenue growth in the coming years. The company is already present in the United States, Asia, and Europe. Hence, the management only has to increase its marketing expenses to drive sales growth up:

Source: IR

As shown in the table below, GPC reports sales growth both in the company’s automotive business segment and the industrial segment. While sales growth was not that beneficial in the period from 2018 to 2020, GPC is reporting great numbers in 2021. As more investors learn about the new figures, I would be expecting an increase in the stock demand:

Source: 10-Q

Significant Cash In Hand And A Lot Of Goodwill. Leverage Is Under Control

As of September 30, 2021, the company reports $919 million in cash, with goodwill worth $1.89 billion and $13 billion in total assets. From a quick assessment of the balance sheet, I observed that GPC could use its cash in hand for marketing expenditures, which may drive revenue up.

Besides, the company’s goodwill is significant. In my view, if the management has correctly calculated the synergies in the recent mergers, both the free cash flow margin and the FCF would increase.

Source: 10-Q

GPC reports long-term debt worth $2.4 billion, which makes a net debt close to $1.5 billion. I expect 2025 FCF to be $839 million, so the company’s net debt/2025 FCF is around 1.5x-2x. I wouldn’t expect investors to be afraid of the company’s leverage:

Source: 10-Q

GPC Will Most Likely Exhibit Sales Growth Thanks To Total Vehicle Fleet Growth And Data Analytics To Assess Pricing

Under normal conditions, I expect an increase in revenue in the automotive business segment thanks to an eventual increase in the total vehicle fleet. Besides, I also estimate that we will see an average increase in the age of the fleet, which would enhance the company’s sale of parts. In the industrial division, the main catalyst for revenue growth would most likely be a dramatic increase in capital expenditures in the United States and other countries.

If we go to the potential improvements in distribution efficiencies, I believe that there is significant room for improvement. In my opinion, shareholders will most likely benefit from automation and productivity improvements brought by new digital technologies applied to the supply chain. Besides, if GPC successfully utilizes the power of data analytics to make better decisions on the pricing of parts, I expect FCF margin expansion.

Source: Genuine Parts Company

I would also be expecting that the company’s acquisitions and divestitures are successful. GPC’s management is quite active in the M&A markets. Notice that in 2020, the company decided to sell Supply Source Enterprises, Inc., but also acquired other competitors:

Effective June 30, 2020, the Company completed the divestiture of its Business Products Group by selling Supply Source Enterprises, Inc. ("SSE") and S.P. Richards Company ("SPR") in separate transactions. Source: 10-k

As shown in the table below, in 2020 and 2019, the company registered an increase in the amount of goodwill. That’s great. It means that the management is acquiring more assets than divesting. With that, I would pay attention to the company’s impairments. Notice in the image below the massive impairment reported in the automotive business division. In my view, if GPC continues to release impairments of that magnitude, investors may lose faith in the management’s ability to assess transactions: Source: 10-K

My figures are shown in the image below. I included sales growth of 6.5%, an EBITDA margin of 8.6%, and the FCF margin close to 3.4%. I believe that my numbers are quite moderate:

Source: Author

The DCF model is shown in the image below. With a WACC of 6.72% and FCF growing from $786 million to $1.282 billion, the sum of FCF would stand at $6.275 billion:

Source: Author

If we use a terminal free cash flow of $1.366 billion and an exit multiple of 14x, the implied market capitalization would equal $22.4 billion, and the equity per share would be $157:

Source: Author

My Superb Case Scenario Would Include New Product Lines, Geographic Expansion, And Customer Marketing Programs

If GPC successfully continues to implement initiatives like introducing new product lines and executing geographic expansion in Mexico, Asia, or Europe, sales would pick up. Let’s note that these two initiatives are currently among the objectives of the company. With this in mind, I believe that my assumptions in this case scenario are not that out of the box.

New enhanced customer marketing programs driven by data analytics will most likely be very beneficial for the company’s sales growth. In my view, GPC has sufficient cash in hand to launch marketing campaigns and execute new market assessments.

Under these optimistic assumptions, sales growth would equal 9.5%, and the EBITDA margin would stand at 11.5%. The FCF margin would also increase from around 4.5% to more than 5.5%. Finally, the 2030 FCF would stand at $2.155 billion:

Source: Author

If we assume a WACC of 5.55% and FCF around $1-$2.155 billion, the sum of the free cash flow would stand at close to $9.821:

Source: Author

Finally, with an exit multiple of 15x and terminal FCF close to $2.360 billion, the implied equity per share would be $290. Clearly, under the assumptions of this case scenario, GPC would be a clear buy at the current market price.

Source: Author

Risks From Relationships With Suppliers And Failure Of M&A Transactions

GPC’s business model depends on maintaining close and productive relationships with suppliers. GPC’s free cash flow margin will diminish if suppliers don’t offer favorable prices and quality products. There are many factors that may affect the company’s relationships with suppliers. The management offered some examples in the most recent annual report:

A variety of factors, many outside our control, affect our suppliers' ability to deliver quality merchandise to us at favorable prices and in a timely manner. These include raw material shortages, inadequate manufacturing capacity, labor strikes, shortages and disputes anywhere within the supply and distribution chain delivering products to us, tariff and customs legislation and enforcement, transportation disruptions, tax and other legislative uncertainties, pandemics, and/or weather conditions. Source: 10-k

GPC’s M&A transactions could go wrong. If the company incorrectly calculates the amount of synergies, or the merger integration is not properly done, FCF expectations would most likely decline. As a result, I would be expecting a significant decline in the implied valuation of GPC. The stock price would most likely fall:

Integration can be a complex and time-consuming process, and if the integration is not fully successful or is delayed for a material period of time, we may not achieve the anticipated synergies or benefits of the acquisition. Furthermore, even if the target companies are successfully integrated, the acquisitions may fail to further our business strategy as anticipated, expose us to increased competition or challenges with respect to our products or services, and expose us to additional liabilities. Any impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets acquired in a strategic transaction may reduce our earnings. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

I am quite comfortable with expecting GPC to deliver FCF growth thanks to new data analytics technologies and total vehicle fleet growth. I also believe that the management will use its cash in hand to launch marketing initiatives that will enhance sales growth. Finally, given the company’s expertise in the M&A markets, GPC would most likely execute successful M&A integration. Putting it all together, I believe that GPC’s fair price is somewhere between $157 and $290. Clearly, the company is a gift at the current market valuation. I will be buying shares.