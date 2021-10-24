Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment

Among the many industries that the coronavirus has changed forever is the entertainment industry. While streaming companies are still riding high off the benefits of increased demand for at-home entertainment, many entertainment producers like Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) are still facing an uncertain road ahead. In a nutshell, Lions Gate still hasn’t driven a meaningful recovery in its movie business, and its upcoming pipeline doesn’t look that promising either. Meanwhile, STARZ - the company’s in-house streaming service, which is a distant fifth or sixth-place competitor in the now heavily crowded streaming service space, has actually been bleeding subscribers. In my view, this doesn’t set the stage well for Lions Gate in 2022.

Though I was previously bullish on Lions Gate earlier this year, I’m now revising my opinion on the stock to neutral. In my view, the risks and the rewards are well-balanced here, and Lions Gate is no longer a viable alternative to simply buying a market index fund.

On the upside for this stock:

Lions Gate's TV business is taking off. Though Lions Gate's theatrical department hasn't been scoring hits lately, its TV division has. The company produced a record-shattering 34 new TV seasons so far in 2021, fifteen of which are originals for STARZ (this being said, a slew of new content for STARZ hasn't exactly helped subscriber counts recently).

Library content continues to be lucrative. Lions Gate has also been able to make use of a substantial library of back content featuring shows like Mad Men to strike lucrative licensing deals with distributors.

Consolidation will continue to be key for survival in Hollywood. As more and more producers struggle under the movie drought brought on by COVID-19, consolidation will be key, and as a smaller pure-play studio, Lions Gate will be a frequently buzzy target.

At the same time, however, new risks have opened up for Lions Gate:

STARZ subscribers are down. The consistent lift in STARZ subscribers had given investors hope throughout the pandemic that Lions Gate was building a stable streaming business, even if a laggard versus the biggest competitors like Netflix (NFLX) and Disney+ (DIS). Recent results may spotlight the fact that these gains were one-time pandemic benefits that aren't likely to last.

The movie pipeline is looking sparse. Lions Gate notes that it has "set up" 23 films for delivery in 2023 or 2024, but the near-term pipeline is looking rather slim. The below is a list, from Movie Insider, of Lions Gate's recently released and upcoming titles, with virtually no tentpoles among them:

Figure 1. Lions Gate movie pipeline

In my view, Lions Gate’s valuation doesn’t look particularly attractive either (which may discourage a near-term buyout) per its current fundamental profile. At current share prices near $15, Lions Gate trades at a $3.08 billion market cap. After netting off the $261.6 million of cash and $2.48 billion of debt on its most recent balance sheet, Lions Gate’s resulting enterprise value is $5.30 billion.

In FY21 (the year ending in March), Lions Gate generated $541 million of adjusted OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization - a common entertainment industry equivalent for adjusted EBITDA). So far in Q1, meanwhile, Lions Gate’s OIBDA is trending down ~30% relative to FY21. Still, we look backward at FY21’s bottom line, Lions Gate trades at 9.8x EV/trailing FY21 adjusted OIBDA. Now, that’s not a terrible multiple compared to where the general market is trading in terms of P/E or adjusted EBITDA multiples, but given the downside OIBDA trends this year plus the decline in STARZ subscribers and thin film slate, I’d say there’s not much residual appeal in Lions Gate’s relative value.

Now, Lions Gate’s stock is still up handsomely relative to where it was after the immediate impact of the pandemic. If you’re holding on to this stock, it’s probably a good time to lock in gains and invest elsewhere.

Q1 download

Let’s now go through Lions Gate’s latest Q1 results to demonstrate all the risks that have popped up for this company. The Q1 earnings summary for the June quarter is shown below:

Figure 2. Lions Gate Q1 results

Source: Lions Gate Q1 earnings release

At a total level, Lions Gate’s revenue grew 11% y/y to $901.2 million, slightly beating Wall Street’s expectations of $897.2 million (+10% y/y) by a very slim one-point margin. It’s useful to see how that breaks down between Lions Gate’s segments:

Figure 3. Lions Gate results by segment

Source: Lions Gate Q1 earnings release

Key to note: the motion picture segment is still relatively flat, up only 4% y/y even though comping against the very brunt of last year’s pandemic impact, when all movie theaters were shuttered. The star of the quarter, meanwhile, was TV production, which saw 97% y/y revenue growth to $386.1 million, driven by an increase in deliveries of hit series.

Unfortunately, an uptick in original programming was incapable of lifting STARZ subscribers. Total and streaming STARZ subscribers hit records at 27.7 million and 14.9 million, respectively, in the March quarter. In Q1, however, while total streaming subscribers remained flat, the company lost 600k traditional subscribers, on pace with the prior several quarters. Domestically in the U.S., STARZ streaming subscribers declined by 300k - a reflection of both declining overall demand for entertainment as regular post-pandemic routines resumed, as well as fierce competition among streamers.

Figure 4. STARZ subscriber trends

Source: Lions Gate Q1 earnings release

The slightly more positive spin on this is that Lions Gate notes that subscriber adds picked up again after the close of Q1, and the company is also expecting FY22 to see an increase in net subscriber accounts. Per CEO Jon Feltheimer’s prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Turning to our individual businesses, it was a strong financial quarter for STARZ, but like the rest of the industry, we were impacted by a reduction and at-home viewership, and importantly a light content quarter, due to COVID driven production delays. We continue to grow our base of international subscribers in the quarter. But domestic subscribers declined a temporary drop that we have already reversed since the end of the quarter. In fact, two weeks after the quarter ended, Power Book III, Raising Kanan debut to the second biggest STARZ original series premiere ever, driving over 800,000 global subscriber gross ads in the first week alone and an 80% spike in viewership on the app. As a result, we are again growing our domestic over the top subscriber base, which is already back to the March quarters record levels. And with our biggest and strongest STARZ Original Series slate ever this year, with 12 scripted series compared to seven last year and a building cadence of five Tent Poles Series over the next three quarters. We continue to expect STARZ global subscriber growth this year to outpace, subscriber growth last year. Our confidence is buttress by a very strong slate that, following Raising Kanan includes wrestling drama Heels starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, getting great early reviews.”

As previously noted, however, adjusted OIBDA declined -31% y/y to $120 million this quarter, representing a 13% adjusted OIBDA margin, which is down from 21% in the year-ago quarter. STARZ is blaming the margin drop partially due to a tough comp from last year’s sale of its Mad Men series from its back library.

Key takeaways

Following uncertainty on STARZ subscribers plus a motion picture recovery that looks like it will take until 2023 or 2024 to resolve (when tentpoles like the Hunger Games prequel are expected to be delivered), Lions Gate has evolved into a mixed bag. In my view, selling this stock off is the safer play.