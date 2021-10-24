atakan/iStock via Getty Images

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is a global leader in advertising and marketing services, as well as corporate communications. From a bird's eye view, OMC provides a range of services to assist businesses in growing their brands, which includes media, digital, and sports marketing, healthcare, and customer and public relations management across a wide range of industries.

Source1: Investor Presentation

Advertising has a significant economic influence. In essence, this encourages customers to make quick and informed purchases from businesses, resulting in revenue and satisfaction for both sides. The most prominent change in advertising is shift towards digital space. By expanding its portfolio of leading marketing networks, as represented in the graphic above, OMC will keep its sights focused on remaining relevant and as one of the market leaders.

OMC's Marketing Network: Adding Strength in Automotives

OMC is currently in the process of acquiring two significant companies. The first is a purchase agreement for Oliver Schrott Kommunikation GmbH (OSK), while the second is antoni. Both agreements do not disclose commercial terms, but once the deals close in their respective quarters, we may get an update in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022. Below are quoted quick facts about the aforementioned companies:

OSK has consistently been ranked among Germany's leading PR agencies and is the undisputed #1 agency for automotive and mobility communications. The agency has expanded its capabilities into a broad-based communications service provider with a portfolio that is unique in the sector, internationalized with offices in New York and Beijing, and digitized with a technology hub in Berlin. - PRNewswire antoni made the leap from being a true start-up to becoming one of the most innovative and compelling creative agencies in an unprecedented short period of time. Its pool of brilliant international talent is highly respected and envied across the industry. During its tenure servicing Mercedes, antoni has contributed to it becoming one of the ten most valuable brands globally and the leading luxury car brand. antoni will also have a leading role as Omnicom partners with Mercedes-Benz to co-create 'Team X' - a tailormade and data-driven global agency solution, spanning expertise across the entire spectrum of Mercedes' Communications and Marketing activities and aiming to shape the future of Mercedes' Global Brand Communications. - PRNewswire

Source: Same as Source1

OMC will be better positioned in the automotive industry as a result of these acquisitions, where it presently shares a 10% market share with technology.

Industries Cutting Back on Marketing Expenses

Image Source2

Companies are predicted to spend less on marketing in 2021 than they did last year, as depicted in the graph above. Spending cuts on marketing are an effective way to safeguard a company's liquidity in the face of future uncertainty, especially now that the consequences of the pandemic are still inflicting economic distress. In fact, we witness a decline in OMC's TTM revenue of $14,190.60 million, which is lower than the $14,953.70 million figure in 2019 but has already outgrown the $13,171.10 million in 2020.

Source3: Seeking Alpha, prepared by the Author, amounts in Millions

On a quarterly basis, OMC increased its Q3 2021 result by 7% year over year; however, it missed consensus revenue estimates this quarter, declining by 4% versus Q2 2021. Apart from the risk mentioned earlier, the management cites a negative $150.5 million adjustment to revenue as acquisition revenue, net of disposition revenue. According to management, acquisition revenue is merely a timing adjustment, and growth subsequent to the acquisition date will be attributed to organic growth.

Source4: OMC's Third-Quarter Report

In addition, there was a minor disposition of ICON International in June 2021. This sale is part of OMC's ongoing portfolio realignment and is in line with the company's strategic plan and investment priorities.

OMC's Growth After Supply Chain Crisis

Source5: Seeking Alpha

If analysts are correct in their prediction that inflation and supply constraints are transitory and would alleviate before 2023, we could see a scenario similar to the image above. This could result in significant free cash flow and increased liquidity for OMC in the coming years.

Q3 Quick Financial Review

Source: Same as Source3

Despite lower revenue in Q3 2021 compared to Q2 2021, it managed to generate a higher gross profit of $687.70, a 6 percent increase over the same quarter last year and a 2 percent increase over the previous quarter.

Its EBITDA of $592.7 million increased by 7% and 4% on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis, respectively.

Investigating its bottom line, it managed to grow to $355.60 million, the most improved metric by a percentage of 14 percent on a year-over-year basis and 2 percent in the previous quarter. Its EPS in Q3 2021 totalled $1.66, up 14 percent from the same quarter last year and up from $1.62 in the previous quarter.

Source: Same as Source1

OMC's ROE and ROIC improved respectively against comparable figures provided by the management. It is also notable that TTM ROE of 47 percent is up from its 5 year average of 45.6 percent.

A year-to-date FCF of $382.7 million represents a 34% increase over the same period last year due to higher dividend payment and share repurchase. OMC has $4,431.20 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

To put this in context, I believe OMC is extremely liquid in the face of uncertainty because no long-term debt matures until 2024, when most analysts expect the economy to fully recover from the pandemic's effects. Its Net Debt/EBITDA ratio also improved, generated a current ratio of 1x and improved its debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91x compared to a five-year average of 2.01x.

55 percent Upside Potential

Source6: Prepared by the Author

My average target price for OMC is $110.3, based on the DCF model's average and implied intrinsic value of 14.36x P/E.

To complete my DCF model, I used the analyst forecast for the next five years. By the end of 2024, OMC will generate $15,030 million in revenue, exceeding its pre-pandemic performance in 2019. I anticipate an increase in operating margin to 15.6 percent by the end of the model, along with an increase in income tax rate to 31.7 percent.

The assumptions I made for my DCF model, along with OMC's five-year historical data, can be seen in the chart above.

Pulling Back to Its Breakout Point

Source7: TradingView

OMC is currently retracing its steps back to its previous breakout point following a market rejection last week at the $77 level. With the uncertainty surrounding the global supply shortage, fear will prevail, and there is no reason, in my opinion, to rush into position accumulation at today's sentiment. For investors, OMC's simple moving average levels and previous breakout points marked in the chart are good places to look in the event of a pullback.

Final Key Takeaways

OMC has a steady cash flow and a liquid balance sheet in which investors can rely on despite the risk of growth being curtailed by current economic sentiment. Despite a weaker top line, OMC is strengthening its bottom line, trading at 11.05x earnings and a forward P/E of 11.32x. This stock, in my opinion, is a buy on a further exhausted decline.

Thank you for reading and feel free to comment your thoughts below.