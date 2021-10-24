JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Part of the challenge with large-cap software stocks that are dominant in their space is that eventually after they've already been identified as the "best of breed" product in their category, there's little room left to grow. Large caps like Salesforce.com (CRM) and Oracle (ORCL) got around this jump by planting seeds for expansion, by diversifying into new product categories and devising new "clouds" for their customers to buy (largely new products are introduced, by the way, through means of acquisitions).

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), however, isn't in a similar position of expansion. Already one of the largest enterprise software companies in the stock market trading at a ~$70 billion market cap, the company has cornered the computer-aided design and engineering (CAE, CAD) spaces without much room left to grow. Though investors temporarily cheered the company's post-pandemic recovery, growth rates are starting to disappoint again, leaving the stock vulnerable.

Year to date, shares of Autodesk are flat, underperforming the S&P 500 (though roughly on par with many other growth stocks, as appetite for risk has waned in the latter half of 2021). More recently, shares have slumped after the company reported disappointing Q2 results:

Data by YCharts

In my view, a bigger correction is incoming for Autodesk, and I'm taking my view of the stock down one notch to bearish.

The reasons for that downgrade can be captured in a few drivers:

How much room does growth have left to go from here? Autodesk surprisingly cut its full-year billings outlook in Q2, one of the main reasons that the stock plunged after reporting Q2 results. The company's updated outlook has billings up 18-20% y/y on the year to $4.875-$4.975 billion, which represents a slight cut from $4.930-$5.055 billion (+19-22% y/y) in the prior outlook. Typically, growth stocks don't cut their full-year top-line estimates without good reason. In Autodesk's case, limited growth is likely a function of oversaturation in its flagship products.

Figure 1. Autodesk FY22 guidance update Source: Autodesk Q2 shareholder presentation

Wall Street is abandoning the stock for its dour cash flow outlook. We like the fact that Autodesk is attempting hard to convert its customer base to the cloud, a transition that is largely near completion. Yet Autodesk is changing its billings model to charging customers for an annual subscription in FY24, versus multi-year upfront billings now. This has the impact of reducing Autodesk's cash flow through FY24, which is going to sap near-term enthusiasm for the stock.

We like the fact that Autodesk is attempting hard to convert its customer base to the cloud, a transition that is largely near completion. Yet Autodesk is changing its billings model to charging customers for an annual subscription in FY24, versus multi-year upfront billings now. This has the impact of reducing Autodesk's cash flow through FY24, which is going to sap near-term enthusiasm for the stock. Already a generous valuation. We already know we can't look at Autodesk on a P/E basis; as at current share prices near $309 the stock trades at a ~62x P/E ratio versus current-year EPS guidance of $4.91-$5.06. On a revenue basis, Autodesk currently trades at a market cap of $67.84 billion, and after netting off the $924.9 million of cash and $1.64 billion of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, Autodesk's enterprise value goes to $68.56 billion. This puts the stock's valuation at 13.2x EV/FY23 revenue, based on Wall Street's consensus revenue outlook of $5.20 billion (+16% y/y) for the year ending in January 2023.

In short, there's not much room to the upside here, and Autodesk is nearing the end of its rope. There's no doubt that this is a great "sustaining" company. Autodesk's products will remain a critical part of its clients' design and engineering operations, which will be consistent and reliable revenue/profit drivers for years to come. Autodesk's 30%+ pro forma operating margins are also quite rich, and technically on top of double-digit revenue growth qualifies Autodesk as a "Rule of 40" software company. Yet at the same time, these advantages are already seemingly priced into Autodesk's stock. Steer clear here and wait until the mid-$200s before attempting to dive back into this name.

Q2 download

Autodesk's most recent Q2 results, as previously mentioned, were a big disappointment to investors. Take a look at the Q2 earnings summary below:

Figure 2. Autodesk Q2 results Source: Autodesk Q2 shareholder presentation

Autodesk's revenue grew at a 16% y/y pace to $1.06 billion, basically on par with Wall Street's expectations of $1.05 billion (+15% y/y). Note that the company has the benefit of a very easy comp versus the immediate onset of the pandemic last year - and as a company that sold to engineering, construction, and architectural firms, Autodesk was directly impacted by the pandemic last year.

Consistent with last quarter, Autodesk's billings also painted a rather bearish picture (which isn't surprising when combined with the company's full-year billings cut). Here's a look at how Autodesk's billings have trended over the past several quarters. In Q2, billings grew at a y/y pace to $1.02 billion, but the y/y compare is almost meaningless given the sharp reduction in billings last year.

Figure 3. Autodesk billings trends Source: Autodesk Q2 shareholder presentation

Instead, let's look at it from a sequential q/q basis. Versus Q1, Autodesk's billings were up only 4% sequentially. Look back two years to Q2 of 2020, when billings of $892.8 million had grown 13% y/y versus $797.6 million, and it's a pretty weak read. Moreover, the fact that on a dollar basis, Autodesk's billings came in below revenue ($1.02 billion billings versus $1.06 billion in revenue) means that, as shown above, Autodesk's deferred revenue balances actually came down slightly versus Q2. In fact, deferred revenue has actually been in decline since Q4, and RPO is also down since Q1.

Note as well that Autodesk even benefited from currency movements in the quarter: the company disclosed that in a constant-currency scenario, revenue growth would have been two points weaker at 14% y/y.

The bright side is that Autodesk does continue to retain rich pro forma operating margins. Pro forma operating margins rose two points to 31% this quarter, up from 29% in the year-ago Q2; year-to-date operating margins are also up two points versus the first half of 2020 last year.

Figure 4. Autodesk operating margins Source: Autodesk Q2 shareholder presentation

Technically, Autodesk's "Rule of 40" score is 47 this quarter, which deserves applause - unfortunately, the stock is still far away from being able to be valued based on either earnings (P/E) or cash flow.

Key takeaways

In my view, Autodesk is out of growth catalysts to propel its stock meaningfully higher. Investors will benefit from locking in gains and getting out now, before continued growth deceleration and cash flow disappointments continue to eat away at this stock.