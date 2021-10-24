RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

While we are less than halfway through the operational third quarter earnings season, most of the major banks have already released financial results. In my mind, there has been two major trends that have flowed throughout most of the earnings reports. First, loan loss provision recaptures have followed the first- and second-quarter trends by supporting net income. Second, core loan growth continues to be rather soft, but commentary across the board indicates that innerworkings behind the scenes continues to improve.

When it comes to any one individual quarter, its hard to get a sense of what trends are building. While most of the banking industry has been hopeful that loan growth would return by the end of the year, only a few, like Cincinnati, Ohio based Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), have given granular expectations.

While FITB is one of the Ohio super-regional banking triplets (other being KeyCorp (KEY) and Huntington (HBAN)), I find its growth prospects to be differentiated from its siblings. In my mind, FITB has an improving operational outlook that is supported by stronger than peer loan growth potential. On top of a solid growth outlook, its expense management trends should also be recognized in a positive light. Fundamentally, the only thing I see working against the bank is its looming net interest margin compression, which only causes minimal headwinds once the margin finds its floor.

Fundamentally, I am optimistic on FITB for a couple of reasons, but when juxtaposed against its current valuation, I come away clearly bullish and recommending the shares. As one can see from the chart below, FITB currently trades at 12.5x price to earnings. When looking back a couple of years, one can see that today’s current valuation is not pressing on “extreme levels”. In fact, when comparing today’s profitability outlook to past levels, its hard to not get excited about strong risk adjusted returns.

Data by YCharts

Recent Results and Future Expectations

From a purely operational perspective, nearly ever income statement line items was either in-line with consensus estimates or was better than expected. With that being said, my biggest takeaway from the quarter was the near-term guidance, which both indicated and laid out the expectation of improving results.

When looking at the third quarter results, one can see that total loan growth was flat in the quarter. However, guidance for the fourth quarter indicates +1% reported loan growth and +2% for core loan, which excludes the impacts of PPP loans all together.

Source: SEC Filings

While positive loan growth in a vacuum is a solid positive, it will likely come with lower loan yields. In fact, those lower yields are below what is currently in the portfolio, which would indicate that all new loans are dilutive to the net interest margin. However, from the fourth quarter guidance of +2% core loan growth, it was indicated that core net interest income should be up 1% too, meaning the margin is likely near its true operational floor.

From my modeling, I believe the net interest margin is likely to only fall a few more basis points. Put a little more straightforward, the third quarter margin was 2.59% and I am expecting 4Q to 2.56%. Also, keep in mind that the fourth quarter is typically the strongest loan growth period of the year.

On top of improving core loan growth expectations and positive spread revenue trends, the next most important piece to the profitability improvement puzzle is a strong expense management. While FITB has historically done well in this category, I believe management will outperform as compared to guidance. When comparing positive revenue generation against a stable expense base, core results yield better operational leverage.

The last area of positive guidance is capital allocation. FITB ended the quarter with a CET1 ratio of 9.85%, a little higher than what is necessary in today’s improving economic environment. In fact, management repurchased over $550 million in shares during the third quarter. It was indicated that current capital plans of lowering CET1 to 9.5% would be done through additional repurchases. Based on my modeling, I come away with $315 million of excess capital available, which is inline with the guidance of approximately $300 million.

In my opinion, and from a behavioral finance perspective, the signaling and willingness to continue to repurchase shares aggressively could be supported by the assumption that management views today’s share price as being undervalued.

Concluding Thoughts

While my bullish recommendation of FITB does deviate somewhat from my other articles, which are more squarely focused on smaller community banks, I would be remised to not at least give my two cents on the bank. When it comes to the super-regional banks relative to the banking index, not often does one see massive deviation in terms of return metrics. That said, I believe FITB is better positioned than some of its competitive peers, which is likely to widen the its current valuation premium and provide fodder for a better stock return.

When it comes to the bank’s management team and improving financial results, I find the preposition of guidance for even stronger loan growth tends to be a major positive. However, given the competitive forces throughout the banking industry, its hard to image those positive results will be a walk in the park. Nevertheless, I remain optimistic on FITB, largely due to its improved loan growth outlook, modest valuation and solid expense management trends.