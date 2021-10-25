Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Generally, REITs aren't known for their growth potential.

Most investors buy them to earn income, and growth is only a secondary concern.

However, there is a sub-segment of the REIT market that enjoys tech-like growth potential.

Those REITs typically use their real estate holdings as a catalyst to develop other real estate-related businesses such as asset management.

Typically, the market is good at identifying rapidly growing companies and pricing them accordingly, but because REIT investors are so focused on income, they tend to miss these opportunities, causing growth-oriented REITs to trade at discounted valuations.

We have two particular REITs that come to our mind here. They trade at discounted prices, despite enjoying hyper-growth potential, and we think that they offer significant upside potential.

To be perfectly clear, we don't expect these REITs to triple overnight. However, we think that as they keep growing shareholder value at a rapid pace, and eventually earn a higher multiple, they have the potential to offer 100-200% upside to shareholders over the coming 5 years.

iStar (STAR)

iStar is a REIT with a complicated past.

It started out as a mortgage REIT, but when the great financial crisis occurred, many of its loans went into default, suffering great losses and forcing it to become a landlord.

It then spent most of the next decade attempting to unlock the value of its newly possessed real estate portfolio, all while still providing loans to other real estate investors.

On the surface, there was nothing particularly appealing about STAR. It wasn't a mortgage REIT anymore, but it wasn't an equity REIT either. Not fitting in any category caused it to underperform for many years up until it made a major pivot in its business in 2017.

That's when it reinvented itself as a ground lease pioneer and created a separate REIT called Safehold (SAFE), out of which it owns 2/3 of the equity, and earns fees for its management. To better understand what ground leases are, I recommend that you watch the video below:

Ever since it made this transition, STAR has been on a path of hyper-growth, causing its share price to more than double:

As you can see from the above chart, the market did not care much for this transformation for the first few years, and it is only last year that the market recognized this shift in fundamentals.

This is because SAFE was still a small and unproven concept back when it went public in 2017, but since then, it has more than 12x its portfolio in just a few years:

By now, SAFE owns $4+ billion worth of ground leases, and STAR owns 2/3 of it and also earns fees for the management of the vehicle.

But that's not all. Because SAFE will ultimately own the real estate that sits on its land once the leases expire, it is set to own an additional $6.7 billion worth of real estate. SAFE calls this its "unrealized capital appreciation" and it has nearly doubled in value each year on average since inception:

Once again, since STAR owns 2/3 of SAFE, it is ultimately the biggest beneficiary of this success.

Now, the interesting thing is that despite having more than doubled in value over the past 12 months, STAR remains severely undervalued.

The value of its stake in SAFE alone is worth about $2.9 billion, and that's just ~45% of its total assets.

Yet, STAR's market cap is currently just $1.8 billion, which implies that it would have to appreciate by ~60% just to close the discount to the value of its stake in SAFE. And that would give zero value to all its other assets, which includes loans, income-producing properties, and land held for development.

But most importantly, we think that it is still early days for SAFE and as it keeps scaling its portfolio of ground leases at a rapid pace, it will continue to create substantial value to the shareholders of STAR. The value of its stake will grow and so will its fees.

With that in mind, STAR may have doubled over the past year, but that's just the early results of a very successful transformation, and as STAR continues to establish itself as a ground lease pioneer, it could double or even triple over the coming years. While you wait, you earn a small but rapidly growing 2% dividend yield. It was hiked by 11% in 2020 and another 14% so far this year.

To learn more about STAR, you can read our full thesis by clicking here. We have also shared exclusive interviews of the management team with members of High Yield Landlord.

DIC Asset (OTCPK:DDCCF)

In many ways, DIC Asset is similar to STAR.

It has a complicated past that led to a long period of underperformance.

It is an office REIT that owns properties mostly in Germany and its biggest mistake was to hold too much leverage going into the great financial crisis. It forced it to dilute shareholders at the worst possible time just to stay alive, and for a long time, there wasn't much appeal in owning the company.

This changed in 2016 when DIC decided to reinvent itself as an asset manager. Instead of only managing its own portfolio of properties, it would also manage the German real estate investments of other institutions, earning fees in the process.

The rest is history as it more than quadrupled its external assets under management in just a few years:

We think that this rapid growth is set to continue because Germany is the safe haven of Europe, and faced with negative interest rates and high uncertainty, there is high demand for German real estate investments.

DIC has now established itself as a leading local asset manager and it plans to double its AUM again over the next few years.

This is obviously very good news for shareholders because it means that the rapid growth in its fee income is set to continue, allowing the company to keep funding an ever-growing dividend:

DIC has managed to nearly double its dividend over the past 5 years thanks to the pivot in its business model.

Typically, REITs that grow at such a rapid pace are rewarded with high valuations. In the REIT space, such REITs commonly trade at up to 30-50% premiums to NAV.

But against all odds, DIC is today priced at a 35% discount to NAV, and that NAV is growing rapidly.

If DIC can keep growing its NAV at a rapid pace, and ultimately, closes the discount to NAV, it has the potential to double or even triple in value over the coming few years.

While you wait, you also earn a 4.4% dividend yield that's growing rapidly. That is why DIC is our largest international investment at High Yield Landlord.

Bottom Line

Not all REITs are created equal.

Some are focused on generating high but slowly growing income for shareholders. Good examples are W. P. Carey (WPC) and Realty Income (O).

Other REITs are focused on generating high total returns for shareholders. STAR and DIC are good examples of that.

They are on a path of hyper-growth that reminds us of tech stocks, and best of all, they also pay significant dividend income and remain undervalued.

This is precisely the type of REIT that we target at High Yield Landlord as we seek to beat the REIT market averages (VNQ):

