ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) just announced its 3Q 2021 earnings. The company reported gross margin of 51.7% vs. 51.6% consensus, net income of €1.7 billion vs. €1.62B consensus. Revenue of €5.24B missed by €30M.

That’s the not-so-bad news. On the not-so-good news, ASML expects Q4 2021 net sales between €4.9B-5.2B and a gross margin between 51-52%. ASML stock dropped 5% after the announcement but closed down 4% at the close. It has partially recovered since, closing at $800.94.

ASML's Erratic Earnings Guidance

In the past 15 quarters, ASML missed EPS 4 times and missed revenues 7 times, as shown in Table 1. This is highly unusual. Applied Materials for example, missed EPS 0 times and missed revenues 1 time. Lam Research missed EPS 0 times and missed revenues 4 times. All three companies sell wafer front end processing equipment and have similar revenues. This raises an important question – why does ASML miss so much?

Roger Dassen, CFO of ASML attributes part of the problem by stating in the company’s 3Q 2021 earnings call:

“In the process of increasing capacity, we experienced some issues regarding materials shortage in our supply chain.”

This raises an important question. How could a company with a near monopoly in its DUV product, making only 20+ systems a month, have problems with materials in a supply chain. When combined with the inconsistencies shown in Table 1, it is apparent that a problem with supply chain management exists.

Facing the same semiconductor "shortage" as Tesla (TSLA), Elon Musk was able to ship 201,250 EVs in Q2, and ASML has complaints about problems shipping 21 immersion DUV systems! Another ASML excuse that could be rectified.

For another example of mismanagement, CEO Wennink made the comment:

“Over the last 15 years, we’ve structurally underestimated the growth of the industry."

ASML probably does their own internal analyses, but uses outside firms as well, presenting charts from them in their Investor Day presentations.

For Investor Day 2021, for example, they include data from Gartner in 5 pages and VLSI Research in 3 pages.

For Investor Day 2018, they include data from Gartner in 5 pages and VLSI Research in 2 pages

For Investor Day 2016, they include data from Gartner in 5 pages and VLSI Research in 2 pages

The question arises, if you are admitting you underestimated the growth of the industry for 15 years, why do you use the same companies again and again? It's pretty simple for astute management - change the sources of information. It's not rocket science.

DUV Issues

ASML has three headwinds facing its DUV business:

Losing market share to competitor Nikon

Competition from China DUV startup SMEE

Possibility of U.S. sanctions preventing DUV exports to China

I discussed these in a July 25, 2021 Seeking Alpha article entitled “ASML: $1 Trillion In 2030 A Diversion To Avoid Addressing DUV Headwinds.”

DUV Sales

Chart 1 shows that even with an increase in DUV shipments in the latest quarter, between Q1 2018 and Q3 2021 (15 quarters), the trendline (dotted red line) shows negative growth for DUVs. EUV shipments, also choppy, are trending up (blue dotted line).

Chart 1

According to The Information Network’s report entitled “Sub-100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues,” ASML held an 85% share of the immersion DUV lithography market in 2020, while Nikon, the only other supplier, held a 15% share. While Nikon’s share is small, the trendline (red line) in Chart 2 is showing positive growth over the 2013-2020 period.

ASML's DUV shipment growth during this period is negative. Once China's SMEE DUV systems are fully available to customers in China, this loss of share will amplify.

Chart 2

SMEE

Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (SMEE), as mentioned above, has developed DUV equipment that can get chips down to the 7nm node. It must be remembered that currently DUV systems are not embargoed by the U.S., so sanctions don’t play into this.

According to my sources, two systems are installed at China foundry SMIC and two systems at China NAND memory YMTC.

Because of fear of sanctions, SMEE will be mostly working in semi-stealth mode, be it 28nm node, 14nm node, DUV or EUV. Also, up-to-date information from related companies' websites will be kept under the radar to avoid attracting attention. The current geopolitical environment in the U.S., where the government is demanding suppliers to China such as TSMC (TSM) to report customer data is an important and serious consideration.

More Productive DUV and EUV Systems are Counterproductive

Since ASML has a monopoly on EUV and near monopoly on DUV, why would ASML increase throughput of its lithography systems? I’ve asked this question before in previous Seeking Alpha articles, but it was actually stated during the company’s 3Q 2021 earnings call. Peter Wennink, President and Chief Executive Officer of ASML remarked:

“At the same time, we are shipping higher-productivity machines, which when taken into account with our higher unit output capacity plan, we expect an increase in effective wafer capacity for DUV of approximately 2X and for EUV over 3X by 2025. For EUV, we are still planning for a capacity of around 55 systems next year. These will all be 3600D systems, which deliver a 15% to 20% higher productivity over the 3400C systems.”

To me, a 3X increase in the number of wafers processed per hour (“wph”) to me means that a customer needs to buy 3X less lithography systems to process the same number of wafers.

Thus, to maintain revenue growth, ASML would need to raise ASPs for the newer systems. This raises important issues.

The increased price of the systems, already at $165 million, will be passed on to customers (semiconductor manufacturers) and then on to consumers.

As consumer prices for end gadgets increases, purchases will slow depending on the price increase.

With a greater throughput, there are only so many ICs that are demanded, and supply/demand dynamics needs to be controlled to prevent market crashes and lower prices of the chips. This would dictate fewer sales of EUV systems.

Investor Takeaway

ASML blamed supply chain issues for shipment delays. How is it that a monopolistic company selling just 20+ systems a month experience supply shortages?

Poor supply chain management/executive management may be the problem. Yes there are shortages, but for 20 units per month! And this poor supply chain management is a factor in uneven revenues and earnings and significant misses in guidance.

But as I discussed above, its immersion DUV systems could face strong headwinds, something the company refuses to discuss, is my major issue with the company. The significance of China as a major customer base can’t be underestimated, which I discussed in several previous Seeking Alpha articles.

On ASML's financial side, Chart 3 shows stock price for ASML compared with leading equipment peers Lam Research (LRCX), KLA (KLAC), and Applied Materials (AMAT).

Over the past year, ASML has risen 105.63%., while the S&P 500 has risen 31.62%. ASML’s stock pulled back in recent weeks more than peers, as investors were selling off shares of technology stocks in response to rising Treasury-yield rates. A downgrade by New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu from buy to neutral in late September added to the price drop.

Chart 3

ASML earned $15.15 a per share in the over the last 12 months, giving it a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, as shown in Chart 4. It’s PE is 2X higher than peers, despite the downgrade.

Chart 4

The fact that stock price and PE has improved in the past week despite missing is an indication that the stock still has room for growth. However, the stock has a Consensus Price Target of $770.20, $30 lower than the close on October 22.