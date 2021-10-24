Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment

1. Motivation and Thesis

I published an article on Sept. 6 about Coinbase's (NASDAQ:COIN) Q3 earnings outlook, which used estimated MTU (Monthly Transacting Users). Interestingly, a few Seeking Alpha users commented on that article by mentioning trading volumes. After checking publicly available data, I concluded that the data available online has high quality and thus it is feasible to conduct an estimation using such data. More importantly, the usage of trading volume (instead of MTU) in theory can lead to a closer estimate. Thus, I believe I am obligated to write this article to update readers about my findings. It is also worth mentioning that, this present analysis uses a different method and involves different model rationales to estimate net income, and thus it is neither possible nor appropriate to just directly update my last article.

The revised model suggests that Coinbase's Q3 trading volume will be lower than Q2, leading to negative quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. Further, Q3 EPS might be just $1.1, which is lower than the consensus EPS (i.e., $1.57). In other words, Coinbase might miss the street consensus EPS in the Q3 earnings. Finally, I provide discussions on the investment choice between Coinbase and Bitcoins, as well as Coinbase’s new business adventure of an NFT marketplace. Although Q3 earnings might raise some concern, the planned NFT marketplace should give investors some optimism regarding Coinbase’s growth potential in the long term.

2. Model Rationales

(1) Trading Volume

Coinbase’s trading volume is publicly available on crypto tracking websites. In this article, I use the trading volume data from CoinGecko. To help readers visually understand the data, I plotted Coinbase’s trading volume (unit: 100,000) since January 2021, along with Bitcoin's price. Even before doing any quantitative analyses, you can see that Q3 had a much lower trading volume than Q2. The question you might raise is: how accurate is the data from this website? I did some simple verification by comparing Q1 and Q2 2021 trading volumes from this website and the data published in Coinbase’s Q2 earnings report. Trading volumes in Q1 and Q2 on this website are $335.12B and $457.11B respectively, which are very close to Coinbase’s own reported numbers of $335B and $462B. Thus, we should have confidence in the data quality from this website. Further, based on Q1 and Q2 data, we can conclude that the transaction volumes published on this website combine both retail and institutional investors. Based on the website, Coinbase in Q3 has a trading volume of $324.91B, which is lower than both Q1 and Q2. Finally, we can see that Coinbase trading volume is moderately correlated with Bitcoins price (r = 0.20; I will discuss its implication at the end of this article).

Figure 1 (Coinbase trading volumes in the first three quarters of 2021) - Credit: the author; Data: CoinGecko.

(2) Transaction Fee Rate

Coinbase has a transaction fee rate of 0.5% or lower of the transaction value, depending on the type of account and the transaction value. Since it is impossible to know each transaction as an outsider, we can only estimate based on the aggregated Q1 and Q2 numbers provided by Coinbase. On average, the Q1 transaction fee rate was 0.460% whereas the Q2 transaction fee rate was 0.418%. I used the average number of these two, namely 0.439%, leading to the total transaction revenue of $1425.9M. This estimated Q3 transaction revenue is smaller than both the Q2 and Q1 transaction revenues. (Given that this current model uses trading volume which varies a lot across different quarters, I only estimate Q3 revenue in this article. This is different from my last article which estimated both Q3 and Q4 because the method in my last model used MTU, which allows to forecast an expanded time window in the future.)

(3) Subscription and Services Revenue

As mentioned in my last article, the revenue of Subscription and Services has about the same size as the institutional transaction revenue. Further, base on Q1 and Q2, institutional transaction revenue is about 5% of the total transaction revenue. Thus, I multiplied $1425.9M with 5% to calculate the Subscription and Services revenue, leading to $71.3M (see table 1).

Table 1 - Credit: The author; Data (Except Q3): Coinbase.

(4) Other Revenue

Coinbase’s other revenue in Q1 and Q2 did not fluctuate much. As in my last article, thus, I just used the average number of other revenue in Q1 and Q2.

(5) (Benefit from) Provision for Income Taxes

In the Q2 shareholder letter, Coinbase mentioned that “We anticipate our full-year 2021 effective tax rate should remain negative, primarily due to tax deductions on stock-based compensation to our full-time employees.” In the Q2 earnings, (Benefit from) Provision for Income Taxes contributed an additional $2.7 on EPS. Thus, a reasonable estimate is that (Benefit from) Provision for Income Taxes will impact EPS in the range of $0 to $2.7. Thus, readers should be aware that the estimated EPS in this article can be impacted significantly due to (Benefit from) Provision for Income Taxes.

(6) Operating Expense

As in my last article, I used 15% net revenue to estimate Transaction Expense (TE) and 13% new revenue to estimate Sales and Marketing (S&M). For Other Operating Expense (OOE), I used the 40% QoQ increase as in my last article.

The only exception is the estimation of Technology and Development (T&D) and General and Administrative (G&A). There was a discussion in the comment section of my last article about the interpretation of the guidance provided in the Q2 shareholder letter. Specifically, it is unclear whether the cost of $1.3B (to $1.6B) refers to the combination of T&D and G&A, or each separately (see below for the statement from the Q2 shareholder letter).

Looking to full year 2021, in order to scale our operations and to continue to drive product innovation, we continue to expect that our technology and development expenses and our general and administrative expenses will be between $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion, excluding stock-based compensation. - Coinbase Q2 Shareholder Letter

Table 2 (Stock-based compensation) - Source: Coinbase 2021 Q2 10Q.

Regardless, the consensus from that discussion is that, if we assume that the cost of $1.3B (to $1.6B) is the combination of T&D and G&A, we need to calculate the stock-based compensation and then add it on the top of $1.3B (or $1.6B). Based on Coinbase 2021 Q2 10Q (see table 2), the stock-based compensation in the first half-year for T&D and G&A was $229.76M (i.e., $293.96M-10.20M). I then multiplied it with 2 and added it with $1.6B (based on the guidance) to calculate the full year expense for T&D and G&A, which then is subtracted the known Q1 and Q2 T&D and G&A to calculate T&D and G&A in Q3 and Q4. For simplicity, I assume T&D and G&A are the same in the model. (Note that, the relative ratio between T&D and G&A does not impact the final estimation of revenue and EPS.) I assume T&D and G&A to have the same numbers in Q3 and Q4, and table 3 only shows the Q3 estimation.

Table 3 - Credit: The author; Data (Except Q3): Coinbase.

3. Model Results

Assuming (Benefit from) Provision for Income Taxes to be $0, the Q3 diluted EPS is estimated to be $1.1. Based on Yahoo Finance, the estimated Q3 EPS ranges from $0.43 to $2.49, and the average is $1.57. Thus, my projected EPS of $1.1 indicates that Coinbase may miss the street consensus, and such miss might have implications for stock price after earnings. As mentioned earlier, however, readers should be aware of the potential impact from (Benefit from) Provision for Income Taxes.

According to Yahoo Finance, the Q3 consensus revenue is $1.56B. Accordingly, my calculated net revenue (i.e., $1.50 B) will be slightly below the consensus, but the total revenue ($1.70B) will be above the consensus. Thus, whether there is a revenue beat depends on the amount of “Other Revenue” Coinbase will make in Q3. However, the negative quarter-over-quarter revenue growth (i.e., $2228.0M in Q2 vs. $1696.7M in Q3 2021) will send a negative signal to the market.

4. Additional Discussions

(1) Bitcoins versus Coinbase

There is a heated debate as to whether investors should choose Coinbase or cryptos, especially Bitcoins. The major argument supporting Coinbase is that: Even when crypto prices are going down (e.g., the recent April crypto sell-off), Coinbase still makes money because they can always charge a transaction fee. This argument itself is correct, but is not sufficient to justify an investment. This is due to the fact that, when major coins like BTC or ETH go down, Coinbase trading volumes also go down. The significant correlation between Coinbase trading volume and BTC price indicates that Coinbase revenues closely partner with crypto prices. (Note that: Correlation ranges from -1 to 1, higher absolute correlation numbers indicate a greater correlation between two objects.) Thus, if you do not believe in cryptos in the long term, you should not invest in Coinbase.

The other side of Bitcoins versus Coinbase debate is: if you do believe in cryptos especially BTC, would Coinbase be a better investment than directly buying BTC? The short answer is that nobody knows it for sure. In particular, Coinbase might be a better investment than crypto if Coinbase's revenue growth can continue its run of high growth. For instance, Coinbase transaction revenue grew from $172B (Q1 2020) to $1541B (Q1 2021) respectively, namely a 796% growth. At the same time, BTC grew from $7195 (Jan. 01, 2020) to $29022 (Jan. 01, 2021), a 303% growth. If Coinbase can continue such an outperformance trajectory in the next few years, Coinbase could be a better investment than BTC. However, based on the Q3 trading volume and net revenue shown in my model, Coinbase's quarter-over-quarter revenue growth can become negative, if the market sentiment about cryptos is not enthusiastic. Further, Coinbase's new user growth is decelerating (see table 4 for specific growth numbers in Q1 and Q2 2021). Further, Coinbase's revenue is transaction-based, rather than “investor-favored” subscription-based. In other words, Coinbase revenue is neither predictable nor recurring, and flat or reduced crypto prices could even lead to negative revenue growth. (Side Note: For comparison, Square (SQ) has a better business model, as its subscription and service business accounts for a significant portion of its revenue. See my recent article about Square here.)

(2) Growth Landscape

The projected negative quarter-over-quarter revenue growth (i.e., Q3 vs. Q2 in 2021) makes it necessary to consider Coinbase’s growth landscape. While Coinbase has strong branding power in crypto trading, there are quite a few competitors. At this moment, Coinbase has 68 million verified users and 8.9 million monthly transacting users in Q2 2021. Coinbase uses a more conservative matric of “transacting users” rather than “active users,” making it difficult to know the user engagement on a daily basis. Given that Coinbase’s new user growth is decelerating, Coinbase's revenue growth is dependent on the market sentiment of cryptos. That is, a positive-sentiment-trigging event such as the recent Bitcoin future ETF would be the driving force to attract more new users to Coinbase, as well as converting more verified users to be transacting users.

Table 4 - Credit: The author; Data: Coinbase, Robinhood, Square, and Dune Analytics.

Besides existing crypto trading business, Coinbase is building an NFT marketplace. The question arises as to how we can evaluate its potential financial impact. To understand that, we can examine the leader in this space, namely OpenSea. Based on Dune Analytics, OpenSea had 281K active traders (see figure 2) in September, and these traders paid a $205M fee (see figure 3) to OpenSea on the Ethereum blockchain. Simple math indicates that individual users on average paid $731 to OpenSea in September. This is significantly higher than the retail transaction revenue per MTU in Q2 for Coinbase, which was approximately $200 per quarter. In Q2 2021, OpenSea had revenue of $21M on the Ethereum blockchain, but it grew significantly to $464M in Q3 2021, which is about 20% of Coinbase’s Q2 revenue. Thus, there is no doubt that Coinbase can benefit significantly if it can gain traction in this fast-growing space. Recent information shared on Twitter (TWTR) also suggests that people are looking forward to a Coinbase NFT marketplace such that 2 million people are on the Coinbase NFT waitlist. However, even if you believe in Coinbase’s NFT chance of success, you should expect a slow start that can take quite a few quarters, as suggested by the pattern shown in the OpenSea charts (see figures 2 and 3).

Figure 2 (OpenSea monthly active traders) - Source: Dune Analytics

Figure 3 (OpenSea monthly fees) - Source: Dune Analytics

5. Conclusion

To conclude, Coinbase probably would miss the Q3 EPS consensus. More importantly, the negative quarter-over-quarter revenue growth likely makes investors realize the limitation of Coinbase’s current business model—namely heavily relying on transaction fees. Besides the existing crypto trading business, Coinbase is expanding to the NFT trading space. While Q3 earnings might be flat or even disappointing, the new adventure of entering NFT trading provides an optimistic outlook of Coinbase's future. Considering both the negative and positive sides of my analyses, my rating for Coinbase is a hold.