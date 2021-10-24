Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

When Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) went public earlier this year, I stayed out of the fray. As a general rule, I don’t invest in heavily hyped IPOs anywhere close to the IPO date, especially when those IPOs pop on Day 1 (the only recent IPO I bought on the first day of trading was Palantir (PLTR), and only because it sank on Day 1 due to fears of insiders unloading). I watched as Robinhood rallied very quickly to $80, and then over the past several months give up all of those gains to end up very close to the original IPO price. After digesting the market moves as well as Robinhood’s very first quarterly earnings release since going public, I’m now ready to pull the trigger and go long on Robinhood.

Data by YCharts

Robinhood is a company that needs no introduction at this point. The company has become synonymous with the wild-casino reputation that the stock markets have taken on over the last year, as bored investors waded in during the pandemic (many pundits have accused traders of treating investing akin to gambling). Yet as well-known as Robinhood is, its revenue composition may surprise the average investor (for example, it’s well known that Robinhood makes money from “PFOF”, or payment for order flow - which is the fee that Robinhood earns from routing transactions to a broker-dealer). But did you know that now, the majority of Robinhood’s revenue actually comes from cryptocurrency trading? Also, despite its reputation for growth, did you know Robinhood was profitable - at least, on an adjusted EBITDA basis?

All in all, I’ve surveyed the risks and opportunities in this stock and am bullish on the name.

The bullish case for Robinhood, in my view, rests on the following factors:

Robinhood is getting a younger generation of investors early, with the hopes that it becomes their main investment platform. Robinhood hopes to “grow” alongside its user base - as its millennial user base ages and enters their prime earning years, Robinhood hopes to become their primary investment vehicle of choice. I wouldn’t be surprised if over time, Robinhood offers managed account services (similar to offerings that Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs / Marcus (GS) currently offer). Its account balances are growing at a much faster pace than user growth.

We note that Robinhood isn’t trading at crazy expensive valuation multiples, either (at least not for an overhyped recent IPO). At current share prices near $39, Robinhood has a market cap of $33.87 billion. After we net off the $5.08 billion of cash and $5.19 billion of convertible debt on Robinhood’s June balance sheet, plus add in the $1.90 billion of expected net IPO proceeds in July that didn’t hit the June balance sheet, the company’s resulting enterprise value is $32.08 billion. For FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting Robinhood’s revenue to grow 37% y/y to $2.77 billion, giving Robinhood a valuation of 12.2x EV/FY22 revenue. Given how bloated other growth stocks are trading, Robinhood isn’t trading at too crazy of a multiple for expected ~40% growth next year.

In short - there are a number of reasons to be bullish here. Take the dip as your entry opportunity.

Robinhood’s growth pace is quite impressive, and comes with unique expansion opportunity as its clients grow wealthier

Robinhood is a premier growth stock, and in the grand scheme of the whole world of investing, its penetration is still quite low. As of the end of Q2, the company has amassed 22.5 million active funded accounts, growing at a ~130% y/y pace. You can see that the pandemic has really fueled account growth, and in particular over the past few quarters Robinhood has been adding 4-5 million new user accounts.

Figure 1. Robinhood account growth

Source: Robinhood Q2 investor presentation

Robinhood’s clientele, as it’s broadly known, skews younger. Average account balances for Robinhood are much lower than for competing brokerages. Yet the demographic trend is on Robinhood’s side. Its core millennial customers, at the oldest end, are entering their late 30s and early 40s, which are the prime earning years. Even as younger millennials and Gen Z investors who are just now getting “hooked” to investing will have Robinhood set as their default platform.

Robinhood’s “secret sauce” lies in its very user-friendly UI. Like it or not, Robinhood has very controversially made investing very much like a game. As someone who personally uses multiple brokerage accounts (including E*TRADE, Vanguard, and various brokerage platforms linked to bank accounts) alongside Robinhood, I can personally say that I much prefer Robinhood’s interface. It’s easier to search for a stock. It’s easy to chart performance in a single pane of view, rather than flip to different tabs. It’s easy to look up options tables. Placing an order is quicker on Robinhood than on any other platform I use. The fact that spare cash on Robinhood also earns a fair interest rate is yet another enticement for investors to make Robinhood their primarily liquidity platform.

As Robinhood’s appeal has grown, so has its assets under custody, which has swelled to $102 billion at the end of Q2, more than tripling y/y.

Figure 2. Robinhood assets under custody

Source: Robinhood Q2 investor presentation

As we move forward, I expect account balances to continue outstrippping account growth by a wide mile, driven by the fact that asset values continue to rise as well as by the increase in wealth of Robinhood’s customers.

Consistent with rising account values is huge revenue growth. Robinhood hit $565.3 million in revenue in Q2, growing at a ~130% y/y pace and beating Wall Street’s $559.5 million expectations:

Figure 3. Robinhood revenue growth

Source: Robinhood Q2 investor presentation

Robinhood is profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis

This fact may be surprising to many investors: Robinhood actually generates positive adjusted EBITDA. In Q2, the company grew adjusted EBITDA at a ~40% y/y pace to $90 million, representing a 16% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Figure 4. Robinhood adjusted EBITDA

Source: Robinhood Q2 investor presentation

Considering the bulk of Robinhood’s expense base lies in product development and engineering, over time as Robinhood scales the company is poised to become incredibly profitable, if at its current relatively small scale it is able to generate ~16% margins while also delivering greater than 2x y/y revenue growth.

Watch out for crypto concentration risk

Amid these bullish factors, however, there’s one risk that investors should have their eyes wide open on. Robinhood’s revenue growth has flourished recently due to one thing and one thing only: incredibly heightened crypto activity. Crypto revenue grew from almost nothing last year to generating $233 million in revenue in Q2. This is now slightly more than half of Robinhood’s entire transactional revenue.

Figure 5. Robinhood trading revenue composition

Source: Robinhood Q2 investor presentation

Now, some investors may choose to see this in a positive light: during the time of its IPO, the sustainability of PFOF on equities trading was one of the biggest arguments made against Robinhood, so the diversification away from equities trading is certainly welcome. Robinhood CFO Jason Warnick, on the Q2 earnings call, commented that Robinhood expects revenue diversification to continue going forward:

Now over time, as our various products achieve maturity, you should see continued diversification and less reliance on any one revenue stream, such as payment for order flow. We are already seeing promising signs of this in Q2 with payment for order flow for equities and options as a percentage of our revenue declining to 38% from 64% in the prior quarter as customer interest in crypto increased. We expect the makeup of revenue to continue to fluctuate and payment for order flow in the near-term may again increase. But over the long run, the trend should be continued diversification as we add additional products.“

On the slightly worrying side of this coin, however, Robinhood reported that in Q2, 62% of its crypto trading volume came from Dogecoin. I’d be more pleased if Robinhood wasn’t sourcing so much revenue from a joke-based altcoin. It’s clear that cryptocurrencies are here to stay, but as they mature and the hype begins to fade, trading activity may also die down and investors may take more of a buy-and-hold approach with crypto.

One other worrying update is that Robinhood’s actual stock-trading revenue declined to new lows in Q2, to only a paltry $52 million revenue contribution. We hope that in the event crypto trading slows down that stock trading revenue will pick up, but the risk here is clear: Robinhood may not be able to enjoy frenzied crypto trading forever. While crypto acceptance is gaining and crypto account signups on Robinhood will continue to rise, these upside drivers may not be able to offset quieter trading patterns in crypto going forward.

Key takeaways

All told, however, and despite the crypto concentration risk that surfaced in Q2, I’m willing to go long on Robinhood at just ~12x forward revenue. This is a stock with both the “best in breed” product in the retail brokerage space, and with huge demographic tailwinds stemming from its favor among younger investors. Buy the dip here.