Some Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) investors have been frustrated by the stock's going nowhere for 13 months.

It's been the worst FAANG stock by a wide margin. And to add insult to injury, this year's tech corrections have seen AMZN punished more severely than tech in general.

Amazon has a great track record of crushing earnings expectations, and many investors hope this might be the catalyst that finally sets the stock free to soar like its other tech brethren. Amazon reports earnings Thursday, October 28th, after the bell.

Actually, there are three reasons why Amazon might crash in the coming weeks. But relax, I'm not here to scare you, I'm here to prepare you to potentially back up the truck on the single best Buffett blue-chip bargain you can buy.

Be greedy when others are fearful." "When it's raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble." "The stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient." - Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett owns nearly $2 billion worth of Amazon, and I've invested nearly a quarter-million dollars and have another $61K in Amazon buys planned for retirement accounts by March. That's because Amazon is the perfect combination of quality, growth, and value.

Today I want to briefly summarize why Amazon's potential short-term correction is a Buffett blue-chip bargain buying opportunity you won't want to miss. One that could help you retire rich, and stay rich in retirement.

Because while there are three reasons Amazon might fall in the short term, it remains one of the world's best hyper-growth blue-chips and could make you fabulously rich. How rich?

AMZN Total Returns Since 1998

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Amazon has delivered very consistent 27% annualized returns over time and 31% since its IPO resulting in 386X inflation-adjusted returns since its IPO. That's almost 100X better than the S&P 500.

And analysts are just as bullish about its long-term prospects today.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Amazon 0.0% 31.8% 31.8% High-Yield 2.8% 11.2% 14.0% Value 2.1% 11.9% 14.0% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% Chinese Tech 0.3% 12.0% 12.3% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 10.9% 11.6% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% REITs 3.0% 6.9% 9.9% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.7% 5.1% 6.8%

(Source: Morningstar, FactSet Research)

So first let's look at why Amazon might be about to suffer a short-term correction, and then I'll show you why this is the best Buffett blue-chip bargain you can buy today.

Reason 1: Amazon Is In An Aggressive Growth Phase

Amazon is famous for investing in future growth and not caring about short-term profitability.

AMZN Growth Spending Consensus Forecast

Year SG&A (Selling, General, Administrative) R&D Capex Total Growth Spending Sales Growth Spending/Sales 2020 $28,677 $37,677 $35,046 $101,400 $386,064 26.27% 2021 $36,783 $55,460 $48,286 $140,529 $476,059 29.52% 2022 $42,611 $60,902 $46,231 $149,744 $563,746 26.56% 2023 $48,308 $66,996 $46,561 $161,865 $661,898 24.45% 2024 $51,913 $74,858 $50,178 $176,949 $738,870 23.95% 2025 $57,641 $82,417 $52,060 $192,118 $842,127 22.81% 2026 $64,584 $91,343 $54,462 $210,389 $976,085 21.55% Annualized Growth 14.49% 15.90% 7.62% 12.94% 16.72% -2.28%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Right now Amazon is cracking up the growth engines to 11. In fact, analysts expect total growth spending to rise 40% in 2021 from $101 billion to $141 billion, on its way to $210 billion by 2026.

AMZN Profit Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin Return On Capital Expansion Return On Capital Forecast 2020 8.0% 14.8% 5.9% 5.5% 2.22 2021 4.7% 15.2% 6.3% 5.6% TTM ROC 23.8% 2022 8.9% 16.0% 7.4% 6.2% Latest ROC 21.5% 2023 10.9% 17.0% 8.9% 7.4% 2026 ROC 52.9% 2024 13.8% 19.1% 10.5% 8.8% 2026 ROC 47.7% 2025 15.5% 20.6% 12.1% 10.1% Average 50.3% 2026 16.5% 22.2% 14.0% 11.7% Industry Median 19.2% Annualized Growth 12.77% 6.93% 15.36% 13.37% AMZN/Peers 2.62 Vs S&P 3.67

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Short-term free cash flows margins are expected to take a hit, before soaring to new record heights in the coming years.

Add in supply chain disruptions that are bedeviling all major corporations, and rapidly rising wage costs (Amazon is paying up to $22 per hour $3K signing bonuses in some cities for entry-level fulfillment centers) and Wall Street might end up disappointed in Amazon's results.

But even if Amazon blows out expectations that don't necessarily mean the stock is certain to soar.

Reason 2: Amazon Usually Beats Earnings... And Then Sells Off

Amazon has an impressive track record of beating expectations. And Wall Street has an equally impressive record of selling it off despite objectively wonderful results.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal) operating cash flow surprise history

Whether you look at cash flow or earnings, AMZN usually crushes it, and the stock has reacted with a yawn, or a sharp sell-off the last four quarters.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal) earnings surprise history

In fact, AMZN has beaten EPS expectations for five consecutive quarters, and 80% of the time has fallen the day after earnings.

I personally always set limits on earnings day to take advantage of such overreactions. It's highly unlikely that any single earnings could be bad enough to break AMZN's investment thesis making all short-term sell-offs potentially wonderful buying opportunities.

Reason 3: Rising Long-Term Interest Rates Could Be A Short-Term Headwind For Tech In General

Fund managers are bearish on bonds right now. How bearish? The most pessimistic in at least 20 years.

Why does that matter to Amazon investors? Because if fund managers are right, and rising inflation causes bonds to sell off then long-term interest rates (the 10-year Treasury yield) could rise significantly in the short-term.

Growth stocks aren't always inversely correlated to long-term interest rates. Usually, a stronger economy causing rates to rise is good for tech.

But not in the last 18 months, which is why sharp spikes in interest rates have caused two tech pullbacks this year alone, including Amazon's most recent correction.

Don't get me wrong, fund managers have a hilarious track record of being wrong on short-term directions of treasury yields. In fact, the last four times they were so bearish on bonds, bonds rallied, and yields fell significantly.

But I wanted to prepare you for a potential Amazon short-term sell-off so you can profit from the best Buffett blue-chip bargain on Wall Street.

Amazon Is The Best Buffett Blue-Chip Bargain You Can Buy

The Dividend King's overall quality scores are based on a 207 point model that includes

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

cost of capital

long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv and Just Capital

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

analyst consensus long-term return potential

It includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 38% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 77% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

How does AMZN score on one of the world's most comprehensive and accurate safety and quality models? Take a look.

Balance Sheet Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (120 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% AMZN 86% AA stable credit rating from S&P 0.51% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 18% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 19% to 57% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 58% (58% to 67% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 68% to 77% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 78% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 AMZN 76% Very Dependable 4

Overall Quality

AMZN Final Score Rating Safety 86% 5/5 very safe Business Model 80% 3/3 wide moat Dependability 76% 4/5 very dependable Total 81% 12/13 Super SWAN

Amazon has a fortress balance sheet.

AMZN Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P AA stable 0.51% 196.1 Fitch AA- stable 0.55% 181.8 Moody's A1 (A+ equivalent) stable 0.60% 166.7 Consensus AA- stable 0.55% 180.7

(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)

If you buy Amazon today, rating agencies estimate just a 0.55% chance you'll lose all your money over the next 30 years.

AMZN Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (8+ Safe) 2020 0.56 -0.09 13.90 2021 0.65 -0.79 17.07 2022 0.51 -1.06 20.68 2023 0.41 -1.36 31.09 2024 0.35 -1.88 37.85 2025 0.28 -2.01 48.66 2026 0.23 -2.07 63.69 Annualized Change -13.92% 69.08% 28.87%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Amazon has a net cash balance sheet that is getting stronger with each passing year.

AMZN Balance Sheet Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) 2020 $31,816 $42,122 -$5,079 $1,647 $57,284 $22,899 2021 $47,077 $82,368 -$56,946 $1,758 $72,255 $30,003 2022 $46,425 $120,199 -$96,255 $2,029 $90,436 $41,950 2023 $46,232 $187,864 -$152,899 $1,901 $112,533 $59,093 2024 $49,340 $302,260 -$265,928 $2,054 $141,401 $77,739 2025 $48,923 $428,581 -$348,926 $2,093 $173,500 $101,855 2026 $48,923 $583,441 -$448,439 $2,143 $216,447 $136,483 Annualized Growth 7.43% 54.97% 111.02% 4.49% 24.80% 34.65%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

By the end of 2021, it's expected to have $82 billion cash and by 2026 that's expected to grow to almost $600 billion, the largest cash pile in history. In fact, by 2024 Amazon is expected to surpass Apple's previous record of $250 billion in cash.

The Bond Market LOVES Amazon

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The "smart money" on Wall Street, bond investors are willing to lend to Amazon for 40 years at under 3%. That's how confident they are in this tech giant's future.

And what a glorious future it's likely to be.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

With the exception of Whole Foods, every part of Amazon's empire is expected to grow like a weed, resulting in sales of nearly $1 trillion by 2026.

Amazon is the global leader in cloud computing through Amazon Web Services which is expected to grow at 22% and see rapidly rising profitability.

AWS Growth Consensus Forecast

Year AWS Consensus Sales AWS Consensus Operating Income AWS Consensus EBITDA AWS Consensus Operating Margin AWS Consensus EBITDA Margin 2020 $45,370 $13,531 $22,954 29.82% 50.59% 2021 $60,086 $17,300 $30,441 28.79% 50.66% 2022 $76,346 $22,195 $38,209 29.07% 50.05% 2023 $93,438 $27,970 NA 29.93% 0.00% 2024 $115,576 $41,743 NA 36.12% 0.00% 2025 $136,315 $53,495 NA 39.24% 0.00% 2026 $153,560 $68,419 NA 44.56% 0.00% Annualized Growth 22.53% 31.01% 29.02% 6.92% -0.54%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The global cloud computing market size is expected to reach USD 1,251.09 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including digital transformation across various industries, a surge in internet penetration, and big data consumption in various verticals. Increasing adoption of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to further support the growth of the market for cloud computing." - Yahoo Finance

Cloud computing is expected to become a more than $1 trillion industry by 2026, and Amazon is the world leader.

Advertising Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Advertising Revenue Total Sales Advertising As % Of Sales 2020 $15,730 $386,064 4.07% 2021 $31,122 $476,059 6.54% 2022 $40,336 $563,746 7.15% 2023 $54,891 $661,898 8.29% 2024 NA $738,870 NA 2025 NA $842,127 NA 2026 NA $976,085 NA Annualized Growth 51.68% 16.72% 26.73%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Advertising is the fastest-growing part of the business.

Amazon's advertisements are 4X as effective as Google's at converting to sales.

Operating margins for advertising are 40% to 50% for the industry, but Piper Jaffray estimates Amazon's operating margins on the fastest-growing part of its business are about 75%.

(Source: Digital Transformation Market)

The online ad market is already almost $500 billion in size and is expected to double by 2025.

What does steadily rising profitability from massive economies of scale, combined with 17% sales growth mean for Amazon's growth potential?

AMZN Dividend/Buyback Potential Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus FCF/Share Consensus Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings Flow Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2021 $0.00 $44.90 0.0% $22,719 1.38% 48.3% 2022 $0.00 $88.83 0.0% $44,948 2.72% 95.5% 2023 $0.00 $130.57 0.0% $66,068 4.00% 142.3% 2024 $0.00 $190.25 0.0% $96,267 5.83% 208.2% 2025 $0.00 $242.05 0.0% $122,477 7.41% 248.2% 2026 $0.00 $294.93 0.0% $149,235 9.03% 305.0% Total 2021 Through 2026 $0.00 $991.53 0.0% $501,714.18 30.37% 1065.73% Annualized Rate NA 45.71% NA 45.71% 45.71% 44.60%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

For one thing, it means a consensus of $502 billion in retained free cash flow over the next five years.

That's potentially enough to repurchase 30% of its stock, at a rate of 7% to 9% per year.

It also means one of the strongest growth outlooks of any company on Wall Street.

Amazon Long-Term Growth Outlook

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

29.0% to 35.8% CAGR growth consensus range

Smoothing for outliers, the historical margins of error are 20% to the downside and 30% to the upside.

23% to 47% CAGR adjusted growth consensus range

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Amazon is expected to keep growing at its historical rates, which means the next Amazon... is Amazon.

Valuation: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

For 20 years billions of global investors have concluded that AMZN is worth 24 to 26X operating cash flow. There is a 91% statistical probability that Amazon's fair value is at least 24X cash flow.

In fact, it's potentially 30.6X, a PEG of 1.0, Peter Lynch's growth at a reasonable price.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (13-Years) 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value Owner Earnings (Buffett Smoothed Out FCF) 26.10 $4,210.22 NA NA NA Operating Cash Flow 25.10 $3,512.34 $4,455.97 $5,260.97 $7,555.85 Free Cash Flow 58.32 $2,898.26 $5,148.64 $6,765.71 $11,095.38 EBITDA 39.96 $5,659.16 $7,058.44 $8,513.86 NA Average $3,831.54 $5,354.10 $6,588.50 $8,989.76 $5,061.30 Current Price $3,435.01 Discount To Fair Value 10.35% 35.84% 47.86% 61.79% 32.13% Upside To Fair Value 11.54% 55.87% 91.80% 161.71% 47.34% 2021 OCF 2022 OCF 2022 Weighted OCF 12-Month Forward OCF 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF Current Forward P/OCF $139.90 $170.85 $137.99 $164.90 30.7 20.8

Amazon is growing fast enough to easily support its historical 30.6X average multiple. And today it trades at a 32% historical discount, just 20.8X cash flow.

In the next year a return to fair value, if AMZN grows as expected, could deliver 47% returns.

The Last Time Amazon Was 20.8X Cash Flow Investors Made 520% Returns In The Next 5 Years

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

The last time Amazon was this undervalued, investors experienced Joel Greenblatt like 38% annular returns, resulting in a six bagger in five years.

Rating Margin Of Safety For 12/13 Super SWAN Quality Companies 2021 Price 2022 Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $3,831.54 $5,354.10 $5,002.74 Potentially Good Buy 10% $3,448.38 $4,818.69 $4,502.46 Potentially Strong Buy 20% $3,065.23 $4,283.28 $4,002.19 Potentially Very Strong Buy 30% $2,413.87 $3,747.87 $3,501.92 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 40% $2,298.92 $3,212.46 $3,001.64 Currently $3,435.01 14.86% 39.07% 32.13% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 17.46% 64.13% 47.34%

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, Amazon is a potentially very strong buy and in a short-term correction could become an Ultra value buy.

Total Return Potential: Buffett-Like Returns From A Hyper-Growth Blue-Chip Bargain Hiding In Plain Sight

For context, here's the return potential of the 27% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) 2021 -23.99% -75.60% -56.70% 2022 -15.69% -13.32% -9.99% 2023 -7.08% -3.29% -2.47% 2024 2.21% 0.69% 0.52% 2025 12.28% 2.80% 2.10% 2026 23.22% 4.10% 3.32% 12-Month Forward Bottom-Up Consensus 5053.43 Forward PE Forecast (12 Months From Now) Forward Overvaluation Forecast (12 Months From Now) 12-Month Consensus Market Return Potential 11.1% 21.61 28.7%

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation And Total Return Tool)

Aristocrats are expected to deliver about 8.8% CAGR returns over the next five years.

And here's what investors buying AMZN today can reasonably expect.

5-year consensus return potential range: 22% to 38% CAGR

AMZN 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

AMZN 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

AMZN 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential (30.6 OCF Average Fair Value)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

What other Buffett blue-chips offer the potential for nearly 300% total returns in the next five years? Absolutely none.

AMZN Investment Decision Score

Ticker AMZN DK Quality Rating 12 81% Investment Grade A+ Sector Consumer Discretionary Safety 5 86% Investment Score 100% Industry Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Dependability 4 76% 5-Year Dividend Return 0.00% Sub-Industry Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 18.00% Super SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Hyper-Growth Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Very Strong Buy AMZN's 32.13% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent AMZN's credit rating of AA implies a 0.51% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital N/A N/A N/A Return on Capital 10 Exceptional AMZN's 18.00% vs. the S&P's 3.32% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 21 Max score of 21 S&P's Score Investment Score 100% Exceptional 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A+

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

If you're comfortable with the risk profile, AMZN is as close to a perfect hyper-growth blue-chip investment as you can make today.

That's because its risk-adjusted expected return is nearly 6X that of the S&P 500.

Risk Profile: Why Amazon Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

AMZN's Risk Profile Includes

political/regulatory risk (US and international)

M&A execution risk (though they tend to be small bolt-on acquisitions)

industry disruption risk (lots of giant rivals gunning for its markets, both domestically and abroad)

talent retention risk

supply chain disruption risk (causing havoc globally)

currency risk (rising over time)

data security risk (from hackers breaching AWS and its online platforms)

AMZN Long-Term Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 37 Metric Model 58.0% BBB, Average Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 0.5% 26.8/100 Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 98.1% Excellent S&P 1,000+ Metric Model 21.0% Poor Just Capital 19 Metric Model 91.7% Excellent Consensus 53.8% Average FactSet Qualitative Assessment Average Stable Trend

(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, Reuters', S&P, Just Capital FactSet Research)

AMZN's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 205th Best In The Master List (37th Percentile)

(Source: DK Master List) - 4 non-rated companies mean AMZN is 205th place

AMZN's risk-management consensus is similar to that of CAT, GD, TSN, and TSLA.

How We Monitor AMZN's Risk Profile

54 analysts

3 credit rating agencies

8 total risk rating agencies

62 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Amazon Is The Best Buffett Blue-Chip Bargain On Wall Street No Matter What Happens After Earnings

I'm not saying that Amazon will crash after earnings, or that its results will be disappointing.

I'm merely pointing out the fact that Amazon's results tend to be amazing, the market often doesn't care, and tech in general faces potentially harsh short-term interest rate headwinds.

But guess what? None of that matters to long-term investors.

Fortunes are made by buying right and holding on." - Tom Phelps "Today I buy what others won't, so tomorrow I earn returns others can't." - Jerry Rice paraphrase

Every earnings season I set Amazon limits to take advantage of any earnings freak outs. Remember that today Amazon is trading at 20.8X cash flow, a ridiculously attractive valuation for a 32% growth company with an AA-rated balance sheet and numerous secular mega-trend growth catalysts that could drive hyper-growth for decades to come.

All these reasons, plus the potential for nearly 300% returns in the next five years, is why Amazon, hands down, is the single best Buffett blue-chip bargain you can buy today.

So if it does crash after earnings? There are just three words to describe the reasonable and prudent choice for long-term investors comfortable with its risk profile.

Buy, Buy, Buy.