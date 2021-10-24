imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed on August 19, 2020, voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

On April 30, 2021, Valaris emerged from chapter 11 with a net cash position, $550 million of debt due in 2028.

On August 2, 2021, Valaris Ltd. reported second-quarter 2021 results and provided a quarterly fleet status with a backlog of 2,633 million, including ARO drilling.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is not an easy one. VAL is now exiting bankruptcy with a much better balance sheet, but it is the same struggle. The business model has not changed, and despite a constant message of better days ahead, the reality is not confirming expectations yet.

A simple and honest look at the balance sheet tells you that the situation has not fundamentally changed despite some temporary book cleansing that can be considered kicking the can further down the road without a drastic change.

Yes, the company is putting to work a few of the nine stacked rigs (e.g., the DS-16 drillship, etc.), and it is progress.

I am sure many of you deeply understand why this company sank to the bottom of the lake and how painful it has been for your investment which disappeared like tears in the rain. Investors have no safety net. Remember that, and it could happen again.

A few are telling you, it is different this time. The debt is gone, the cash structure is pristine, and oil prices are high and will make a difference. Ex-CEO Thomas Burke said in the conference call:

Valaris now has an industry-leading cost structure that can quickly adapt to changes in the market environment. Finally, we have the strongest balance sheet in the offshore drilling sector. Valaris is the only major offshore driller with a net cash position.

Note: Mr. Tom Burke stepped down from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective September 2, 2021. The Valaris Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Anton Dibowitz, a current Board member, as interim President and Chief Executive Officer effective September 3, 2021.

I recommend using VAL as a trading vehicle only and staying away from an investment long-term until the business shows a real turnaround. If oil prices continue climbing and trade above $90, you could consider a short midterm position as a bet for better days, but it is risky.

Stock Performance

VAL has vastly outperformed Transocean (RIG) in this industry over the past seven months. VAL is now up 52% since April/May.

Valaris Limited - 2Q21 and Balance Sheet History: The Raw Numbers

Valaris 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 307.1 293.1 Net Income in $ Million -907.6 -3,560 EBITDA $ Million 92.3 -3,507* EPS diluted in $/share -5.58 -17.89 Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million -31.7 -34.0 Capital Expenditures in $ Million 6.0 10.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -37.7 -44.8* Cash and Short-Term Investments $ million 291.7 608.8 LT Debt in $ million 0 544.8 Shares outstanding diluted in million 199.6 75.0

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from the company 10-Q filing

* Estimated by Fun Trading

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly Revenues of $293.1 million in 2Q21

Total revenues decreased to $293.1 million in 2Q21 from $307.1 million in the preceding quarter. Net income was a loss of $3,560.3 million or $17.89 per diluted share.

2 - Free Cash Flow is an estimated loss of $44.8 million in 2Q21

Cash flow from operation for the 2Q21 was a loss of $34 million, and CapEx was $10.8 million. I expect a recurring loss in free cash flow based on Thomas Burke's statement about the rig reactivation.

we expect the initial contract to pay for the reactivation costs and have solid prospects for longer-term work. We anticipate that will cost in the range of $30 million to $45 million to reactivate each of our preservation stacked floaters, and $10 million to $20 million to reactivate each of our preservation stacked jack-ups. Most of this cost will be operating expense recognized in the income statement related to deep preservation activities, including reinstalling key pieces of equipment and crewing up the rigs.

An increase in CapEx can be considered as a positive in this case. Total capital expenditures for the full year 2021 are expected to be between $85 million to $95 million.

3 - Fleet status and Backlog

The backlog (including ARO) indicated by the company for 2Q21 is now $2.63 billion.

Source: FSR VAL

The current backlog is estimated at $2.6 billion. The company announced four new contracts after August 2, 2021, for a total backlog estimated at $170 million, which lowered the FSR a little by $30 million to 2,603 million on October 24, 2021. A few words about the Joint venture ARO Drilling from the conference call:

ARO Drilling is a 50-50 joint venture with Saudi Aramco, the largest customer for jackups in the world. ARO Drilling owns a fleet of 7 jackups operating under contracts with Saudi Aramco with contract backlog of approximately $820 million. ARO Drilling also leases 9 jackup rigs from Valaris through bareboat charter arrangements, each operating under contracts with Saudi Aramco.

Fleet composition

The active fleet is composed of 32 rigs generating positive cash flow, according to the company. The operational fleet represents rigs that are not in "preservation stacked" status.

The company also has nine rigs currently leased to the Joint Venture ARO Drilling, under bareboat charter agreements, and two rigs (one semisub and one deepwater spar drilling) managed on behalf of BP Plc. (BP) in the Gulf of Mexico.

Also, Valaris owns a stacked fleet, including many high specification assets, several of which were stacked last year during weaker market conditions.

4 - Debt and Cash on hand. The company is showing a negative net debt.

As of June 30, 2021, Valaris Ltd. had a cash and cash equivalent balance of $608.8 million, plus $53 million of restricted cash.

The capital debt structure is now simplified with only one tranche of debt in the form of a senior secured note due in 2028 with a face value of $550 million.

The coupon for the note is 8.25% if paid in cash. The payment will be semiannually on May 1 and November 1. The first interest payment of $23 million will be paid in cash in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

VAL forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $37.60 and support at $36. The trading strategy I recommend is to trade LIFO a large part of your position above $32.5 and keep only a short mid-term position if the company succeeds in its revamping effort.

The RSI is showing strong resistance at $32-$32.5, which will be difficult to cross unless clear signs of recovery in the offshore drilling segment are not evident despite an increase in contracts awarded.

I recommend waiting for a retracement at or below $34 to start accumulating cautiously again.

Warning: The TA Chart above is only valid for a short time and must constantly be updated to be relevant.

