Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful

Oct. 24, 2021 5:49 PM ETEFA, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IJR, ITOT, IVV, IWD, IWF, IWM, QQQ, SPY, VB, VEA, VIG, VO, VOO, VTI, VTV, VUG, VWO, VXUS6 Comments12 Likes
ESI Analytics Limited profile picture
ESI Analytics Limited
3.76K Followers

Summary

  • Reliable economic indicators signal more upside for U.S. equities.
  • The correction may persist but a resolution to the upside is likely sooner or later.
  • The case to buy the dip remains valid.

Stock exchange market concept, businesswoman hand trader press digital tablet with graphs analysis candle line on table in office, diagrams on screen.

Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

The most recent stock market correction scared investors. Some sentiment indicators turned extremely bearish. However, those who read our last write-up know that extreme sentiment is a contrarian indicator. Moreover, drawdowns in the magnitude of 5%-15% are very common and often caused by irrational investors’ behavior. Therefore, we made a case to "buy-the-dip". Subsequently, the S&P 500 rallied to another all-time high. More significantly, macro indicators remain constructive and signal to buy the dip.

Don’t Fear Volatility

Being prepared for market volatility is the key to long-term investment success. Since 1980, the average intra-year drawdown has averaged 14.2%, according to JPMorgan. However, drawdowns are a common feature even if you remove the years in which US equities were in a bear market. Only two out of the past 41 years did not record a drawdown of at least -5%. Drawdowns are a common feature of the stock market and not a signal that the wheels came off.S&P 500 Intra Year Declines

Macro Indicators Remain Constructive

The key message is not to panic despite the recent correction. Focus on what’s relevant instead. Four macroeconomic indicators have a more reliable track record in signaling when it makes sense to buy the dip or when it doesn’t.

Yield Curve

Many will remember the yield curve, which made headlines in financial media as it inverted during 2019. An inverted yield curve has been a reliable indicator of bear markets. It produced only one false or an early signal in early 1966. Besides that, it has been spot on. The yield curve inverted on average five months ahead of every bear market in the past 70 years. It has a normal shape today and has not been inverted since August 2019. Hence, the indicator does not signal a bear market.10y-2y US Treasury Yield Curve

Labor Market

Unemployment claims reached a cyclical low one week ago. Historically, labor market conditions deteriorated on average a few months ahead of stock market peaks. Again, four weeks is on the short side for that indicator. It needs another few weeks of deterioration and could get reset during that time if the labor market picks up again. Again, no negative signal from the macroeconomic side.Unemployment Claims

Credit Spreads

An increase in credit spreads typically also preceded stock market tops during the past few decades. Increasing credit spreads signal a reduction in the risk appetite. Consequently, liquidity deteriorates and has significant adverse effects on financial markets and the economy. However, credit spreads are stable today. They merely moved up 30 basis points from their cyclical low past month. The move is untypically small for stock market tops. Therefore, a cyclical stock market high is probably still ahead of us.Credit Spreads

(Source: S. Gilchrist, E. Zakrajsek, American Economic Review, May 2011)

Conference Board LEI

The LEI is a composite of ten economic indicators and peaked on average four months ahead of bear markets during the past 60 years. It warned correctly about seven of the past eight recessions. The signal missed only the second part of a double-dip recession in the ’70s, which might be solely academic as it could have been part of a prolonged recession. Bear markets in equities were a feature within all recessions in the US. However, the LEI indicator peaked on its last reading. Hence, there is neither a recession nor a bear market signal from that macroeconomic indicator.Conference Board Leading Indicators

(Source: Advisor Perspectives, Conference Board)

It’s Probably A 5%-15% Correction

The most recent weakness is most likely the typical 5%-15% correction. It is not the start of the bear market, according to the macro indicators discussed above. Nonetheless, the correction may not be over yet. A sustained break below 4390 in the S&P 500 implies that the correction, which started in September, is not over yet. Nonetheless, the key message remains that the correction will resolve to the upside sooner or later. Therefore, the case to buy the dip remains valid.

This article was written by

ESI Analytics Limited profile picture
ESI Analytics Limited
3.76K Followers
ESI Analytics is an independent investment research firm with a focus on evidence-based investing.We have a best-in-class track record in originating actionable investment ideas. Those can be implemented standalone or together as a tactical asset allocation.ESI Analytic’s core product is a portable overlay. It is delivered as a derivatives-based model portfolio to institutional clients. Seamless integration to their existing portfolio structure improves their risk-reward in a Markowitz efficient frontier context. Individual clients can access an ETF model portfolio that replicates the institutional overlay extensively. Therefore, sophisticated individual DIY investors can benefit from an all-weather model portfolio designed to function in all market conditions. The decision-making process behind all ideas is multidisciplinary. It combines macroeconomic research expertise with behavioral finance and technical analysis. Our research and model portfolios can be accessed on scienceinvesting.com.  Robert Lefter founded ESI Analytics. He has more than 20 years of professional investment experience and is the CIO of ESI Capital, a registered investment adviser.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLOBAL EQUITY INDICES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: ESI Analytics Ltd. is affiliated with ESI Capital Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser. The information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Our clients and/or clients of our affiliates may hold positions in the ETFs, mutual funds, and/or any investment asset mentioned above. The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. Investments involve risk and you should not rely on this information as the primary basis of your investment, financial, or tax planning decisions. You should consult your financial adviser, and/or tax professional regarding your specific situation. Past performance is not a guarantee of future return, nor is it necessarily indicative of future performance.

6 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.