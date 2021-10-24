Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful

Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

The most recent stock market correction scared investors. Some sentiment indicators turned extremely bearish. However, those who read our last write-up know that extreme sentiment is a contrarian indicator. Moreover, drawdowns in the magnitude of 5%-15% are very common and often caused by irrational investors’ behavior. Therefore, we made a case to "buy-the-dip". Subsequently, the S&P 500 rallied to another all-time high. More significantly, macro indicators remain constructive and signal to buy the dip.

Don’t Fear Volatility

Being prepared for market volatility is the key to long-term investment success. Since 1980, the average intra-year drawdown has averaged 14.2%, according to JPMorgan. However, drawdowns are a common feature even if you remove the years in which US equities were in a bear market. Only two out of the past 41 years did not record a drawdown of at least -5%. Drawdowns are a common feature of the stock market and not a signal that the wheels came off.

Macro Indicators Remain Constructive

The key message is not to panic despite the recent correction. Focus on what’s relevant instead. Four macroeconomic indicators have a more reliable track record in signaling when it makes sense to buy the dip or when it doesn’t.

Yield Curve

Many will remember the yield curve, which made headlines in financial media as it inverted during 2019. An inverted yield curve has been a reliable indicator of bear markets. It produced only one false or an early signal in early 1966. Besides that, it has been spot on. The yield curve inverted on average five months ahead of every bear market in the past 70 years. It has a normal shape today and has not been inverted since August 2019. Hence, the indicator does not signal a bear market.

Labor Market

Unemployment claims reached a cyclical low one week ago. Historically, labor market conditions deteriorated on average a few months ahead of stock market peaks. Again, four weeks is on the short side for that indicator. It needs another few weeks of deterioration and could get reset during that time if the labor market picks up again. Again, no negative signal from the macroeconomic side.

Credit Spreads

An increase in credit spreads typically also preceded stock market tops during the past few decades. Increasing credit spreads signal a reduction in the risk appetite. Consequently, liquidity deteriorates and has significant adverse effects on financial markets and the economy. However, credit spreads are stable today. They merely moved up 30 basis points from their cyclical low past month. The move is untypically small for stock market tops. Therefore, a cyclical stock market high is probably still ahead of us.

(Source: S. Gilchrist, E. Zakrajsek, American Economic Review, May 2011)

Conference Board LEI

The LEI is a composite of ten economic indicators and peaked on average four months ahead of bear markets during the past 60 years. It warned correctly about seven of the past eight recessions. The signal missed only the second part of a double-dip recession in the ’70s, which might be solely academic as it could have been part of a prolonged recession. Bear markets in equities were a feature within all recessions in the US. However, the LEI indicator peaked on its last reading. Hence, there is neither a recession nor a bear market signal from that macroeconomic indicator.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives, Conference Board)

It’s Probably A 5%-15% Correction

The most recent weakness is most likely the typical 5%-15% correction. It is not the start of the bear market, according to the macro indicators discussed above. Nonetheless, the correction may not be over yet. A sustained break below 4390 in the S&P 500 implies that the correction, which started in September, is not over yet. Nonetheless, the key message remains that the correction will resolve to the upside sooner or later. Therefore, the case to buy the dip remains valid.