Investment Thesis

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) designs, manufactures, and distributes casual footwear and accessories. I believe CROX presents a great investment opportunity for a growth oriented investor because:

1. They are expanding their market share rapidly all over the world, leading to an accelerating revenue growth.

2. Their profitability is well above the industry average, and cash from operation is rapidly increasing.

3. Their P/E ratio remains below the sector median despite this growth and profitability.

Rapid expansion all over the world, and accelerating revenue growth

CROX is rapidly expanding their market share everywhere: Americas, Asia, Europe, and etc. Based on the last earnings call, their revenue grew 73% YoY and 100% over 3Q 2019 (In Americas 95% YoY, Asia Pacific 24% YoY, EMEA 44%). Their business groups are coming together with perfect rhythm for their growth plan (new product development, marketing, celebrity endorsement, and digital sales). Recent cultural shifts in lifestyle and workplace culture, with remote work environments feeding a trend towards a more casual dress code, are contributing to CROX's rapid growth. As shown in the trends below, there is positive progression in the revenue, margins, and EPS growth trends, while the overall revenue trend shows a steep incline in the past 1-2 years.

Source: Slide from investor presentation

Data by YCharts

Outstanding profitability and growing cash flow

CROX's profitability is outstanding. Every relevant profitability metric shows that their profitability is well above the industry norms. Their EBIT margin (26.76%), EBITDA margin (28.36%), and Net Income margin (35.35%) are more than double that of the sector medians. Also, their gross margin and operating margin are improving. Along with this profitability, their cash flow from operations is growing nicely. Cash from operation was $9.7M in 2015, but now has reached $469 M (a 48-fold increase in 6 years!). This operating cash flow growth is expected to continue at the amazing pace of 87.82% (Seeking Alpha estimate). The various profitability metrics are shown below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Undervalued by the market

Even with this outstanding growth and profitability, the market is valuing the CROX on par with its peers, based on their P/E ratio. TTM P/E of CROX is 15.06 (sector median at 15.97), and FWD P/E of CROX is 14.55 (sector median at 16.74). I believe the market is mispricing CROX at this point, and has not properly adjusted for CROX's impressive growth rate. Even with a very conservative estimation (which will be shown in the next section), the market is undervaluing CROX by 20-50%. I expect the market will become aware of this mispricing, and CROX stock price will adjust to a more appropriate level.

Intrinsic value estimation

I used DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of CROX. For the estimation, I utilized EBITDA ($531 M) as a cash flow proxy and current WACC of 8.5% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 20% (10% lower than Seeking Alpha revenue growth estimate of 30%) for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 25% and 30%, respectively, for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards.

The estimation revealed that the current stock price represents 20-50% upside. Even using the very conservative calculation (slower growth rate than Seeking Alpha estimate, assuming margins stay the same, etc), this estimation shows that CROX is clearly undervalued by the market. Given their rapid growth across the world and in digital sales, and their improving margins, a 20-50% upside is well justified.

Price Target Upside Base Case $179.22 20% Bullish Case $214.50 43% Very Bullish Case $255.58 71%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 8.5%

EBIT Growth Rate: 20% (Base Case), 25% (Bullish Case), 30% (Very Bullish Case)

Current EBIT: $531 M

Current Stock Price: $149.76 (10/22/2021)

Tax rate: 30%

Risk

Apparel business is a very cyclical business by nature and sensitive to consumer trends. There are plenty of alternatives available, and the customer has a very low cost to switching. Therefore, the technical moat is very shallow to non-existent. However, given the unique culture that CROX is building through their marketing campaign and celebrity endorsement, I believe CROX should be able to maintain market share and keep growing into the foreseeable future. I expect CROX to establish themselves in the casual shoe market like Nike or Adidas has in the sports apparel market.

The ongoing inflation pressure and supply chain disruption can negatively impact CROX. Rising material and labor costs can compress the margins, and the supply chain disruption has the potential to substantially suppress growth. However, based on their latest earning calls and CNBC news, CROX has been dealing with these challenge exceptionally well. By relocating their manufacturing sites and using multiple transportation channels, they are managing to stay ahead of the game. I believe they will continue to do so. Also, I expect the inflationary pressure and supply chain disruption to be transitory (order of several years), compared to a long term growth horizon for CROX.

Conclusion

I believe CROX presents a great investment opportunity for a growth oriented investor. Their growth engine is firing on all cylinders, and they are rapidly expanding all over the world. Furthermore, the rising transition to more remote work environments and broad adoption of casual dress code will also contribute to their growth trajectory. Pressure from inflation and supply chain disruption may present some risk, but it will be short-term and should not impact the long term growth trajectory of CROX. I expect CROX to establish themselves as a power house in the casual shoes market, and I believe the current stock price represents 20-50% upside.