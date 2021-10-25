Jae Young Ju/iStock via Getty Images

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), a leading provider of power management and image sensors for EVs, is really on a roll. In Q2, ON's revenue was up 38+ yoy and was led by growth in automotive sales. Margins are expanding. Doubling down on EV market solutions, ON recently announced it would acquire GT Advanced Technologies. GT makes silicon carbide, or SiC. SiC-based power management devices improve efficiency in EVs, EV charging stations, and energy infrastructure. The acquisition is an excellent strategic move in my opinion but is not expected to close until the first half of 2022. However, I still expect the upcoming Q3 EPS report - due out on November 1st - to build on the strong momentum the company demonstrated and will clearly show that EV sales are a primary catalyst for ON Semiconductor going forward.

Investment Thesis

As I am sure you know, and as I reported in my recent Seeking Alpha article on the iShares Self-Driving and EV Technology ETF (IDRV), EV sales are booming and are expected to nearly double yoy (see IDRV: The Increasing Price of Oil Will Accelerate Global EV Transition):

Source: EV-Volumes.com

The investment thesis for ON Semiconductor is therefore quite simple: increased EV sales will drive increased demand for ON's power management and image sensors. That should not only grow revenue, but margin as well.

The GT Acquisition & SiC Technology

The announcement to buy GT Advanced Technologies for $415 million in cash was a strategic move made to secure ON's competitive and innovative position in the EV market. Silicon carbide is a key and disruptive technology for power switching devices because it enables higher efficiency and therefore longer battery life (i.e. range) in EVs. The SiC material itself has superior electrical properties (see below) as compared to today's common silicon. As a result, SiC-based devices can also handle higher current loads, higher temperatures, and switch faster than traditional silicon-based chips. That being the case, increasing its SiC capability will give ON a competitive advantage moving forward.

Source: SemiconductorToday.com

GT's business model had been to grow SiC crystal and supply the SiC boule to downstream customers who specialize in wafering, polishing, and device fabrication (ON Semi has been a customer of GT since 2020). Going forward, ON says it plans to continue and accelerate investments in GT's existing R&D efforts for 150mm and 200mm SiC crystal growth technology and these investments will include expanding fab and packaging capacity as well as improving the overall SiC supply-chain.

This was an excellent acquisition in my opinion. That's because ON has the resources to invest and accelerate GT's SiC technology while also providing access to end-markets through its existing customer base:

Source: ON Semi GT Acquisition Presentation

Expectations are that the combination will unleash shareholder value by lowering the cost of adoption for SiC solutions in the EV, EV-charging, and energy infrastructure markets. I am sure ON also hopes to increase its market share by providing superior solutions. As noted earlier, EVs and EV-charges are fast growing markets and ON is investing in SiC - a disruptive technology - in order to secure (and grow) its existing market share.

However, GT is a mid- to long-term catalyst because the deal is not expected to close until the first-half of next year and will be minimally dilutive over the near-term and accretive to non-GAAP EPS after one year. That said, I do expect ON to leverage SiC technology to both increase market share and to increase per unit content in EVs.

Earnings

The Q2 EPS report release in August was extremely bullish: revenue of $1.67 billion was a record and was up 38% yoy. GAAP diluted EPS came in at $0.42 and non-GAAP earnings of $0.63/share compared to $0.12/share in Q2 of last year. GAAP gross margin was 38.3% - up a whopping 310 basis points as compared to Q2FY20. Free-cash-flow of $382.3 million was strong and came in at 22.9% of revenue.

Source: Q2 EPS report

As can be seen in the graphic above, growth was very strong across all three of ON's business segments and was led by a 42% increase by the Advanced Solutions Group ("ASG"). ASG produces integrated power management chips for low-power applications in the automotive, industrial, and communications sectors. The Power Solutions Group ("PSG"), is the segment that sells discrete power transistors for high-voltage applications and which was bolstered by the company's acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor back in 2016. Many of these devices are relatively low-margin chips that are considered to be commodity part - which is why the addition of the cutting-edge SiC technology for the portfolio was of such strategic importance. Meantime, those "commodity parts" are obviously seeing very strong demand.

Valuation

At Friday's close of $45.97, ON currently trades with a P/E=38x and a forward P/E=18.7x. Unlike most semiconductor companies, ON does not pay a dividend and therefore has no yield to support it in times of market volatility. However, the benefit of paying no dividends is that ON can invest in the future (like the GT acquisition). Note that the $415 million ON will pay for GT was almost completely covered by the $382.3 million in FCF the company generated in Q2 alone.

Given the strong ESG tailwinds for many of the strong global markets ON participates in (EVs, charging, Energy Infrastructure - see below) and the current global shortage in semiconductors, ON appears to be undervalued in my opinion.

Source: Analyst Day Presentation

Indeed, comments made by CEO Hassane El-Khoury on the Q2 conference call indicate demand is expected to outstrip supply through at least the first half of next year:

The strong demand that we have seen over the last few quarters continue to outpace our ability to supply certain products, especially those manufactured by our foundry partners. Based on current booking trends and macroeconomic outlook, we expect that the demand will continue to outpace supply through the first half of next year.

Reading between the lines, I think that means ON is likely to continue demonstrating strong revenue and margin growth at least for the next few quarters (and likely much longer in my opinion).

Risks

Risks include the fact that the market is still at or near all-time highs, and any significant market sell-off would certainly hit the semiconductor stocks and ON as well.

A deterioration in the global macro-economic and/or supply-chain environment would also negatively affect ON's business. Lastly, it is possible the SiC market may not develop as ON envisions. Note that ST Microelectronics (STM) (among others) also manufactures SiC solutions. That would put the investments in GT at risk as compared to simply expanding existing silicon product capacity.

ON has excellent penetration into the EV market in China. Any government restrictions on technology sales as a result of a continuing trade war would be a very negative development.

In the semiconductor market, one has to be cognizant that a competitor can "build a better mousetrap". Competitors Texas Instruments (TXN) and Analog Devices (ADI) both make analog and integrated power management chips that compete in ON's market-space. Up-side risks include the fact that these type chips typically have very high switching costs due to the considerable design risks involved and the additional testing necessary to qualify a new part in any particular system. That being the case, most design wins in the EV-space typically last the model's entire lifecycle - typically on the order of 5-years.

ON's balance sheet is relatively strong with Q2 ending cash of $1.1 billion. That compares to total debt of $3.3 billion. The company paid down $140 million in debt during Q2.

Summary & Conclusion

ON Semiconductor is somewhat of an oddity among peers in that it pays no dividend. Texas Instruments (TXN) pays a $4.60 annual dividend, while NXP Semi (NXPI) pays $2.25/share and Intel (INTC) pays $1.39. However, note that over the past year ON's stock has out-performed them all, and significantly so:

Data by YCharts

That is likely because ON's long-term growth profile is excellent and the company's exposure to EVs and clean energy is a strong tailwind moving forward. Meantime, ON's forward P/E of 18.7x is actually below that of both auto-semi providers TI and NXPI (24.9x and 19.4x, respectively). That being the case, investors looking for a semiconductor company with excellent growth prospects should consider ON Semi. For those more interested in income from semiconductors, TI and NXPI would likely be more preferable.

But I like ON's product portfolio, strategy, and end-markets. ON not only sells into the fast growing EV market, but the company has an excellent opportunity to increase market share and its content per vehicle.

ON is a BUY and I have a 12-month PT of $55/share, which implies a ~20% return. The company could easily earn $2.75-$3.00 per share in 2022. At the mid-point of that range, $55 equates to about a 19x multiple, which seems quite reasonable given the company's current growth trajectory - revenue is expected to be up ~30% this year as the company rebounds from a pandemic-impacted FY2020. Longer term, I would expect ON's revenue to rise at a 5-10% annual rate over the next 3-5 years. Gross margin should continue to expand to north of 40% as the company gains a 12" wafer fab next year as a result of the 2019 agreement with Global Foundries. Speaking of Global Foundries (GFS), which was the AMD spin-off in 2009, note that the GFS IPO is expected to start trading on Thursday of this coming week.

I'll end with a five-year chart of ON Semi's stock price: