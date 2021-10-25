JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Following the wave of dividend reductions during 2020, thankfully 2021 has seen increases with the LNG shipping company, Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) standing out with their quarterly dividends quadrupling from $0.10 per share to $0.40 per share, thereby providing a high yield of 6.09%. Whilst their high dividend yield is alluring, their shares already appear fully priced for boom-time earnings and thus as a result, significant downside risks lurk given their notoriously volatile shipping industry.

Background

Similar to many other sub-industries within the broader shipping industry, the LNG shipping industry has seen boom-time operating conditions since the latter half of 2020 with strong LNG demand sending charter rates through the roof. Whilst detrimental for their customers, this has nevertheless seen their operating cash flow surge to $91.2m during the first half of 2021 and eclipse their mere $18m result from the first half of 2020 and even beat their $89.3m result for the entirety of 2020.

Image Source: Author.

Even if their favorable working capital build during the first half of 2021 were to be removed, their underlying operating cash flow of $78.1m still represents a very impressive increase versus their previous results. Despite being positive, it would be worthwhile to remember that their cash flow performance can deteriorate just as quickly given the volatile nature of the shipping industry, which also complicates matters for their overleveraged financial position.

If they were to maintain their current annual dividends of $1.60 per share, it would cost $86.6m per annum, based upon their latest outstanding share count of 54,110,584. Their underlying operating cash flow from the first half of 2021 would annualize to $156.2m and despite being still higher, they cannot consistently return most of their operating cash flow given the need to manage their balance sheet health, which effectively caps the scope for further dividend growth.

Image Source: Author.

It can be seen that their leverage is sitting well within the very high territory with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 6.72 and a net debt-to-operating cash flow at a seldom-seen 9.54. This is particularly concerning since their financial performance is obviously riding high at the moment given their boom-time operating conditions and thus their fortunes could turn on a dime if there is any future turbulence. If interested in further details regarding their financial health, please refer to my previous article since nothing has materially changed since publication.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Following their quarterly dividends quadrupling and leaving their yield at a high 6.09%, it stands to reason that their shares are catching the eyes of income investors. This means that their intrinsic value should be dependent upon the future income they provide their shareholders and thus was estimated by utilizing discounted cash flow valuations that simply replaces their free cash flow with their dividend payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the relevant subsequent section.

Since selecting variables for discounted cash flow valuations can be rather difficult and open to small errors as well as manipulation, Monte Carlo Simulations have been provided to illustrate how the odds are stacked in each scenario. There is never a silver bullet for ascertaining the intrinsic value of an investment but generally speaking, the more positive the results are skewed, the better the probability of generating alpha. When conducting the analysis an estimated target price was found through finding the point in which the results were equally split between positive and negative.

Very Bullish Scenario

Whilst my valuations normally focus on both conservative baseline scenarios and bearish scenarios that highlight appealing opportunities with limited downside risks of overpaying, this time utilizing a very bullish scenario is more reasonable to assess any remaining potential upside. This scenario foresees their current boom-time annual dividends of $1.60 per share defying the volatile nature of the shipping industry and thus remaining unchanged for the next thirty years, which represents the upper end of the useful life expectancy of their young vessel fleet.

Whilst they may acquire new vessels that could ultimately extend this timeline, this is uncertain and thus was excluded, especially given the long-term uncertainty regarding the clean energy transition that will eventually impact demand for all types of fossil fuel-related vessels. If this scenario were to eventuate, they would be the first shipping company to provide a reliable multi-decade source of income, let alone at boom-time levels and thus if this scenario does not produce favorable results, it would be difficult to imagine any other scenario doing materially better.

Despite being a very bullish scenario there were still only 55% of the results producing an intrinsic value above their current share price of $19.72 with a target share price of $20.30, which is only a very small 2.94% higher. Whilst some investors may see this as justification for their current share price and thus support buying their shares to collect their high dividend yield, this represents a very bullish scenario that in my view is unlikely to eventuate given the volatile nature of the shipping industry and thus has virtually no margin of safety. This actually means that their shares have an extremely limited potential upside remaining and by extension, there is a significant downside risk of overpaying for their shares.

Image Source: Author.

Valuation Inputs

The Monte Carlo Simulations utilized 121 different discounted cash flow valuations, which were based upon a wide range of cost of equity assumptions with expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which using 0.5% increments. Each of the discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 0.88 (SA).

Conclusion

Even if their boom-time dividends were somehow sustained for the entirety of the useful life of their fleet, their shares already appear fully priced. Since their fortunes are essentially guaranteed to turn south given the volatile nature of the shipping industry, their intrinsic value is likely significantly lower than their current share price and thus investors buying their shares are likely overpaying significantly. Following this analysis, I believe that maintaining my bearish rating is appropriate since their boom-time operating conditions should not continue forever.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Flex LNG’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.