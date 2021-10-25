BCFC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) reported their fiscal 4th quarter of 2021 in early October, and both EPS and revenue beat consensus, but the inexorable trek downward of EPS and revenue revisions for Walgreens has forced a sale of the stock.

Walgreens reported their fiscal Q4 '21 on October 14, 2021, and EPS beat by $0.15 ($1.17 vs. the $1.02 consensus) while revenue beat as well, printing $34.3 billion vs. $33.4 billion estimated.

The problem is - despite the big beat - consensus EPS and revenue revisions continue to drip lower.

In Q4 '21, per one brokerage headline, WBA's Q4 benefitted by $0.17 a share from the "vax traffic" and there is a chance that the stores could benefit from the booster, but the consensus estimates are showing less and less confidence in the future.

Roz Brewer, the former Sam's Club (WMT) and Starbucks (SBUX) CEO, needs a chance to put her plan in place, and seems to be moving aggressively, but - again - the sell-side consensus is casting doubt on the future, at least so far.

Consensus EPS and revenue revisions:

Source data from IBES by Refinitiv

Source data from IBES by Refinitiv

What was particularly surprising were the revenue revisions from 9/30/21 to late October '21 where there were not immaterial declines in the forward revenue consensus.

Trading at 0.32 price to sales, (it's been that cheap for a while), 8x and 16x cash-flow and free-cash-flow and a 3.9% dividend yield, WBA has a very reasonable valuation - as it's had for a while - but even with two very good quarters in the last year, the stock cannot garner much upside.

Morningstar assigns a no-moat to WBA with a $44 fair value, but that might look rich given the slide in forward EPS and revenue estimates.

Walgreens is in a tough spot, there is no question. Reimbursement pressure on pharma drugs and continued brutal competition in the front-end convenience items is putting more and more pressure on Walgreens, while CVS (CVS), being fully integrated now, is outperforming WBA, but both are underperforming the S&P 500.

Avg Annual ret's WBA CVS SPXTR 1/1/2010 5.05% 11.10% 14.91% 1/1/2015 -4.06% -0.64% 14.45%

Source: YCharts

Summary / conclusion:

There is some hope for the stock as the VillageMD investment could help turn things around; however - for me anyway - and I'm not a healthcare expert, the initiative smacks of the in-store clinics Walgreens and CVS tried in the 2000s.

WBA recently raised their stake in VillageMD from 30% to 63%, so there is no question management is making a bigger bet.

As a fan of the store and someone who shops there regularly, I like the convenience items and can usually get in and out in 5 minutes.

It's a tough decision, but the position has been sold for clients, and for now anyway - and the stock will continue to be followed - it's no longer a holding.