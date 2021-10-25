janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

In September, Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) announced the acquisition of consumer tech health firm Ciitizen. Just as bulls were ready to take NVTA stock higher than the $31 level, the $325 million acquisition spooked investors. Invitae eventually found buyers. This is due partly to the strong rebound in the Nasdaq Composite index.

The diagnostics and research firm could break out of a long trading range of between $27-32. If and when that happens is not yet clear. The bears are in control of the selling pressure. The short float is 15.6%. What are Invitae’s prospects in light of its latest tech acquisition?

Invitae Buys Ciitizen

Last month, Invitae said it would buy Ciitizen for $325 million. This will add to its platform, providing patients with a hub for their genomic and clinical information. It will pay for the company using $125 million in cash and issuing 7.07 million shares. Ciitizen employees will get $225 million worth of restricted stock units.

CEO Sean George said that Ciitizen’s platform will “accelerate our evolution into a genome information company that informs healthcare throughout one's life.” Long-time followers who bought Teladoc (TDOC) after this analysis are all too familiar with my interests in technology in healthcare. Whereas Teladoc merged with Livongo for a massive $18.5 billion, Invitae is far more conservative.

Ciitizen’s platform will improve Invitae’s operating efficiency. It will streamline the process of collecting and organizing health information from any source. It will apply machine learning to the data set to better support decision-making.

Medicine is shifting. Standard care in modern medicine is giving way to universal testing for everyone. Health care firms will need plenty of risk information data to prevent disease. Information from genes is infinitely more complex and richer than health data collected today. Invitae will facilitate giving patients control of their health data. They may share the data longitudinally upon consent.

In this patient-mediated platform, medical records are richer and more complete. It will include medical records and images. Invitae then converts the document through AI and machine learning extraction, along with defined data elements, and saves it. Patients may share their data with any provider or person.

Upon the completion of Ciitizen acquisition, the patient-centered data platform will serve a wide medicine marketplace:

Opportunity and Risks

No acquisition is risk-free. Invitae’s Ciitizen purchase is an opportunity to expand the company’s addressable market. It will add a machine-learning algorithm for unstructured data. CEO Sean George said, “when you can kind of look at very complex, broad data sets everything from images to scribbles and clinician notes and on requisition forms and in an almost entirely automated matter, come up with structured, history of that can be used directly.”

Readers who followed my Nuance Communications pick envisioned the importance of speech-to-text in a hospital setting. Invitae will accelerate the use of genome and biomarker data in healthcare. The company is in the very early innings of building this platform. Competitors may enter this space, hurting Invitae. Fortunately, there are very few platforms or players in this area of healthcare.

Valuation

NVTA stock scores a solid B grade on value and a B+ on growth:

Invitae has a weak profitability profile, which may support the bearish bet against the stock. For example, its profit margin trails the sector median:

In the last five years, Invitae’s revenue grew but operating income worsened. Net income, or losses, increased:

Invitae continues to build its platform and data services segment. Readers may look at how Schrodinger (SDGR) applies computational models to help drug companies decide on which clinical trials to pursue. For Invitae, gross margin will expand as data and service revenues accelerate.

The company will continue investing in the platform to sustain top-line growth at a 50% gross margin. As patients increase their tests and offer more data, the platform value also rises for the precision medicine marketplace.

CEO George highlighted the value of the cancer screening market. It will take a multi-omic approach to disease testing. The addressable market is very large. As people at the age of 30 or older want more cancer detection solutions, this firm is positioned to offer them.

Your Takeaway

The bearish bet against Invitae is unusual. The genome management business model is becoming digital. The company will continue to have high operating expenses to build a platform that suits people and medical firms. After spending months trading in a narrow range, Invitae is due for a breakout to the upside.