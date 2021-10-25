Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Ardelyx’s (NASDAQ:ARDX) Type A meeting with the FDA did not help clarify things for us at all. Like the company’s press release stated:

...the discussion at the meeting did not provide clarification on the key requirements: the FDA's definition of clinical significance and relevant treatment effect…

I had planned to write this article after the minutes of the meeting were out - before the end of October. But it does appear that nothing new of note will be divulged in the notes except perhaps about the company’s future plans. If something major comes up, I will follow that up later.

To quickly recap what went before: Ardelyx’s lead candidate tenapanor is targeting Hyperphosphatemia. Phosphate binders are the current standard of care in this indication; however, they often do not achieve adequate levels of phosphate reduction. The company has conducted three Phase 3 trials of tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in DD-CKD adult patients. These are the two monotherapy trials (BLOCK and PHREEDOM) and one dual mechanism trial (AMPLIFY). An open label extension study evaluating the ability to achieve normal phosphorus levels (2.5 – 4.5 mg/dL) with tenapanor is ongoing.

As I noted in my earlier coverage:

In various trials, tenapanor has been quite successful: Source Of these, AMPLIFY was a comparison trial with phosphate binders. In this trial, the drug met the primary endpoint with statistically significant difference in reduction of serum phosphorus levels (p=0.0004) compared to binders alone at week 4. ~2 times more patients achieved the serum phosphorus treatment goal of <5.5 mg/dL with tenapanor and phosphate binders vs phosphate binders alone (P≤0.0097). Sevelamer was the comparator used in the control arm.

There’s a high unmet need for a drug in this indication with a different mechanism of action. Many nephrologists have spoken out in favor of approval. Despite all that, tenapanor received a CRL from the FDA on July 29. They then held a Type A meeting with the FDA around October 13; this was the situation until now.

A Type A meeting is held to move ahead with a stalled product, or one that has received a CRL from the FDA. The purpose of a Type A meeting is to gain clarity on whatever issue the FDA has flagged for the molecule, so that a path forward can be charted for the molecule. The issue here, as cited in the CRL, was that the FDA thought that the magnitude of the treatment effect was "small and of unclear clinical significance." The FDA now wants Ardelyx to conduct additional clinical trials showing "clinically relevant treatment effect" of the drug. Now, after the Type A, the company says that they were not provided sufficient clarity on what constitutes "clinical relevance of the magnitude of treatment effect."

That defeats the whole purpose of the Type A meeting. The meeting being so unproductive, I doubt what else we can get from its minutes.

What the FDA position actually means is, it is no longer agreeing to accept reduction in serum phosphate levels - as demonstrated by tenapanor - as a valid surrogate endpoint for clinical benefit in DD-CKD patients with elevated phosphorus levels. This is a little strange given that the FDA was actively involved in designing the trial - which means tacit approval of the endpoint. More than corruption or inefficiency, as suggested by some analysts and investors, this sort of dithering indicates, at least to me, lack of monolithic thinking at the agency. It appears that at one level, staff takes one call, and then at a different level, another group of people take a completely different call.

What companies need to do in these cases - at least in order to pursue these rejections legally - is to have decisions from the FDA put in black and white. If they helped design the trial, then they should write that down, sign and date it, and frame it on a wall somewhere, so if later some of their own people come and give an entirely opposite decision, they will have proof.

"Given that we have conducted the requisite registration studies, which met all primary and key secondary endpoints with no safety or other identified issues, we continue to be extremely disappointed and surprised by the lack of clarity from the FDA on the next steps to resubmit our NDA," said President and CEO Mike Raab. Mike Raab, incidentally, sold nearly $410,000 worth of shares after the CRL at near-bottom prices.

While all this was ongoing, tenapanor again presented data that showed a high level of serum phosphate reduction in DD-CKD patients and very low levels of adverse events. Indeed, the only minor AE was gastric events, which was in 5% of patients and led to a 16% discontinuation. Given the serious nature of the disease affecting over half a million Americans, and no very effective treatment options, the safety/efficacy profile is very acceptable.

Internationally recognized KDIGO treatment guidelines recommend lowering elevated phosphate levels toward the normal range (2.5-4.5mg/dL). In a 2016 data publication, for example, tenapanor showed the following effect on serum phosphate against placebo:

Source

I could cite other similar stats from all its various trials, but what I wish to point out here is that tenapanor is not intended to “normalize” serum phosphate levels, but to reduce it from baseline in patients with very high levels. Of all these trials, I find AMPLIFY data most intriguing, because it compares a dual-mechanism action of tenapanor plus phosphate binders to phosphate binders alone, and achieved a statistically significant reduction in serum phosphate levels:

In patients receiving maintenance dialysis, strategies for managing hyperphosphatemia are only moderately effective. In this 4-week randomized trial involving 236 patients experiencing hyperphosphatemia despite phosphate binder use, tenapanor (a small molecule that inhibits paracellular phosphate absorption) significantly reduced serum phosphorus concentration from baseline, compared with placebo, when used with phosphate binders as a dual-mechanism treatment. A significantly larger proportion of patients randomized to tenapanor plus binder achieved a serum phosphorus concentration <5.5 mg/dl at all time points compared with placebo plus binder. Few patients discontinued tenapanor because of diarrhea (the most frequently reported adverse event) or other adverse events. These findings indicate that evaluation of long-term safety and efficacy of this dual-mechanism treatment of hyperphosphatemia is merited.

Source

In the light of this data, the FDA’s comment on "small and of unclear clinical significance" does not make sense. Tenapanor is not intended to address the totality of the CKD disease, just hyperphosphatemia, and it is not intended to normalize hyperphosphatemia, just do better than phosphate binders at reducing serum phosphate. So to look for significant clinical outcomes seems overkill in these seriously ill patients. If CKD patients develop migraine and there’s a drug targeting migraine in CKD patients, is that drug also intended to make their CKD go away? The FDA clearly agreed that "the submitted data provide substantial evidence that tenapanor is effective in reducing serum phosphorus in CKD patients on dialysis."

Also in the midst of all this, the company has plans to raise $150mn through a Jefferies-backed offering deal. How successful the offering will be is anyone’s guess; however, it could not have come at a worse time, and leaves me surprised because the company does have a large amount of cash, considerably more than their market cap, in fact. This cash should last them a few quarters with the restructuring efforts in tandem, so where is the need for cash? And where, especially, is the need to raise cash at such low prices? If they have good news in future, they could raise cash at that time, from a position of strength. The current cash runway is enough for them to last these bad times.

Meanwhile, Ardelyx has partnerships in China and Japan, where it is working to bring tenapanor to the market. Regulators there may have a different outlook than the FDA.

Financials

ARDX now has a market cap of $122mn, a cash reserve of $141mn as of end-September, and a debt of $65mn. Short interest stands at 8.7%. Research and development expenses were $26.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, while SG&A expenses were $20.1 million. The company did two restructurings in August and in October, cutting staff and only keeping essential employees. This, the company says, will reduce expenses by $17mn and $18mn annually in employee compensation.

R&D expenses can be easily reduced, because the rest of the pipeline is early stage and can be put on hold while the tenapanor situation develops. This precludes a new trial for tenapanor, of course, which will require a lot more expenses and possibly devastate the stock price. Keeping that possibility out of the equation, and vastly reducing the current R&D costs (remember, they have no employees for internal R&D either), we could come to a $25mn per year figure for existing R&D costs. SG&A was $80mn annually, but they managed to reduce that by $35mn by the restructuring. So it now only comes to $45mn annually. So OpEx is now $70mn annually. At that rate, they have cash for more than two years while they sort out their problem with the FDA.

Bottomline

Like I said in my previous coverage, this is not the end of the road for Ardelyx, although it certainly looks like there’s going to be a lot of delay before this issue is resolved. Given the low prices, I would maybe consider buying some shares, but that should be accompanied with the assumption that I could never recover my investment. If the issue resolves, though, then these prices will become very attractive.