ktsimage/iStock via Getty Images

Cash is a position. Choosing to be less involved with the market when valuations are dizzying and sentiment resembles a rabid dog gnawing at a bone, is a valid choice. But that position is becoming harder and harder to maintain for most as they develop a fear of missing out. That position is also further attacked by cash losing value thanks to every measure of consumer price inflation moving far higher than "team transitory" at the Federal Reserve envisioned. We look at two funds that are rather popular for parking cash and now yield even less than before, thanks to yield compression at the front end. We tell you which is better and what are good alternatives.

The Funds

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINT) and iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) are two popular funds for parking cash. At last, check the two had almost $20 billion "parked" in them.

Data by YCharts

Both funds stress on protecting your principal so that it is there when you need it. But there are some subtle differences as we shall soon see.

MINT

MINT has about 17.6% of its holdings unrated from a credit quality perspective. More than half of its holdings are A rated or including the Government bonds in the mix.

Source: PIMCO

With an effective duration of less than 0.6 years, the fund is not taking any interest rate risk. The fees for this fund are around 0.37% based on last disclosure and that amount while small, does take a large bite out of your returns. Your forward returns, assuming there are zero unexpected defaults, will be 0.23%.

Source: PIMCO

Note that this is the real amount you should focus on and ignore the three other numbers that you will run into. Those include the distribution yield based on the last distribution rate, the distribution yield written on websites, and the yield to maturity. None of those are remotely relevant for your forward returns.

NEAR

NEAR has 317 holdings and about 65% of its holdings in A rated credit quality and above.

Source: iShares

It also has smaller exposures to CLOs and Commercial mortgages.

Source: iShares

The weighted average effective maturity is 1.27 years, and the average duration is 0.56 years. Including the rather generous fee waivers, the fund charges 0.25%.

Source: iShares

NEAR has a net yield of 0.35% with all the advantage coming from the lower fees.

Source: iShares

Verdict

With NEAR we get to a SEC yield of 0.35% and if we were comparing what will give you more bang (and that is using the term extremely loosely) for your buck, then NEAR would win based on that. MINT also holds less in A rated or higher bonds, but we hardly think over such short timeframes that will matter. In a reach for yield the issue is coming down to fees and NEAR is winning because of that. But let's keep in mind here that even NEAR is taking about 40% of what you make. That is of course due to the squeeze that we are seeing on yields and fees becoming a larger and larger portion over time.

What To Do Instead?

With yields so low, you are now trapped into a situation where you have to weigh some bad choices. Most people see these as choosing between two bad alternatives. Rush back into bubble valuations or accept that inflation will ravage your cash. But we see some more subtle ways to change the conversation. We go over what an individual can consider below.

1) Do your own "cash" work

What we mean here is buying securities with a 1-year maturity from A rated institutions will yield you a higher net amount as you are not sharing 40-60% of your yield with these ETFs. Yes, more work is involved, and you have to pick carefully, but assuming you are not sauntering into junk territory, you should be fine with short durations.

2) Take acceptable risk

Now this will vary from individual to individual. We will tell you one issue we like as a position to earn money, and this may not fit your needs.

Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.25% CUM PFD A (GNL.PA) is a preferred share offering from Global Net Lease (GNL) that has in our opinion a 99% chance of being redeemed in less than a year.

Source: Preferred Stock Chanel

Obviously if it is redeemed, you stand to make more than 10 times your SEC yields on NEAR and MINT. But we like this issue even if it is not redeemed as the 7.25% yield on par is a rather strong number for preferred shares with such a large amount of non-recourse debt. We have highlighted other shorter term choices as well previously (see here and here).

3) Write cash secured puts

In almost all cases, writing out of the money cash secured puts on attractive equities will yield more than anything you can get in the bond market.

We recently wrote cash secured puts on W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) by selling the $70 Cash Secured Puts.

Source: Interactive Brokers Sep 24, 2021

Cash Secured Puts $70 Apr 14, 2022

Source: Author's App

The dual advantage here is if WPC never goes under $70 you make a 9.68% annualized yield which is a little more than you get with NEAR or MINT. If the stock gets put to you, your effective cost basis is $66.45, which we want to point out is right near its NAV. But for those looking for safer options, we would note that the yields on the cash secured puts for $65, $60 and even $55 strikes, far exceed what you would get with MINT and NEAR. In other words, you can increase the safety factor as you desire for WPC and many other stocks and still bear returns on cash-like securities.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.