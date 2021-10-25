ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a solid year thus far for the restaurant sector, with the index up more than 17% year-to-date, despite inflationary headwinds and dine-in restrictions that hurt H1 2021 results for some dine-in names. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is one name that's continued to outperform both the sector and the S&P 500 (SPY), gaining 31% year-to-date after lapping an impressive 65% return last year. This solid performance can be attributed to continued margin expansion and strong execution across the business in terms of unit growth, growth in loyalty members, and digital sales. However, while results have been exceptional, Chipotle offers no real margin of safety at current levels. Therefore, I believe there are more attractive bets elsewhere in the market currently.

(Source: Company Website)

Chipotle released its Q3 results last week, reporting record quarterly revenue of ~$1.95 billion, up 22% from the year-ago period. These results were especially impressive given that Chipotle was lapping a 14% increase in sales in Q3 2020 and was one of the businesses that recovered the quickest from the global pandemic. The solid results were driven by high double-digit comp sales growth (15.1%) and steady unit growth, and margin expansion helped Chipotle to post an 87% increase in quarterly earnings per share year-over-year ($7.02 vs. $3.76). In a sector where many names will not return to FY2019 earnings level this year or next, this is exceptional, setting the company up for more than 60% growth in annual EPS on a two-year basis, assuming Chipotle meets current estimates ($25.13). Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Q3 was another solid quarter for Chipotle, with revenue up 39% from Q3 2019 levels, and 22% year-over-year. This translated to another record quarter for Chipotle, and the company executed well on all fronts. This included digital sales growth just shy of 9% year-over-year, translating to 42.8% of sales being digital in the period. Notably, over half of the digital sales included order-ahead options, which drive the highest margins for Chipotle. This continued success on the digital side of the business can be attributed to Chipotle's superior offering of convenience, with orders ready in 10 minutes or less on average, helped by a digital make-line. Meanwhile, the push to go digital is enhanced by digital-only offerings like Quesadillas, launched in March.

(Source: Company Video, Youtube.com)

On menu innovation, Chipotle recently released another new item, smoked brisket, which adds to new menu items that include cilantro lime cauliflower rice and the handcrafted quesadilla which were launched earlier this year. While smoked brisket is a limited time offering, it has helped to drive an increase in check size and transactions. Elsewhere, the company continues to test Plant-Based Chorizo in some markets, providing a vegan option for those looking for something offering than Sofritas. This continued menu innovation that employs a stage-gate process offers the potential for meaningful growth for Chipotle and the ability to continue to provide newness to the menu at relatively low risk from an investment standpoint. Assuming Plant-Based Chorizo is a hit and stays on the menu, this could increase Chipotle's target market, given that it provides a more diverse menu for those looking for strictly vegan options.

Moving over to unit growth, it was a slower quarter, with just 41 new restaurants opened including 2 relocations. This can be partially attributed to subcontractor labor shortages, critical equipment shortages, and landlord delivery delays, and costs could remain elevated medium-term with Chipotle calling out construction inflationary pressures. However, Chipotle remains on track to meet its guidance of 200 re-openings this year. This would push the total store count to ~3,000 restaurants, translating to ~7% unit growth year-over-year, which is very solid considering the headwinds.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Notably, 36 of the 41 restaurants opened in the period had Chipotlanes (yellow bar shown above), with Chipotle on track to finish the year with well over 300 Chipotlanes. This is great news for the company, given that Chipotlanes offer higher margins than regular restaurants, benefiting from higher sales and increased efficiency, with a significantly higher proportion of sales being digital at these restaurants. As noted earlier, the order-ahead model is the company's highest-margin transaction, meaning that Chipotle remains focused on Chipotlanes for the majority of its new restaurants. As the percentage of Chipotlanes in the system increases, we should see a boost in average unit volumes due to higher sales at these locations and continued strength in restaurant-level margins. Let's dig into margins and costs below:

As noted by Chipotle, labor continues to be a headwind, as are inflationary pressures, and the brisket is the company's highest-priced protein, which could translate to a bit of margin pressure while the company offers this menu item through most of Q4. In terms of labor, Chipotle noted that it would be performing better if not for slight staffing issues but that "they're in really good shape for the majority of the restaurants." For those unfamiliar, Chipotle increased its minimum wage to $15.00 per hour in May of this year, which should help to retain staff relative to other restaurants. This is especially true given that those working at Chipotle know that they are working for a very successful company with significant growth, providing the opportunity to advance for career advancement long term.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving to food, beverage, and packaging costs, they came in at 30.3%, which was actually down 200 basis points on a year-over-year basis. This was helped by menu price increases and offset by higher costs in beef and freight. As shown above, the wage and commodity cost inflation has still allowed Chipotle to maintain strong margins, with margins coming in at 23.5%, up 400 basis points year-over-year, and 300 basis points vs. FY2019 levels. The company plans to give more color on future menu price increases in the coming quarters but is hoping to get a better idea of what is transitory and what costs are here to stay long-term. The good news is that given Chipotle's value offering, massive loyalty program, and the fact that it feels good to eat due to being healthy (for the most part), I would argue that the company has solid pricing power relative to its peers. So, longer-term margins should trend up from here if the company can hit its goal of ~$3 million average unit volumes.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Looking at Chipotle's earnings trend, it's clear that the company is an industry leader, with annual EPS up on track to increase more than 180% from FY2018 levels ($25.13 vs. $8.88). On a long-term basis, annual EPS has marched higher, from $13.14 in FY2014 to estimates of $25.13 in FY2021. This translates to a ~8.6% compound annual EPS growth rate, but this growth rate includes the significant impact of the E. Coli outbreak in 2015. Looking ahead to FY2022 and FY2023 estimates of $32.90 and $42.08, respectively, Chipotle's compound annual EPS growth rate is expected to accelerate materially, moving up nearly 300 basis points sequentially to ~11.1% in FY2022 before increasing to ~12.9% in FY2023. These are exceptional figures for a mature company that's had to deal with two unprecedented challenges, with one being self-inflicted (E. Coli) and the other completely out of the company's control (COVID-19).

Based on current FY2021 estimates, annual EPS is expected to increase by 79% on a two-year basis, driven by a sharp increase in revenue and meaningful margin expansion (FY2019: 20.5%). This represents one of the highest earnings growth rates sector wide. Combined with a low double-digit compound annual EPS growth rate as of FY2022, it easily justifies Chipotle's premium multiple relative to sector peers. However, at a share price of $1,800, Chipotle trades at approximately 55x FY2022 earnings estimates, which is a very steep valuation, even for an industry leader. So, while this is an incredible growth story, a good chunk of this growth is already priced into the stock. Let's take a look at the valuation below:

Valuation & Technical Picture

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Looking at the chart above, we can see that Chipotle currently trades at nearly 6x forward revenue to enterprise value, based on an enterprise value of ~$49.2 billion, and forward revenue estimates of ~$8.3 billion. As highlighted in the chart, the best time to buy Chipotle has been on dips below its long-term trend line (green line), such as Q2 2016 through Q1 2019 and March and April of 2020. This doesn't mean that investors can't make money buying at higher levels, but from an investment standpoint, waiting for either the stock or the general market to be out of favor has provided the best returns on a risk-adjusted basis. Based on the current position of the trendline, Chipotle would need to slide below 5.0x its enterprise value to forward revenue to offer a similar buying opportunity, which would require at least a 15% correction in the stock from current levels.

(Source: FASTGraphs.com)

If we look at Chipotle's valuation from a price-to-earnings standpoint to account for the higher margins as of late, we see a similar picture, with it being clear that Chipotle is a little expensive relative to historical levels. This is based on the fact that Chipotle's normal PE ratio sits at ~52, and the stock currently trades at more than 55x forward estimates, translating to a fair value of approximately $1,710 per share next year. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but it's hard to argue that there's much of a margin of safety at current levels unless Chipotle can somehow justify an earnings multiple closer to 60. With a goal of increasing average unit volumes to ~$3.0 million, which should pull restaurant-level margins closer to 27.0%, Chipotle can easily justify an earnings multiple above 45 if it executes on this successfully. However, I think valuing the stock based on an earnings multiple of 60 is a stretch, which is the only way to justify paying above $1,820 for the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, if we look at the technical picture, we can see that Chipotle currently sits more than 35% above its 85-week moving average (green moving average), which comes in near $1,310. Typically, dips within 10% of this moving average have provided the best buying opportunities. There's obviously no guarantee that the stock drops this low, but this is where the reward/risk would improve considerably. Meanwhile, from a trading standpoint, Chipotle has run into some selling pressure at $1,940, which is a new resistance level, and the next strong support level doesn't come in until $1,560. With the stock in the upper portion of this range, the reward risk from support to resistance is 0.58 ($140 to resistance, $240 to support), which is not ideal for entering new positions. In summary, the technical picture corroborates the view that this is not an ideal entry point, with a dip to $1,560 at a bare minimum required to bake in some margin of safety from a technical and fundamental standpoint.

(Source: Company Website)

Chipotle just came off another solid quarter, and for investors looking for growth in the sector, the company is clearly a go-to name, with annual EPS set to increase another 67% over the next two years based on FY2023 estimates ($42.08 vs. $25.13). However, at ~55x forward earnings and nearly 6x forward enterprise value to sales, a deeper correction is required to bake in a meaningful margin of safety. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but if we were to see a rally above $2,010 before year-end, I would view this as an opportunity to book more profits. For now, I see much better value elsewhere in the market, among names like Barrick Gold (GOLD) that trade at less than 15x FY2022 earnings estimates and pay an annualized dividend yield of 2.0%.