rlesyk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The financial numbers in this article are in Canadian $ - unless noted otherwise

Introduction

It's time to talk about the Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI). The railroad is on fire over the past few weeks thanks to a mix of good news. The company quit pursuing the acquisition of Kansas City Southern (KSU), it is seeing increasing pressure from activist investors after failing to catch up with its peers when it comes to operating efficiencies, and it reported stellar earnings. In this article, I will discuss all of these things and once again reiterate my call to never sell Canadian National.

Good Earnings Fuel The Uptrend

If there's one thing I have mentioned in every single railroad article so far it is that the environment is rather challenging. We're in a very 'strange' situation where high pent-up demand is not immediately leading to a tailwind for retailers, transportation companies, and related. We're seeing a mix of high inflation, supply chain issues caused by labor shortages (including trucking), and raw materials - these issues are not mutually exclusive. Most railroads are struggling with severe congestion, which makes it hard to grow intermodal volumes. The same goes for automotive transportation volumes that are down due to the ongoing chip shortage. Retail inventories are low, which will boost transportation needs for at least 1-2 years to come. Unfortunately, right now, it's hard to boost certain volumes.

With that in mind, Canada's largest railroad hit it out of the park in 3Q. The company reported $3.6 billion in revenue, which is $770 million higher than expected.

Source: Seeking Alpha

What we are seeing in the third quarter is that total revenue ton-miles are down slightly (-1%). This decline was caused by significant weakness in intermodal (largest segment), automotive, and grains. Grains, in this case, saw weakness caused by a severe drought in Canada. My Canadian Pacific (CP) holding suffered greatly from this. Coal was very strong, which I expect to continue as the global need for affordable energy has rapidly risen.

The good news is that the price/mix was good, which caused revenues to increase by 5%.

Source: Canadian National 3Q21 Review

Unfortunately, operating expenses soared by slightly more than 10%. The only segments that did not see significant increases in costs were equipment rents (lower car hire expenses) and casualty & others. Labor costs were up 10%. Fuel costs were up 34%. Source: Canadian National 3Q21 Earnings Presentation

As a result, the operating ratio rose by 280 basis points to 62.7%, which reflects lower operating margins. In this case, the adjusted operating ratio was down 90 basis points. The adjustments include transaction fees related to the failed KSU merger, advisory feed, and a labor force reduction program.

The merger termination fee is also the reason why the company was able to boost net income by 71%. Adjusted for that, net income was up 10%.

What matters, even more, is that the company generated $2.0 billion in free cash flow. In this case, CNI generated $4.9 billion in operating cash flow and spent roughly $2.0 billion on capital expenditures. As a result, the company ended the quarter with $10.9 billion in net debt. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA is now at just 2.0 (not net debt, but total debt). Net debt is expected to fall to just 1.6x EBITDA by the end of the year.

The company also reaffirmed its FY2021 outlook, which is something my largest holding, Union Pacific (UNP) was unable to do. The company expects full-year 10% adjusted diluted EPS growth based on low single-digit volume growth. On top of that, CNI is set to generate between $3.0 billion and $3.3 billion in free cash flow. As the company has a $96ish billion market cap, we're dealing with a potential free cash flow yield of 3.1% to 3.4%. Next year, the company is expected to generate $4.0 billion in free cash flow, indicating a 4.2% free cash flow yield.

Using the historical free cash flow yield graph, we're dealing with a favorable valuation. I like to use free cash flow yield as a valuation metric because it shows how expensive or cheap it is to get access to free cash flow - which is key when buying on a long-term basis.

Data by YCharts

Also, as the company has a 1.5% dividend yield, investors are in for sustainable long-term dividend growth.

Shareholder Activism

In my most recent CNI article, I spent some time discussing the reasons TCI has to ask for replacements on the company's board. The graph below sums up how poorly CNI performed compared to its Class I peers.

Source: TCI Fund

As a result, CNI CEO JJ Ruest will retire at the end of January 2022, or when a successor has been appointed to ensure a flawless transition.

In addition to that, the news broke that Elliott Management bought a large position in CNI as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Elliott's "large" stake is reportedly smaller than TCI's 5% stake. TCI aims to get four board seats.

So far, the only public news is that TCI is happy to see that JJ Ruest is stepping down. Also, investors are placing high hopes in support from Elliott, which is managed by famous Paul Singer with more than $48 billion in assets.

Thanks to good earnings, a reiterated outlook, and - above all - the chances that we could witness significant changes at CNI over the next few years have caused the stock to advance more than 23% in New York since the start of the year. And yet, the stock is not overvalued. Using 2021 expectations, we're dealing with an expected net debt value of $12.4 billion including pensions. EBITDA is expected to reach $7.3 billion. Using the aforementioned $96 billion market cap, we get an enterprise value of $108.4 billion. That's 14.8x EBITDA. Next year, EBITDA could reach $8.3 billion, which makes this valuation fair - also when considering a favorable free cash flow yield. The valuation is not cheap or anywhere close to deep value, which I believe won't ever happen unless the market takes a big hit.

Source: FINVIZ (NYSE-listing in US$)

Takeaway

My advice remains unchanged. I believe that Canadian National has tremendous long-term potential. Dividend growth investors are in a great place thanks to high free cash flow, a solid business model, and a changing board that will increasingly focus on operating efficiencies.

However, for the time being, I will maintain a neutral rating as the risk/reward is not fantastic on a mid-term basis.

I will also not be buying as I have close to 18% railroad exposure already. If you're not long but looking for exposure, buy some shares now and keep adding on weakness whenever it occurs.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!