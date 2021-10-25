Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment

By ALT Perspective for Chinese Internet Weekly

China announced a plethora of macro data last week where all but retail sales missed expectations. News on the populous country continued to spell doom and gloom, including fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 and the ongoing woes of its second-largest property developer.

Yet, surprise, surprise. The representative ETFs of Chinese companies (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) (NYSEARCA:FXI) (NYSEARCA:ASHR) closed the week well in the positive. The Invesco China Technology ETF jumped 3.8 percent despite not having Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in its holdings. Its U.S. counterpart, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) rose 1.3 percent.

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) and Meituan (MEIT) (OTCPK:MPNGF) (OTCPK:MPNGY) are the top two holdings of the CQQQ ETF. Their share prices rose only 0.9 percent and 1.5 percent respectively. Nevertheless, shareholders were probably delighted by the massive gains in its third to seventh-largest component stocks.

The third-largest holding, Baidu, Inc. (BIDU), closed 8.3 percent higher. Its Hong Kong shares jumped in late afternoon trading on Monday following reports that the Chinese government was mulling whether to order media companies like Tencent and TikTok owner ByteDance (BDNCE) to allow competing platforms to access and display their content in search results.

The opening of the so-called "walled gardens" would make billions of articles on closed ecosystems like Tencent's WeChat messaging app and millions of videos on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, available to third-party search engines.

Baidu as the undisputed leader in search has much to gain. Higher usage of its search engine would give it greater negotiating power over advertisers. More eyeballs to its search website and app could spur the adoption of its other services like video streaming platform iQIYI (IQ) and products such as smart speakers.

The move, if materialized, would benefit not just Baidu. It would prove, as I argued umpteen times, that China's 'crackdown' on the internet sector wasn't about Jack Ma or Alibaba's foreign shareholders. Rather, the eradication of online barriers could create opportunities for more players. The correction in the narrative from 'crackdown' to 'leveling the playing field' would go a long way to improving the investor sentiment on Chinese stocks and reducing the 'China discount.'

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) and Kuaishou Technology (OTCPK:KUASF) (OTCPK:KSHTY) rallied 17.1 percent and 20.9 percent respectively last week. The two video-sharing platforms are the fourth and fifth-largest holdings of the CQQQ ETF. Kuaishou, better known for its short videos app, announced on Tuesday it had clinched a multi-year strategic partnership with NBA China. Kuaishou will become an Official NBA China Short Video Platform and the first Video Content Creation Community of NBA China.

Source: Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou co-founder and chief product officer Cheng Yixiao revealed that the company "is optimistic about the sports content market and will continue to actively explore in the sports content communities." With the Chinese population increasingly taking up sports and showing keen interest in sporting events, investors took the news very positively.

On the same day, a Chinese media outlet reported on Kuaishou's intention to merge its three international products into one - its flagship app, Kwai. The move, mirroring the single offering of ByteDance's TikTok, is expected to improve efficiency and reduce its operating losses.

The CQQQ ETF's sixth and seventh-largest holdings, Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTC:KGDEF) (OTCPK:KGDEY) and GDS Holdings Ltd. (GDS) also fared well, rising 6.2 percent and 7.4 percent respectively.

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF was hot on the heels of the CQQQ ETF, rising 3.5 percent. In contrast, its U.S. counterpart, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), moved just 0.9 percent higher. The FXI ETF counts Alibaba Group as its second-largest holding and the positive developments surrounding the e-commerce and cloud giant have rubbed the good vibes onto it.

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) performed comparably with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), with both higher by 1.3-1.5 percent for the week.

Sentiment towards Chinese equities, in general, was also aided by China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNY) (OTCPK:EGRNF) making a dollar bond interest payment just days before a deadline that would have rendered the embattled developer in formal default. The outcome was highly well regarded given that many market participants were anticipating a default. Media reports were bearish ahead of the deadline.

Confidence appeared to remain strong despite the narrative quickly switching to questioning whether Evergrande can keep up with its subsequent payments. The following Bloomberg headline embodies the series of such write-ups.

Source: Bloomberg

Well, China is like an extension of Evergrande. There's always something to worry about. On Monday, a slew of economic data was released. The GDP growth rate for the third quarter came in slightly lower than expectations while the industrial production in September was a rather big miss. Year-to-date fixed asset investment till September was also quite off. Retail sales in September were the only bright spot, rising 4.4 percent versus the consensus of 3.3 percent.

Source: Trading Economics

Interestingly, while the dour numbers would typically invite bearish views - like the long-touted 'China collapse' is finally near - market players turned to the possibility of China providing stimulus to spark growth, perhaps through 'easy monetary policy.' The better-than-expected retail sales figure is also a positive for the e-commerce companies which are getting an increasing share of the total retail market.

Meanwhile, despite the macro challenges and the real estate troubles, China was able to borrow "cheaply once again," as a Wall Street Journal report puts it. The country's sale of $4 billion of dollar bonds was met with strong demand.

Perhaps investors are sitting up and realizing 'the bark is worse than the bite' on China matters. For instance, Reuters reported on Thursday that suppliers to Chinese companies on the U.S. trade blacklist received over a hundred billion dollars' worth of licenses from November through April to sell the firms goods and technology despite the restrictions. Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and China's top chipmaker SMIC, the two names regarded as among the greatest threats to American technological supremacy, were beneficiaries of such arrangement.

The revelation reminded me of the tough rhetoric on Chinese ADRs, most notably the potential delisting of those which cannot comply with the requirements stipulated in the Holding the Foreign Companies Accountable Act [HFCAA]. Investors could have observed the semblance and downgraded the risk a notch.

If you needed more substantiation, there were reports last week that apart from a single outsized 2018 fund-raising round, the third quarter of 2021 was the best three-month period for Chinese startups ever. This was contrary to the common wisdom that venture capitalists would be spooked away from the Chinese technology market following the waves of regulatory actions and the fervent pursuit of 'common prosperity' in the past year.

Even investment banks who were previously cautious had reversed their stance, despite worsening macro data. UBS Group AG (UBS) upgraded its recommendation on Chinese equities two notches to overweight from underweight, believing that "tighter economic regulation has been priced in, while corporate earnings and valuations are set to improve."

The 'already priced in' camp could even be shoved aside by the 'more-than-priced-in' camp. As reports streamed in that Beike (BEKE), China's biggest online property agency, had been reducing its workforce amid a 'bleak winter' figuratively in the industry, BEKE stock jumped unexpectedly. On Thursday, it was as much as 24.8 percent higher than the trough two days ago.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB), has similarly overcome its underdog label of late. Last week, it ended 4.7 percent higher, outperforming the broader Chinese ETFs mentioned earlier.

It seems surreal but the KWEB ETF more than doubled its total assets under management this year. Despite the formidable headwinds and relentless advice from both naysayers and well-meaning folks to investors to avoid investments in China, money poured into related assets, nonetheless.

Notably, the bulk of the increase in the fund injection came in recent months. This indicates a strong desire by market players to jump on board following the plunge in prices which made the valuation of internet stocks highly attractive relative to their U.S. counterparts.

Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, Bilibili and digital logistics platform Full Truck Alliance (YMM) registered double-digit percentage gains, rising 17.1 percent and 14.1 percent respectively. Bilibili was lifted along by the big jump in rival Kuaishou as mentioned earlier.

YMM stock has been volatile since its IPO. The 14.1 percentage gain last week came after a 14.0 percent decline the previous week. The rebound was ostensibly due to a scoop by The Wall Street Journal that ride-hailing giant DiDi Global (DIDI), online recruitment titan Kanzhun Ltd. (BZ), and Full Truck Alliance could relist in Hong Kong according to "people familiar with the matter."

The dismal performance of Trip.com (TCOM) is making it stick out like a sore thumb, especially as the sole decliner among the top ten holdings of the KWEB ETF. The online travel platform giant fell 7.2 percent after fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus were reported in parts of China, including the capital city of Beijing.

While the number of cases was merely in the dozens after a few days, strict transportation curbs and the closure of public venues under the 'COVID-zero' approach result in travel disruptions and spending curtailment. Thus, while China is bound to reopen to the world and with the winter Olympics on the horizon spurring travel hopes, investors in related stocks would continue to be walloped by adverse changes in the pandemic situation.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top ten holdings of KWEB (as of Friday) compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

BABA stock continues to be buoyed by positive developments

As archetypical of the saying 'every dog has its day,' BABA stock is having its moment in the sun. Following reports of Jack Ma resurfacing in Hong Kong in early October, the cofounder of Alibaba Group Holding was spotted in Europe. Ma's first overseas trip in more than a year and since the 'crackdown' on his empire nearly a year ago attracted much attention among the investor community.

The formal frequent traveler both inside and outside China was supposedly in Spain for an agricultural "study tour." The Chinese government must have been cognizant that Ma's reappearance, particularly as far as Europe, would capture wide media coverage. With a major political event in early November, if the purported Chinese President Xi Jinping's displeasure with Ma is true, it would be baffling for the authorities to allow his travel.

Thus, market players are speculating that his newfound freedom is an indication that the regulatory scrutiny on his businesses should be nearing an end. I would add on that the episode poked additional holes to the theory that the entire 'crackdown' on Alibaba Group was to beat Ma to size and avoid his overshadowing of Xi.

Furthermore, instead of being made an example of entrepreneurs who stepped out of their lines and the consequences they would suffer, Jack Ma could be embraced by Beijing to showcase to the world how China values private enterprises and risk-takers. After all, Ma's renewed focus on agriculture fits well into Xi's priorities, including the rejuvenation of the rural economy. Let's keep watch to see if this materializes.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce and cloud giant has much to celebrate of its achievements. Alibaba unveiled its own general-purpose central processing unit [CPU], Yitian 710, meant for its in-house servers driving its sprawling cloud computing operation. The move sits well with China's endeavor in raising its self-reliance in semiconductors and the roll-out of digital infrastructure countrywide.

"Customizing our own server chips is consistent with our ongoing efforts toward boosting our computing capabilities." - Jeff Zhang, president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence and head of Alibaba DAMO Academy

Stewart Randall, head of electronics and embedded software at consultancy Intralink, deemed Alibaba's Yitian 710 as the world's most powerful server chip of Arm, the British chip design company. More importantly, Alibaba's new chip also won praise from the People's Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China.

By customizing its own chip, Alibaba is able to directly improve the computing performance of its servers and build on its competitive advantages to maintain or grow its leadership position in cloud services. The optimization would also reduce power consumption, a critical advancement given the recent power shortages across China and the burgeoning electricity demand from the fast-growing data center industry.

Given that Alibaba has been recruiting semiconductor professionals from Europe and the U.S. through a subsidiary, Jack Ma's European trip may be part of an unstated charm offensive to attract more talent to the company.

Alibaba's success on the chip front has put the company on the preferred list to bail out beleaguered chipmaker Tsinghua. It was the sole private-sector candidate on a shortlist of contenders to rescue the one-time national champion of China. President Xi Jinping's alma mater in Beijing, Tsinghua University, owns just over half of the company at 51 percent.

Being on the shortlist is already a huge accomplishment for a company left-for-dead by investors just months ago. It would be a bonus if Alibaba can clinch the deal.

Amid its high-tech progress, Alibaba's core business of e-commerce is trudging along well. As Alibaba Group kicked off its 2021 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, its C2C marketplace Taobao broke down briefly. The system crash was said to be a result of heavy traffic generated by 'overenthusiastic' consumers when Taobao's presales event was launched.

Surprisingly Alibaba did not experience any system failure even at the peak of the Singles' Day sales in the past years, yet it encountered a fault during mere presales. I wondered if it is a harbinger of record-breaking sales for the fourth quarter. A South China Morning Post article highlighted a social media post by a consumer that summed up the growing importance of Taobao Live for Alibaba's retail campaigns:

"I really thought I just wanted to buy an eye cream. I didn't need anything else. But when I went to Li Jiaqi's live broadcast channel, I felt that I needed everything and everything suits me."

Li, who is also affectionately called lipstick brother and dubbed the King of Lipstick, shared that 250 million viewers watched his session, more than 10 times his regular 20-million strong audience. During the 12-hour marathon live stream, he sold about $1.7 billion worth of goods. That's more than one-third of the $4.8 billion in sales Amazon (AMZN) as a company achieved over four full days from 2020's Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Not content with its successes in the Chinese market, Alibaba recently launched allyLikes, a fast-fashion online retailer modeled after Shein. The site is aimed at North American and European shoppers, joining cross-border shopping site AliExpress and Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada to garner international customers.

allyLikes is expected to leverage Alibaba's powerful e-commerce data processing abilities and big data to outdo the pioneering Shein in predicting shoppers' wants. Alibaba's extensive logistical capabilities would also place it in an advantageous position to leapfrog rivals in the fast-fashion e-commerce sector, even as it sought to expand its supply chain prowess.

Alibaba recently acquired a stake in new regional liner operator Transfar Shipping, which launched operations for the popular China-U.S. west coast route in August. Last month, Alibaba was said to have participated in a Series E funding round of Southeast Asian logistic company Ninja Van that raised US$578 million. The investment would be crucial in supporting its overseas expansion.

In tandem trading movements in China's top online brokerages in the short-term obscure the stark fundamental differences between the duo

The rapid rebound in online brokerages Futu Holdings Ltd. (FUTU) and UP Fintech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:TIGR) provides another rebuttal to naysayers including yours truly. In last week's update, I reiterated my doubts that the authorities would allow the two online brokerages to offer trading services of non-mainland stocks to the Chinese population and reckoned the 'loophole' might be closed eventually. Nonetheless, both FUTU and TIGR stocks are still 18-19 percent lower than the pre-swoon two weeks ago.

Stretching further back history to the IPO of Futu Holdings, FUTU stock has returned nearly 300 percent while TIGR has been languishing and lost 21 percent in the same period.

Zooming in, both online brokerages enjoyed solid share price appreciation in the first two months of 2021 before surrendering much of the massive gains thereafter. Still, from the trough in March last year, FUTU has returned 761 percent and TIGR is up 273 percent in the same period.

Futu Holdings has accelerated its growth in the past year. Its revenue growth since the start of 2019 reached over 757 percent while UP Fintech pulled a similar 575 percent. The disparity became starker with FUTU's book value soaring 777 percent and TIGR achieving only 98 percent growth in its book value.

While the fundamentals demonstrate Futu Holdings has achieved superior growth across the selected metrics, the market seems to be favoring TIGR instead. Apart from a brief period, the P/E ratio of UP Fintech shows the market according it with a greater multiple over Futu Holdings.

Investors may wish to delve deeper into the financial data of the duo before choosing one or the other to add to the portfolio. The share price movements and valuation multiples may not be a good reflection of their fundamentals.

Furthermore, it bears noting that the much weaker coverage of UP Fintech could render the earnings estimates less reliable than Futu Holdings. Investors shouldn't mistake the in-tandem trading movements in China's top online brokerages in the short term as exemplifying the similarities between the two.

Futu Holdings

UP Fintech

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium