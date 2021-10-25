Hirurg/E+ via Getty Images

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) is a payments platform that specializes in the iGaming vertical as well as digital wallets. Coming to public life via a SPAC earlier this year, PSFE initially saw their stock pop to nearly $20 before their slow decline to ~$8 today.

The company officially went sub-$10, which is the starting point for many SPACS, after announcing a rather disappointing Q2 report with lowered guidance. Investors had high growth expectations for the company, though short interest was above 10% for quite some time.

I believe there continues to be long-term value in the company especially given the stock's current ~$8 level. However, investors will need to be able to bear the potential volatility in this name in order to reap the long-term reward.

Valuation has pulled back to just over 4x a conservative F2022 revenue estimate and ~13X a conservative F2022 adjusted EBITDA multiple. Understandably, the stock has pulled back quite a bit as investor sentiment and expectations were very high coming out of the de-SPACing event.

Nevertheless, the iGaming market is just getting underway in the US and PSFE has already positioned themselves as the clear leader (ex: they have 100% market share in Canada). Given the pullback and the stock trading ~$8, I believe long-term investors should be excited about this opportunity.

Financial Overview

Revenue during Q2 came in at $384 million, which beat consensus by ~$6 million and represented growth of 13% compared to the year ago period (16% growth excluding their Pay Later divested business). Adjusted EBITDA of $119 million came in near the high-end of the company's $110-120 million guidance.

The bigger disappointment from the quarter came from the company's guidance. Q2 revenue is expected to be $360-375 million and came in below consensus expectations of $389 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $95-110 million.

For the full year, revenue is expected to be $1.53-1.55 billion, which was a little below expectations for $1.55 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is also expected to be $480-495 million.

Even though the company's total payment volume increased 41% during the quarter, the revenue growth was much lower given the mix shift towards lower take-rate business. I believe one of the biggest keys to the company's growth story is to expand further into digital wallet and eCash, which represented <20% of total Q2 volume. Take rates for these two businesses are significantly higher than the traditional integrated processing take rate of ~0.8%.

So as PSFE expands further into the higher yielding areas, the company's revenue growth will benefit. Even if volume significantly slow down, by improving the mix shift, revenue can grow faster than volume.

The iGaming vertical can be considered the company's "shining gem" as it represents a massive growth opportunity. The iGaming segment represents ~36% of the company's total revenue, though the North America iGaming is only ~1% of total. In fact, PSFE processes 100% of the regulated and licensed poker, casino, sports betting, and iLottery volume in Canada.

I believe the iGaming vertical as a whole benefitted throughout the pandemic as consumers' individual balance sheets benefitted from multiple stimulus payments and loan forgiveness programs. Thus, this gave consumers extra money to spend on discretionary items/services, such as gambling.

However, I do believe the massive TAM and growth opportunity within the US will offset these one-time stimulus-related benefits. First, only 17 states have legalized online gaming in some form and are live (PSFE works with 15 states). More encouragingly, 7 additional states have legalized online sports betting and are expected to be live in 2021 and/or early-2022.

With the US representing a $24-47 billion TAM opportunity, compared to Canada ($2.5 billion) and Europe/Rest of World ($126 billion), PSFE has a clear path towards long-term US growth. Over time, more states are likely to legalize online gambling and sports betting, and while this may take several years, PSFE is well positioned to remain a market leader.

Recent M&A Activity

With the company already previously announcing the acquisitions of PagoEfectivo and SafetyPay before the earnings, management provided some additional commentary during the call.

Both of these acquisitions will help expand PSFE's payment capabilities further into Latin America, a market that is ripe for digital disruption. Combined, these acquisitions will add nearly 350k distribution points across >1k merchants. With vertical exposures spanning iGaming, vGaming, eComm, travel, digital, and financial goods and services, the company has some nice exposure to long-term growth opportunities.

Management has previously talked about these acquisitions adding $60 million to revenue in 2022 in addition to $20 million of adjusted EBITDA. Growth is expected to be >50%, which will help the overall company's revenue growth.

In addition, the company recently announced the acquisition of viafintech, located in Germany. I believe this acquisition continues to demonstrate PSFE's growth opportunities via M&A with the press release noting the following:

For Paysafe, this latest acquisition not only boosts its growth opportunities in Germany, a critical market for its international merchants, it also creates revenue-generating opportunities to cross-sell viafintech's alternative banking and payments solutions to its merchants around the world.

Given M&A is part of PSFE's growth strategy, investors do need to be aware of the company's balance sheet, which continues to show some room for improvement.

With next leverage ~4.3x at the end of the quarter, PSFE does have some balance sheet risk. The company expects additional debt financing to be completed during Q3 to help fund the SafetyPay acquisition and while the debt maturities now range from 2027-2029, it may take several quarters, if not years, for leverage to come down.

Management has previously talked about a target leverage ratio of ~3.5x and I believe this is highly achievable. The combination of both debt paydown and adjusted EBITDA growth will lower leverage, though investors may continue to see heightened leverage, especially as the company purses other M&A targets.

Valuation

Given the massive pullback throughout the year as investors tapered down their growth expectations in combination with several M&A (which has pushed up leverage), there remains a long-term growth opportunity with the stock trading ~$8.

One of the bigger variables of the company's valuation, aside from revenue growth, is their leverage. All else equal, investors typically pay a higher multiple for a company with lower leverage compared to higher leverage. I believe the $1.85 billion of net debt (likely increases given recent viafintech acquisition) will slowly come down over time.

The company has a current market cap of $5.85 billion and with net debt of $1.85 billion, this implies a current enterprise value of ~$7.7 billion.

Revenue guidance for F2021 is $1.53-1.55 billion, which implies 9-10% growth. However, the company is currently experiencing some headwinds with their Direct Marketing business as they exited certain clients and the overall market was on pause as they adjusted to new compliance.

For F2022, I believe revenue growth should accelerate given the recovery in Direct Marketing, continued expansion of iGaming, and the recently announced acquisitions. It would not be surprising to see revenue growth eclipse 15%+ next year which could result in revenue of $1.8+ billion. This would imply a current F2022 revenue multiple of just over 4x, which is not overly excessive given the strong growth prospects for PSFE.

Even when looking at EBITDA multiples, the stock appears cheap and attractive. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be ~32% this year, and even if we assume no margin expansion next year (could be conservative), this could imply F2022 adjusted EBITDA of $575+ million. This would also imply the stock is currently trading at ~13x F2022 adjusted EBITDA, which is very reasonable for a potential 15%+ revenue growth payments company.

While the recent pullback is very understandable given the company's lower than expected guidance, incremental M&A integration risk, and high net leverage, I believe valuation is attractive enough for long-term investors to pick up some shares. I believe the biggest risk to this thesis is if the company is not able to expand further into iGaming, digital wallets, or their eCash business. Given the higher take rates in these businesses, it's highly attractive for PSFE to further penetrate these markets. Competition continues to increase in the payments industry and there is no guarantee that PSFE will be the best player. In addition, if leverage remains high, this may restrict the company's future growth opportunities.