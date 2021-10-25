Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: September 2021 Update

Polina Strelkova/iStock via Getty Images

Another month... another step towards financial freedom.

I'm sorry that this monthly recap is a bit delayed; however, there's a good reason. Usually, I highlight my dividend growth as the most important aspect of these monthly recaps...well during September, there was a bit of growth in the Ward household which was more important: on September 28th my wife gave birth to our second child, a healthy baby boy.

Needless to say, the growth of the size of our family caused a disruption in my content calendar. I had to push The Intelligent Dividend Investor October newsletter back a week and then it took time to get caught back up on all of my content responsibilities at Dividend Kings, iREIT, and Safe High Yield. But, all of that is done now and since subscribers are all taken care of, I am pleased to get to work in this monthly review because I know that so many readers here at Seeking Alpha who aren't members of one of Wide Moat Research's premium services still like to follow my personal portfolio's development.

Although updating spreadsheets to put this article together is a bit of a pain, I love the comment streams that these monthly updates generate. It's great to hear how others are faring throughout their personal journeys towards financial freedom. And, stories of the successful compounding associated with the dividend growth strategy that regularly pop up are very motivating. Therefore, even though we're a couple of weeks behind schedule, I definitely wanted to make sure that I got this piece done.

Now that we have another mouth to feed and another legacy to plan for long-term, the success of my portfolio's development is more important now than ever. A lot of responsibility comes with being a father - both financial, and otherwise. With one child, I already knew that. But now with two, I'd be lying if the weight isn't immense. I want my kids to have a better life than I did. I want them to have the opportunities to chase their dreams and while money obviously isn't everything in life, it certainly helps. Therefore, I was very pleased to see that my passive income stream posted 19.91% year-over-year growth during September.

This strong double-digit performance pushed my year-to-date passive income y/y growth up to 12.76%. At this point, it's clear that 2021 will be another double-digit dividend growth year for my portfolio overall. I haven't crunched the numbers of expected payments during the last several months of the year, but due to ongoing monthly additions and the continued organic growth (dividend raises + reinvestment) that's going on within my DGI portfolio, I think 14-15% y/y growth for the overall portfolio is possible. This is fantastic and means that I continue to be on track for long-term goals due to 2021's strong performance.

Total Returns

As always, my number one priority as a portfolio manager is to generate a reliably increasing passive income stream. I pay such close attention to passive income because this is what I plan to live off of in retirement. I don't want to be reliant on the whims of an oftentimes irrational market, with regard to the value of my holdings (share price volatility is enough to make any sane man go crazy if they follow it too closely on a daily basis). Furthermore, I do not want to be put in a situation, in retirement, where I'm forced to liquidate assets to fund my lifestyle. Rather than adhere to the classic "4% rule", I'd much rather hold on to every single share that I own, live off of their dividends, and pass along an income producing machine to my offspring when my time here on Earth is through. Knowing that all of the work that I've done throughout my life will result in a better life for future generations of Wards (and the world, due to my hope of having a wide enough margin of safety between my expected lifestyle's expenses and my income stream, allowing me to make regular charitable donations) provides peace of mind now and I hope it does on my deathbed as well.

But, even with all of that being said, I know that this mindset is fairly unique to die hard dividend growth investors and therefore, I'm happy to discuss my total returns each month when I post these portfolio review pieces because I know that many of my readers prioritize total returns.

September was a tough month for me, in this regard, with the value of my holdings falling approximately 6.4% while the S&P 500 only fell some 4.9%.

September was the worst month that the markets have seen since the start of the COVID-19 sell-off. It's one of the worst months that I've had in quite some time as well.

Historically, my portfolio has performed well during periods of negative volatility because over the past decade or so, investors have largely viewed big-tech as a safe haven and flocked towards the reliable cash flows and the secular growth prospects that some of my largest holdings (Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Visa (V), etc.) offer. However, this time around, we're seeing the "reflation" names begin to rally and represent safe havens.

This is a similar rotation playing out to the one that we saw earlier in the year. And, due to my underweight allocations to things like energy and materials, I'm going to struggle during markets like this.

Yet, I don't regret my positioning.

Energy, for instance, which is the top performing sector during 2021 by a long shot, has largely underperformed the market (and my more tech-centric portfolio) during just about any trailing period of time that you use during the last decade (other than the 2021 period) and moving forward, I continue to prefer to have overweight exposure to secular growth markets as opposed to cyclicals.

*These are only the weightings of my U.S. equities; international equities make up ~5% of my holdings and REITs also represent ~6.5% of my holdings, neither of which are reflected in this graphic.

I have been bolstering my cyclical exposure throughout recent months on the pullback that we've seen in the industrial space (in large part, because of the FOMO that I felt earlier in the year when I was missing out on the strong reflationary growth). However, instead of chasing momentum, I waited for weakness...which came earlier than I thought it might, allowing me to begin building positions in a variety of beaten down defense stocks, as well as best-in-breed names like Deere & Co. (DE) and more recently Cummins (CMI).

As far as cyclicals go, I still prefer the blue chip industrials to energy, materials, and traditional finance stocks (I do like the leaders in the fintech space; however, as far as the cyclical/value trade goes, names like Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Square, etc., are largely grouped into the growth group that has experienced weakness). Moving forward, I hope to have the opportunity to continue accumulating shares of names like CMI, DE, LHX, LMT, NOC, RTX, etc., into weakness. To me, over the medium-to-long-term, these are the types of cyclical trades that provide the best dividend growth prospects.

But, getting back to my returns...during markets where energy is the leader and big-tech is the laggard, I'm doomed to underperform.

But, that's okay with me because the secular growth stories that serve as tailwinds for my portfolio in general remain in place, top and bottom line fundamentals continue to improve across my unloved holdings, and therefore, while their share prices suffer, their dividends continue to rise in a reliable and sustainable fashion.

If I had to guess, I'd say that secular growth will have its time in the sun again. I'd also wager that over the long-term, the fundamentals growth here is likely to generate outperforming moving forward (just as it has in the past).

Only time will tell; however, I continue to sleep well at night with my current asset allocations.

September Trades

When it comes to my trades last month, we'll begin with the selective re-investments that I made on 9/1/21 with the dividends that pooled up during August.

On September 1st, I bought shares of Enbridge (ENB) at $39.54, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) at 44.11, PayPal (PYPL) at $288.06, Raytheon Technologies (RTX) at $84.55, PepsiCo (PEP) at $157.79, Tyson Foods (TSN) at 78.42, National Retail Properties (NNN) at $47.87, and Palantir (PLTR) at $26.27.

This selective re-investment basket provided a nice blend of high yield, core/defensive positions, and high growth prospects. I was pleased to pick up names like BEPC, ENB, NNN, RTX, and TSN below my fair value estimates. I was also pleased to continue to bolster PEP - even though I think shares trade at a premium to fair value - because it's difficult to dip into my cash and buy shares of blue chip CPG names with wide margins of safety attached, but I've been wanting to increase my allocation towards defensive blue chips. I was happy to continue to build out my PYPL stake (I've been using selective re-investment to build that position for several months now and it's getting up to a respectable size). And lastly, PLTR was a bit of a spur of the moment decision; I had a little bit of cash left in the re-investment pool of one of my retirement accounts and decided to initiate an extremely small position in PLTR there. While PLTR's valuation is entirely speculative, I am intrigued by the company's operation and growth potential. I will continue to slowly add shares here if/when similar situations arise where I have just enough cash left over to buy these relatively cheap shares, providing a bit of exposure to the long-term potential of this name.

Outside of re-investments, I made 4 trades during September - all purchases.

On 9/15/2021, I bought shares of LMT at $344.95 and DE at $357.80 (as I continued to build out that industrial exposure). Both names traded at discounts to my fair value estimates ($382.50 for DE and $420.00 for LMT) and I was pleased to add shares of blue chip DGI names with some added value attached.

I discussed my bull thesis for LMT here on the public side of Seeking Alpha.

On 9/20/2021, I added more shares of DE, continuing to average down into my position at $337.84.

I've written about this a lot to subscribers, but I don't believe that the recent weakness related to DE is justified. I think the stock has strong cyclical tailwinds in the short term, but to things like infrastructure spending and the industrial super-cycle that certain analysts are talking about as we emerge from the COVID-19 recession. And, long-term, I believe that the automation of the agricultural segment provides secular legs to DE's growth potential.

And, on 9/20, I added to my relatively small Prudential (PRU) position at $97.76. PRU was trading at a double-digit discount to my $113 fair value estimate and this purchase allowed me to bolster the yield of the September purchases (DE's yield is relatively low at just 1.2%); at ~$98/share, PRU was yielding 4.7%.

I've been happy to build a relatively small PRU position in recent months. The stock provides a safe, high yield, as well as a hedge against rising rates.

These 4 purchases accounted for roughly 60% of the monthly savings that I allocate for regular investment (I'm content with where my cash position sits so I'm happy to regularly funnel excess savings into the market so that I am constantly growing/compounding my passive income stream). I actually didn't put the remainder of the September savings to work prior to the end of the month because I wanted clarity on the debt ceiling issue. Once that was resolved (or I should say, kicked down the road a few months) I decided to put that cash to work...but it didn't occur until 10/12/2021 (spoiler alert: I initiated Hormel (HRL); I'll be discussing that during my upcoming October review piece...which should come out on time, meaning that readers only have a couple of weeks to wait to see that one).

Nick's Portfolio

With the trades out of the way, let's take a look at where my portfolio stands (as of 10/22/2021).

Core Dividend Growth 52.99% Company name Ticker Cost basis Portfolio Weighting Apple AAPL $24.26 14.31% Microsoft MSFT $58.57 4.94% Broadcom AVGO $234.30 3.08% BlackRock BLK $413.84 2.80% Cisco CSCO $32.67 2.11% QUALCOMM QCOM $60.29 2.03% Johnson & Johnson JNJ $113.36 1.98% Bristol Myers Squibb BMY $48.82 1.92% Brookfield Asset Management BAM $34.55 1.38% PepsiCo PEP $93.35 1.29% Honeywell HON $126.18 1.27% Brookfield Renewable BEPC $33.15 1.17% Merck MRK $73.71 1.24% Texas Instruments TXN $95.19 1.11% Coca-Cola KO $39.78 0.98% Lockheed Martin LMT $350.04 0.94% Raytheon Technologies RTX $75.98 0.93% Illinois Tool Works ITW $130.90 0.91% Amgen AMGN $130.50 0.84% Brookfield Infrastructure BIPC $39.19 0.81% Pfizer PFE $30.48 0.77% Intel INTC $31.16 0.65% Medtronic MDT $73.94 0.58% Digital Realty DLR $49.87 0.55% Diageo DEO $107.91 0.53% Essex Property Trust ESS $215.29 0.51% AvalonBay Communities AVB $148.29 0.49% Deere & Co. DE $366.08 0.47% Cummins CMI $237.02 0.44% Kimberly-Clark KMB $129.96 0.43% 3M Company MMM $156.42 0.40% Northrop Grumman NOC $367.05 0.40% McCormick MKC $35.71 0.27% Hormel HRL $42.21 0.28% Tyson Foods TSN $75.60 0.18% High Yield 12.35% AT&T T $37.68 1.96% Altria MO $49.69 1.72% AbbVie ABBV $76.24 1.34% W. P. Carey WPC $63.32 1.29% Realty Income O $58.68 1.25% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT $115.13 0.79% STORE Capital STOR $22.91 0.72% National Retail Properties NNN $36.57 0.64% British American Tobacco BTI $37.89 0.63% Philip Morris PM $96.64 0.48% Verizon VZ $45.20 0.40% Enbridge ENB $32.01 0.37% Pinnacle West PNW $81.67 0.34% Prudential PRU $95.57 0.29% Agree Realty ADC $65.93 0.13% High Dividend Growth 14.27% Visa V $72.45 2.60% Starbucks SBUX $48.10 2.58% NIKE NKE $59.52 2.23% Comcast CMCSA $37.74 2.13% Lowe's LOW $137.51 1.65% Mastercard MA $81.40 1.10% Home Depot HD $204.05 0.76% Domino's Pizza DPZ $355.20 0.71% L3Harris Technologies LHX $171.95 0.51% Non-Dividend 11.18% Alphabet GOOGL $741.39 5.74% Amazon AMZN $1,635.35 2.78% Facebook FB $162.99 0.72% ARK Internet ARKW $138.09 0.36% ARK Innovation ARKK $115.15 0.32% ARK Genomics ARKG $86.41 0.26% ARK Autonomous/Robotics ARKQ $76.79 0.25% ARK Space Exploration ARKX $20.34 0.22% ARK Fintech ARKF $50.30 0.20% PayPal PYPL $273.89 0.17% Salesforce CRM $214.65 0.16% Palantir PLTR $26.27 <0.10% Special Circumstance 7.57% Walt Disney DIS $91.69 3.20% NVIDIA NVDA $30.54 1.93% Novo Nordisk NVO $37.74 1.19% Roper ROP $418.69 0.41% Constellation Brands STZ $172.19 0.37% Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG $153.56 0.20% Carrier CARR $20.97 0.15% Otis OTIS $58.65 0.12% Viatris VTRS $13.43 <0.10% Crypto Diversified Basket n/a 0.62% Cash* 1.02%

*My cash position is quite a bit larger; however, I hold most of it in my checking account currently so it does not show up in my brokerage weightings. Overall, I'm sitting on ~7.5% cash at the moment which I only plan to begin dipping into in the event of a significant pullback/bear market.

Conclusion

All in all, I remain incredibly satisfied with the direction that I'm headed here. Every month I continue to build positions of blue chip DGI stocks. I continue to slowly add in a bit of exposure to speculative growth (to keep things honest over the long term). And, my cash position continues to slowly rise (because I don't allocate all of my household's excess savings to monthly investments). My passive income continues to grow at a double-digit pace. What's more, this growth is proving to be fairly predictable, which is nice when making future plans around the CAGR that my passive income stream produces. And while I have a little baby around the house now, my wife is being a saint and pulling night time duty during her maternity leave, so I'm sleeping surprisingly well at night. Life has enough things which induce anxiety/cause stress; an investment portfolio doesn't have to play a role there. I am so pleased that I discovered the dividend growth strategy all those years ago and I look forward to many more years of compounding with the S.W.A.N. (sleep well at night) stocks that this strategy allows me to focus on accumulating/owning over the long term.