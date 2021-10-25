Erikona/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) denies acquiring Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). Even if this acquisition didn't make a lot of sense, investors shouldn't throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Presently, PayPal is priced at approximately 8x next year's revenues. Yes, PayPal has no experience in the advertising business, and that was clearly weighing down PayPal's stock.

But when all is said and done, both companies are highly profitable and PayPal is still likely to make $5 billion of free cash flow this year and even more next.

PayPal Acquiring Pinterest

It now feels like old news that PayPal is acquiring Pinterest. But since so many people wrote to me asking me my thoughts on this move, I felt it better to lay down my thoughts longhand, so here goes it.

The first word that strikes me was that this move was odd. The second had been diworsification.

What's Pinterest at its core? Pinterest has attempted to position itself as a business where people can come to get ideas of how to express themselves, a place of inspiration. Pinterest's narrative for investors is that it's not a social media platform, but a place to learn about exercise routines, crafts, travel destinations, and recipes.

Next, there are a few aspects worthwhile considering here. PayPal had been rumored to acquire Pinterest for approximately $45 billion. But now, PayPal has stated it's not interested in Pinterest.

Thus, when the dust settles, this is not at a meaningful premium to where Pinterest finds itself right now. Accordingly, I would go so far as to remark that this wasn't a great deal for Pinterest shareholders either.

As you can see above, Pinterest's revenue growth rate had been choppy, with Q2 2021 printing an impressive strong triple-digits growth of more than 120%, while Q3 2021 is being guided for mid-40s% y/y growth rates, a huge deceleration in revenue growth rates.

However, for context, keep in mind that Pinterest's social media peer Snap (SNAP) just reported last week its strongest EBITDA margins which reached 16% of EBITDA margins. With that in mind, looking back to Q2 2021, Pinterest reported EBITDA margins of 29%, which is impressive.

Consequently, this reminds readers that once we peel back all the noise facing this acquisition, there is indeed a lot to be compelled about Pinterest.

Although that being said, one can be bullish on Pinterest and bullish on PayPal, but this doesn't necessarily imply that 1 plus 1 equals 3.

Then, further complicating this thesis is how could PayPal improve Pinterest? The overlap between the two companies is nonexistent. One could make the case that Pinterest's demographic is mostly female professionals and that this would lead PayPal to cross-sell into this demographic, but that's a fanciful argument.

Indeed, Pinterest has for a period of years attempted to gain traction with its e-commerce efforts and, thus far, its inroads have remained insubstantial.

Thus, we go back to what Pinterest is: an advertising platform. Yes, there is the rhetoric being spun around that Pinterest will grow its e-commerce. But then again, we are talking about a platform that makes close to 100% of its revenues from advertising.

And now, just to further complicate the investment thesis further, investors have become troubled by how Apple's (AAPL) iOS privacy changes will affect advertising platforms that don't have enough 1st party data and have to rely on 3rd party user identifiers.

To presume that just because PayPal excels at being a payment solution platform that this would unlock Pinterest's e-commerce potential is somewhere between unrealistic and immature.

Why I'm Bullish PYPL Stock

If you have followed my work for a while, you'll be very familiar with idea that when the facts change, I'm more than willing to change my mind. In fact, I know this is one of the things that most frustrates my readers.

But this is the exact reason why I outperform: strong opinions, tightly held. That ability to be fully committed to an idea, but at the same time when a new piece of information shows up to be able to digest it and change course is probably the secret sauce of investing.

In investing, you have to be willing to adapt or die. Why do you think that Warren Buffett has such astounding results?

It's not because Buffett is still buying net-nets. It's not because he is stuck buying textile companies, or soft drinks! It's because he continues to adapt, takes what he learned from his failure of investing in a dying technology of IBM (IBM), and adapted those insights into his investment in Apple. In fact, here's the ultimate irony, people say that Buffett doesn't invest in technology, but through Apple, Buffett made his biggest dollar return.

Thus, Buffett long ago recognized that to outperform you have to reinvent in order to stay relevant.

Moving on, here's what I like about PayPal.

Remember, the impact of eBay (EBAY) exiting PayPal's platform this year is creating a headwind of approximately 850 basis points during the upcoming quarter, Q3.

Further, once PayPal gets over Q3, and enters Q4 2021, investors should see a pick-up in its growth rates, with Q4 guided for nearly 20% y/y growth rates.

Valuation - Why PayPal Stock is Attractive

Not only should PayPal resume its 20% CAGR trajectory, but this implies that next year, as it laps these quarters with lower growth rates, investors should welcome the faster-growing PayPal, as well as the inorganic growth associated with Pinterest.

As of Q2 2021, PayPal's balance sheet had more than $10 billion of net cash on its balance sheet (cash left over after debt).

Furthermore, PayPal still guides that it's expected to bring in more than $5 billion of free cash flow this year.

PayPal is now being priced at approximately 8x next year's revenues. Hence, it's very difficult for anyone to argue that PayPal is now priced at anything but attractive.

The Bottom Line

The news of PayPal acquiring Pinterest had meaningfully weighed on its stock. However, I contend that this news is now old.

Thus, investors are being unnecessarily gloomy and there's no reason for this level of despondency. PayPal remains a highly free cash flow generative business that's cheaply valued at just 8x forward sales.