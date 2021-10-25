Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment thesis

LVMH's (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) organic revenue grew by 40% for 9M 2021 vs 2020 and by 11% vs 2019. The biggest segment Fashion & Leather Goods announced a record organic revenue, up 57% vs 2020. Asia's total revenue contribution continues to increase and investors need to be prepared for short-term noise from China. However, there are excellent long-term opportunities.

The French company has never been a bargain, the Corona crash aside, but the current valuation is at least close to historical levels and analysts see further upside potential.

Motivation for this article

Five months ago, I wrote about LVMH for the first time. Back then I was bearish mainly because of the high valuation. The share price continued to rise after that, but in mid-August, there was a correction after news that could negatively affect the business in China. Today we are back to about the level at the time of my first writing.

In this article, I will take a look at the latest numbers from 9M 2021. The company provides excellent material that allows easy and direct comparison with the pre-COVID business. Like almost all companies in the luxury goods segment, LVMH is highly valued. A peer comparison based on several factors indicates which company could be interesting for investment. Finally, we need to discuss a few potential risks.

9M 2021 results

The company highlighted that all business groups contributed to Q3 organic growth versus 2020. Organic revenue grew by 40% for 9M 2021 vs 2020 and by 11% vs 2019. Overall reported growth was 15% compared to 2019. Asia and the US showed sustained revenue growth, Tiffany is performing extremely well since its acquisition, and the Fashion & Leather Goods segment announced a record revenue.

In August, the "common prosperity" speech by Xi Jinping spooked many luxury brand investors and triggered a correction in this market segment. China is a key growth driver for LVMH's business and political changes can have a significant impact. The following image provides an overview of the revenue distribution by region of the last three 9Ms per year.

France and Europe (excl. France) contributed only 21% to the total revenue in 2021 compared to 27% in 2019. The United States, Japan, and other markets are pretty stable with around 43%. Asia has clearly outperformed the other regions and had a total revenue share of 36% in 2021 vs 31% in 2019 and 27% in 2016. That explains the harsh market reaction from August.

The plot below shows the revenue contribution by business group for the first nine months, starting from 2015 to 2021.

The Fashion & Leather Goods segment was also in the past the largest operation but in 2021 it contributed roughly 48% to the overall revenue. The pandemic had a big impact on LVMH's business and the Selective Retailing segment is still 26% below the 2019 highs. The 2021 bounce in the Watches & Jewelry group is related to the acquisition of Tiffany.

LVMH's business has recovered very well and the Fashion & Leather Goods segment, in particular, stands out. Selective Retailing and Perfumes & Cosmetics are still below their 2019 highs but the situation should improve once Corona measures are further relaxed.

Peer group

Let's compare LVMH with some of its peers, namely Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY), Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), and Hermes (OTCPK:HESAY). The table below shows relevant parameters for valuation, growth, and profitability (data from Seeking Alpha).

LVMH Kering Burberry Hermes Valuation P/E GAAP (ttm) 34,89 23,73 20,41 62,93 Price / Sales (ttm) 6,01 5,02 3,26 17,14 EV / EBITDA (fwd) 16,73 13,9 10,15 35,35 Price / Cash Flow (ttm) 18,57 16,93 12,93 48,36 Growth Revenue Growth (fwd) 10,63% 7,73% 8,18% 15,75% Revenue 5 Year (cagr) 8,73% 6,03% -1,40% 10,31% EBITDA 3 Year (cagr) 13,15% 8,85% -5,58% 16,35% Profitability Gross Profit Margin 67,27% 73,24% 69,98% 71,12% EBITDA Margin 29,20% 31,67% 20,77% 43,63% Return on Total Capital 11,44% 12,71% 9,24% 23,14%

Despite the high margins and nice revenue growth, Hermes looks extremely expensive. Kering operates with higher margins and a lower valuation compared to LVMH, but they score with stronger revenue growth. Burberry clearly ranks last in this comparison due to its lower margins and weak sales figures. This is also reflected in its lower valuation. In summary, Hermes is too expensive and Burberry's sales are not convincing. LVMH and Kering seem to be good candidates for further investment research.

Current valuation

A price-earnings ratio of 34,89 in combination with forward revenue growth of 10.63% makes LVMH an expensive stock. However, when looking at historical valuation, LVMH is trading roughly at pre-pandemic levels. That's not the case for every high-quality stock these days.

Analysts see further upside potential for the stock. The estimated upside is between 8 and 26%. However, I consider their price targets only as indicators.

I still think that LVMH is an expensive investment but I am impressed by the strong recovery of the business and its outstanding brands. During the August dip, I initiated a small starting position and will grow it through a monthly savings plan.

Risks to consider

Right now, everyone is talking about inflation, and LVMH is also affected by higher commodity prices. However, the company has pricing power due to its extremely strong brands.

Investors need to be prepared for more short-term noise from China. My fellow SA author Silver Coast Research discussed this aspect in his article. Nevertheless, I am convinced that Chinese society will flourish in the coming years and that this will create new potential buyer groups for LVMH.

The European business is still lagging behind the other regions and two segments are still below their 2019 highs. I also want to mention the strong dependency on the Fashion & Leather Goods segment.

Conclusion

LVMH is a company with high quality brands and outstanding management. Organic revenue grew by 40% for 9M 2021 vs 2020 and by 11% vs 2019. The biggest segment Fashion & Leather Goods announced a record organic revenue, up 57% vs 2020.

The "common prosperity" speech by Xi Jinping spooked many luxury brand investors and triggered a correction in this market segment. Asia's total revenue contribution continues to increase and investors need to be prepared for short-term noise. However, there are excellent long-term opportunities.

The French company has never been a bargain, the Corona crash aside, but the current valuation is at least close to historical levels and analysts see further upside potential. I would still be cautious with a one-time investment. A company like LVMH is a perfect candidate for an automated savings plan (it's always too expensive).