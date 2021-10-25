Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The U.S. equity market has been quite turbulent for the past few weeks. This week though, the investor sentiment about the upcoming corporate earnings season seems to have taken a turn for the better. The market seems to be showing signs of recovery, although it may be too early to say anything with confidence.

I believe that Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) can be a good pick in such uncertain times. Be it any sector or industry, subscription is fast becoming the dominant business model. As per E&Y Research, almost 90% of technology companies have now adopted a subscription-based business model. IDC predicts that more than half of the global GDP will stem from subscription-centric digital organizations by 2023. This is a huge market opportunity. With several prominent B2B and B2C customers already using Zuora's services, the company is very much in the right place and the right time to benefit from this exploding opportunity.

Although Zuora's shares have gained over 55% so far this year, it is nowhere near its IPO highs. This is not surprising, considering that the company faced many challenges related to product integrations, less scalable go-to-market strategy, and last-mile customizations needed by customers in the last three years. However, the company has now come a long way in solving these problems and seems to be firmly back on the path to growth. The company's turnaround efforts are boring fruit, as evidenced by a solid recovery in all of its key financial metrics in fiscal 2022 (ending January 31, 2022).

In this backdrop, let's first gloss over what is working in favor of Zuora.

Untapped market opportunity

Zuora offers "a cloud-based subscription management platform, architected specifically for dynamic, recurring business models". With positioning specifically targeted around removing pain points for subscription-centric businesses across their entire life cycle, the company is in a sweet spot to rapidly capture share in its $5 billion worth addressable market.

Although expected to grow annually at a CAGR (compounded average growth rate) of 32% from 2018 to 2022, this remains a fragmented market. Zuora differentiates itself as a market leader in the subscription management category and the only company with proven capabilities of handling complexity and volumes of B2B, B2C, and other combination businesses option for subscription models.

At the same time, the company has also tweaked its offerings to support non-subscription services for clients who opt for a hybrid model.

Focus on key verticals

Zuora has targeted three key verticals - high technology, manufacturing, and media - with massive opportunities to adapt the subscription model. The success of this targeted strategy becomes apparent when we see that the company grew its order pipeline by 82% year-over-year in fiscal 2021.

Multi-product strategy

Although previously focused mainly on Zuora Billing solution, the company now offers Zuora Revenue and Zuora Collect solutions built on a single Zuora Central platform. With multiple tightly interlinked products focused on removing the various pain points in the subscription economy, the company has managed to successfully implement its land-and-expand strategy.

Zuora's success in upselling activity becomes evident considering its second-quarter dollar-based net retention rate of 108%, already about its fiscal 2022 target of 105%. The company has also succeeded in improving customer retention levels, as evidenced by a 50% year-over-year decline in second-quarter churn rates.

Zuora expects Revenue, Collect, and Platform to become $100 million+ ARR products in coming years.

Zuora estimates its ARR (annual recurring revenue) opportunity from upselling and cross-selling to existing clients to be over $450 million. Based on these estimates, the company expects to reach ARR close to $700 million in the coming years.

Strong customer base

Zuora ended the second quarter with 694 customers having an ACV (annual contract value) greater than $100,000.

With this cohort accounting for 93% of its total customer base, the company's business seems quite resilient to macroeconomic uncertainties.

Robust go-to-market strategy

Zuora has been gradually transitioning its services business to partners such as system integrators and consultants while focusing mostly on the more lucrative subscription business. In the second quarter, SIs (system integrators) were involved in 40% of customer go-live projects. With SIs allocating more resources to Zuora, the company has succeeded in rapidly scaling its deployment capabilities.

Network effects

All of Zuora's applications are based on the Zuora Central Platform, the latter has been instrumental. The company also enables customers to build custom applications on this platform. Data collected across applications and industries is analyzed with artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to derive insights that are beneficial for both the company as well as its clients. As more and more customers use the platform for a range of use cases, it will become even more robust and effective. Zuora's network effects can be a solid advantage for the company in the coming years.

Supplementary offerings

Zuora's subscription graph has made it possible to integrate and analyze a range of data points for its many subscription-centric clients, across their entire business life-cycle. Clients use this information graph to decide on the "right action at the right time" as they work to manage the entire subscriber experience. Based on the data and insights generated by the Zuora subscription graph, the Zuora orchestration engine enables clients to design and automate several actions related to improving subscriber experiences.

Zuora's subscription app builder enables customers to leverage the subscription graph and orchestration engine to customize Zuora's offerings as per their specifications.

High revenue visibility and improving gross margins, free cash flows, annual recurring revenues

Zuora's second-quarter revenues grew at 15% year-over-year to $86.5 million. This was mainly driven by a 23% year-over-year jump in subscription revenues to $71.5 million. With subscription revenues accounting for 83% of the company's total revenues, Zuora enjoys significant revenue visibility. Zuora's second-quarter total revenue growth is also significantly higher than the growth rates seen in the past six quarters.

While subscription revenues are on a rise, the company witnessed a 10% year-over-year decline in service revenues. This is a part of the company's strategy to shift its services business to system integrators. This has led to 90 basis points year-over-year jump in the company's second-quarter non-GAAP gross margin to 64%.

The robust upselling activity helped the company report an 18% year-over-year jump in ARR in the second quarter, ahead of its 17% growth target. The company posted a free cash flow of $4.2 million in the first half of fiscal 2022 and is on its way to reporting the first full year of positive free cash flow.

There are a few risks to consider

While Zuora is the only well-known pure-play in the subscription management category, it continues to face significant competition from other ERP players such as Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP). It will also not be far-fetched to expect other companies to jump into this market, as it gains more traction.

Zuora is also not a profitable organization. Since the company has to make significant investments in its go-to-market strategy, it will most likely not break even in the near future. Although this is not abnormal for a high-growth company, a lack of profitability results in high share price volatility especially in times of macroeconomic uncertainty.

Valuation

Here, we will be considering forward EV/Sales multiples to study Zuora's valuation as compared to other peers with subscription-dominant business models. This multiple suits well for high-growth technology companies that have fast-rising top line but are not yet profitable. EV/Sales also helps give a complete picture of the company's financial position (equity and debt combined).

It is, however, not logical to compare Zuora with large companies such as SAP or Oracle, considering that the latter are not pure-play subscription management businesses.

Based on EV/FY 22 sales multiple of 7.52x and EV/FY 23 sales multiples of 6.56x, Zuora is definitely not a cheap pick. However, it is a reasonably priced stock considering that both the company and analysts are expecting its year-over-year top line growth to gradually increase from 10.64% in fiscal 2021 to around 25% in fiscal 2025. A steep revenue growth trajectory can translate into significant multiple expansion for Zuora, which would imply solid returns for retail investors in the coming years.

Conclusion

Although not a very cheap stock, Zuora is a compelling play on the future of the subscription economy. The company's turnaround strategy has been working, and almost all financial metrics are showing significant improvement. The company's multi-product strategy and focus on key verticals are helping it rapidly build its order pipeline. Hence, I consider Zuora to offer an attractive risk-reward proposition to retail investors at current valuation levels.