Paula Bronstein/Getty Images News

In 2016 former CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques started heading Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO). During his tenure the dividend was increased every year on the back of rising ore prices. There is a remarkable constant relation between ore price and dividend which can be used to define the expected dividend yield at different ore prices. The annual dividend appears to be a factor 22 lower than the ore price averaged over one year. This implies the company can still generate a 5% dividend yield at an ore price of US$75.

Company overview

The Rio Tinto business is structured according the following product groups:

Iron Ore

Aluminium

Copper & Diamonds

Energy & Minerals

The relevance of each product group differs however as the contribution to underlying EBITDA varies significantly. The underlying EBITDA was nearly US$19Bn (2020) for the Iron Ore segment whereas this number was US$5.8Bn for the other three segments combined. Without a doubt iron ore is the most important commodity for Rio Tinto. This statement is further supported by figure 1. The 2020 production in megaton (Mt) is clearly dominated by iron ore. Another noteworthy fact is that ore production is concentrated in Australia with the bulk being shipped to China.

Figure 1 - Rio Tinto global presence

With RIO depending heavily on the production of iron ore and China being the biggest consumer, it matters what happens in this country. Therefore it should come as no surprise that earnings will be affected by the recent struggles of Evergrande as the Chinese real estate sector generates much demand for iron. The aforementioned line of reasoning has been discussed extensively over the past weeks by other author and will therefore not be repeated. Instead this article will help to understand how the fluctuations in iron ore price actually affect shareholders of Rio Tinto.

Ore and earnings

As a mean to this end, the ore price (Iron ore fines 62% Fe CFR Futures) has been plotted against the underlying earnings. In addition to these numbers, the stock price of RIO is added as well, see figure 2. As one would expect the earnings (blue bars) roughly follow the price of iron ore (black line). From 2017 onward however the underlying earnings appear to gain faster than the iron ore price increases, meaning the company increased performance. This conclusion is supported by the fact ROCE increased from 11% (2016) to 27% (2020).

Secondly the stock price develops in line with the iron ore price as well. Although the correlation is not perfect, a look over the longer term clearly shows the two trend together. Therefore, it is hardly surprising the stock dropped when the ore price nearly halved in September.

Figure 2 - Underlying earnings, iron ore and stock price. Underlying earnings for 2021 (light red) only cover H1. [chart by author, data from investing.com, yahoo finance, RIO annual reports]

Correlation between ore and dividend

With RIO however returns are not merely driven by stock price. A large part of the returns are generated by the dividend. At the time of writing SA actually reports a dividend yield (FWD) of 10.68%. This is a high yield and given the recent implosion of the iron ore price the question becomes if and by how much the dividend will be lowered. After all, the dividend policy leaves room to do so:

The board expects total cash returns to shareholders over the longer term to be in a range of 40 to 60 per cent of underlying earnings in aggregate through the cycle. (…) Acknowledging the cyclical nature of the industry, in periods of strong earnings and cash generation, it is the board's intention to supplement the ordinary dividends with additional returns to shareholders.

To get a handle on the possible correlation between earnings and the dividends paid, the iron price has been plotted against the annual dividends paid since 2011, see figure 3.

Figure 3 - Annual dividends versus iron ore price [chart by author, data from investing.com, RIO annual reports]

The dividends shown are the interim and final dividends combined based on the results for a specific year. This is the method applied by the company in the annual reports. For example, the 2020 final dividend has been paid in 2021, but the amount has been reported under the dividends for 2020. This means the 2021 dividend of US$5.61 (3.76 ordinary and 1.85 special dividend) is only the interim dividend as the final dividend still needs to be declared next year.

The dividend pay-out clearly follows the iron ore price trend since 2017. This increase in dividend aligns with the tenure of Jean-Sébastien Jacques, the former Rio Tinto CEO who took the helm in 2016. Expectation is this trend will continue as current CEO Stausholm joined Rio Tinto in September 2018 as CFO. In other words, Stausholm was committed to the dividend policy in his previous role, which gives reason to believe existing policy will be continued.

As the dividend pay-out is tied to the iron ore price, the trend-line in figure 3 becomes important. The trend-line makes it possible to determine a ratio between the ore price and the dividend paid. The ratio of the trend-line and dividend is approximately a factor 22.

For clarification use is made of an example. In the year 2019 the iron ore price traded in a range between US$71 to 123. The graph shows the price slightly dropped in the first months of the year after which it reached a peak around July, only to come down again towards the end of the year. On average iron ore traded at US$93 during the entire year. At a ratio of 22, this means the dividend should equal US$4.22. The actual dividend for 2019 was US$4.43 as stated in the 2019 annual report.

Dividend forecast

Using the ratio, a prediction can be made for the final dividend of 2021, but also a range of forecasts can be made for the 2022 dividend. Concerning the final 2021 dividend the effect of the lower iron ore price should be accounted for. Up until writing, the iron ore price traded on average at a level of US$174 in 2021. Even with the iron ore price trading around the current level of US$123 for the remainder of the year, the average iron ore price for 2021 will not be affected too much. Extending current ore prices till the end of 2021, the average will reduce to approximately US$163.

Applying the factor of 22 to the estimated average ore price of US$163 for this year, the expected total dividend for 2021 becomes US$7.41, meaning the final 2021 dividend would be US$1.80. This result may seem meager, but it must be mentioned the interim 2021 dividend already surpassed the total dividend of 2020.

If 2022 is considered, it is nigh impossible to predict the iron prices, especially given the current situation China. What is possible is to assess the expected dividend for different iron ore prices if the aforementioned ratio is used. Table 1 shows the expected dividend for different levels of ore prices, as well as the expected forward dividend yield at time of writing.

Iron ore [US$] Dividend [US$] FWD yield [%] 75 3.41 5.2 100 4.55 7.0 125 5.68 8.7 150 6.82 10.5

Table 1 - Forward dividend yield versus iron ore price

The table shows that the forward dividend yield is very substantial. After all, if the current level of ore prices can be sustained for one year, a yield of 8.7% may be expected. Alternatively, for those who believe the ore price will drop further, it is still possible to receive a significant dividend yield.

Suppose at the turn of the year the ore price stands at US$100 and it continues to slide towards US$50 somewhere in July, only to regain towards a level of US$100 by the end of the year. In this case the annual average amounts to US$75, and an investor would receive a 5.2% yield in spite of the ore price fluctuating significantly over the span of a year.

The previous example shows the dividend yield is rather high even at lower ore prices. But with lower ore prices, the stock will trade lower as well as clearly shown in figure 2. What is the point of a high dividend yield if this is overshadowed by capital losses?

Metallize the economy

In its latest quarterly update Saxo Bank painted a dire picture for the post-pandemic world. Although I can recommend a read, the next selection summarizes the key points in relation to this article on RIO:

This could be the 1970s all over again, except this time it's all about the political imperative of the decarbonization of the economy, whatever that means for real growth. (…) The more we decarbonize under the present model the more we metallize the economy. (…) The ESG push and related green transformation effort have so much political capital behind them that failure is simply not an option.

Especially the last sentence is key for future demand for metals. With electricity seen as key to decarbonization for society, demand for metals such as lithium and copper will rise. This trend is also reflected by the new developments RIO is working on, an overview is given in figure 4. Out of the six major developments, four focus on copper and lithium. At the same time it should be realized these developments take several years to come online and will mainly consume capex in the short run.

Figure 4 - Developments [Rio Tinto]

The project with the most progression, the Oyu Tolgoi development, is facing headwinds as the total funding for the mine was revised upwards. Next on the list is the Jadar development which will take several years to come online as the company is still in the stage of acquiring land. This implies production of anything other than iron ore will remain relatively level and additional income can only be generated from price appreciation of metals such as copper. It also means the stock price development of Rio Tinto remains tied to the iron ore price for the coming years.

Although the Chinese demand for iron ore is currently under pressure, it is unlikely it will dry up completely. In addition, Western societies are suffering from ageing infrastructure and spending needs to be increased. This is not only the situation in the US, but also in Europe where infrastructure investments have declined since 2009. The under-investment in infrastructure will be exacerbated by the self-imposed requirements for new infrastructure to make decarbonization possible.

This means a potential drop in Chinese demand for iron ore may be alleviated by increased demand from the Western world. The exact timing of these investments however depends on the progress made by politicians and the formulation of policy before actual cash is spend. Therefore I believe downward pressure on ore prices will remain in place in the short term subsequently putting pressure on RIO stock.

Conclusion

The main driver for the performance of Rio Tinto is the iron ore business. On the back of the Evergrande problems the iron ore price dropped significantly, which will affect the company. Nevertheless RIO will remain profitable and also at lower iron ore prices it will distribute a substantial dividend to shareholders. It was shown that, even at an iron ore price level of US$75, the company can generate a 5% dividend yield.

Apart from the dividend yield, shareholders should be aware the stock price moves in tandem with the iron ore price and will do so for the foreseeable future, especially as it will take several years for the company to increase the relevance of metals other than iron for the overall performance. Given the current situation surrounding Chinese real estate developers, a sudden uptick in ore price is not likely and downside risk remains on the short term. As long term prospects are brighter and the company has the ability to generate high dividends at current or lower ore prices, it is suggested to HOLD a position in this company.