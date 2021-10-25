Diego Antonio Maravilla Ruano/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock peaked at close to $160 apiece in early September, before succumbing to pressure from rising bond yields. The stock tumbled by close to 9% at the quarter’s trough, wiping out more than $290 billion in market cap as investors’ concerns over potential erosion of value on future gains due to rising interest rates drew an extended selloff on tech stocks earlier this month. But robust corporate earnings reported in recent weeks have assuaged some of the concerns stemming from elevated bond yields and inflation risks.

This is further corroborated by the Apple stock’s mild rebound towards last month’s peak in recent weeks, as investors mull on better-than-expected fourth quarter results ahead of the company’s earnings call scheduled for later this week. Many of Apple’s new products introduced during the September-quarter have been sold out online within minutes for delivery on the initial release date. Meanwhile, older products have also benefited from heightened demand during back-to school sales. It is likely that Apple has, once again, mitigated the impacts from supply chain constraints during the September-quarter as they did during the June-quarter.

In the meantime, investors will continue to keep their eyes peeled for any information management can disclose on what lies ahead for Apple, especially with regards to how the company will fare compared to the broader tech industry amid protracted supply chain constraints going into the next quarter. Apple’s recent introduction of upgraded best-sellers – including the 5G-enabled iPhone 13, Series 7 Apple Watch, and all-new 2021 MacBook Pros powered by its custom M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon – paired with upcoming holiday season demands are expected to kick-start one of the strongest quarters in Apple’s history. However, the supply chain constraints that management had warned about in previous quarters may finally be catching up. Apple’s online store is starting to show piling order backlogs on everything, ranging from the iPhone 13 to the highly-ridiculed $19 microfiber polishing cloth, with extended delivery times running into November or even December.

Yet, consistent with our previous analysis on what to consider for the rest of 2021, Apple continues to be well-positioned for significant upsides as “the trend remains its friend”. It is important to understand that the biggest headwind that Apple is currently grappling with is merely a near-term supply chain problem instead of a longer-term demand problem. Any softness to Apple’s earnings in coming months will be merely a timing issue instead of permanent losses. And iPhone and Mac sales will continue to be two key drivers for kicking off a strong start to fiscal 2022 thanks to increasing 5G-conversions and rising demands for personal computers in the post-pandemic era. Based on these considerations, our outlook on the stock remains bullish ahead of Apple’s upcoming earnings release. And consistent with our latest forecast, our 12-month price target remains unchanged at $170.91 despite recent warnings of extended supply chain slowdowns from the industry.

The Biggest iPhone Launch Cycle Ever

iPhone sales will continue to be a key driver to Apple’s success. While ongoing supply chain constraints may dwarf the product’s maximum sales potential, it will still be better than ever before thanks to Apple’s prescient move on over-ordering to create a buffer for any supply impediments and robust customer demand.

From a supply perspective, Apple’s earlier decision to order 90 million units of the new iPhone 13s, which represents a 20% increase to typical initial production levels of 75 million units, was a prudent move. Despite Apple’s recent decision to cut the initial production run for the newest iPhone 13 devices to 80 million units amid rising supply chain constraints raised by suppliers Broadcom and Texas Instrument, the revised production volume still exceeds the 75 million units typically ordered on the initial production run of new iPhones. And from a demand perspective, Apple is well on track towards selling out its anticipated inventory of iPhone 13s prepared for the rest of the calendar year, which will mark the largest launch cycle in the history of iPhones. Since the device’s launch last month, availability has already dwindled across every colour, size and configuration, an unprecedented sight according to some Apple store employees. Surging global demand for the new iPhone 13 is further corroborated by piling pre-orders, with delivery times now extended to late November or even December for some models.

The strength in demand is expected to persist into the long-run, as the iPhone enters into a “multiyear upgrade cycle” underpinned by the global push for 5G adoption and an aging installed base. Reputable wireless carriers in the U.S., Apple’s largest market, have been keen on promoting the sale of 5G-enabled devices, including the iPhone 12/13, in recent months with enticing offers in hopes of boosting their 5G network sign-ups and capitalizing on returns from their years of investments into the rollout of next-generation wireless service. And with more than a quarter of Apple’s active iPhone installed base being older than 3.5 years (circa iPhone 8 and iPhone X), Apple is looking to benefit from a multi-year slew of upgrade purchases as users of the older iPhones look to convert to newer models that are compatible with the latest technology.

Although the near-term supply of iPhone 13s may be lagging behind demand by wide margins, it is also likely that its peers have been faring much worse. Apple has always been the last to suffer and the first to recover amid industry-wide headwinds. And with regards to ongoing supply chain woes, the same narrative applies as Apple remains one of the largest and most important customers for many component suppliers. Paring this competitive advantage with the expectation for Apple’s biggest iPhone launch cycle ever, the stock is slated for greater share gains ahead.

"Unleash"-ing the Best-In-Class MacBook Pro

MacBook sales have been another key driver for Apple’s success in recent periods. The segment’s year-over-year sales growth reached as high as 70% during the March-quarter. And as of the most recent quarter ended September, it is estimated that the Mac segment has outperformed expectations once again. Market data suggests that global Mac sales have accounted for approximately 9% of the global PC market during the September-quarter, while shipments increased by 10% from the prior year. This effectively catapults Apple from fourth place during the June-quarter to second place after Dell in terms of global PC market share.

Looking ahead, the redesigned MacBook Pro introduced last week during “Unleashed” is expected to further strengthen Apple’s performance through to the end of the year. The all-new MacBook Pro is rid of legacy Intel chips, and instead utilizes Apple’s custom M1 Pro and M1 Max chips to enable up to 70% better performance. As a device that seeks to satisfy the needs of a diverse group of consumers, ranging from professional creators and photographers to corporate users and students, the custom M1 processors make the newest MacBook Pro “better than any Intel-based device for nearly every productivity use case outside of gaming”. This accordingly underpins an even stronger sales outlook for Apple’s Mac segment, as global PC demand continues to advance at an anticipated compounded annual growth rate of 8.5% towards a market value of $224.3 billion by 2025.

In addition to improved performance and specs from the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, the all-new MacBook Pro also brings back some of the “pro” features in older models. Returning features, which have been forfeited in exchange for sleeker exterior designs in recent years, include the following:

MagSafe Charging: Apple introduced USB-C charging across all MacBook models in 2016 as a mean to consolidate data transferring, device connection, and charging ports into one seamless input. Yet, many have complained over the safety and convenience of the USB-C Lightning ports. Unlike the MagSafe charging plugs, the USB-C charging cables have been the biggest culprit to MacBook Pros crashing onto the floor, as it does not break the laptop from safety if someone ever trips on the cable, which is quite a common occurrence. As a result, Apple has reintroduced the user-friendly MagSafe charging in the 2021 MacBook Pro. Dubbed “MagSafe 3”, the newest charging cable also addresses an ancient complaint about poor quality on the first-generation MagSafe cables by incorporating a woven design to enable greater durability.

Physical Function Keys: While the Touch Bar has added a sophisticated touch to the MacBook and pays homage to Apple’s best-selling touch-screen products, many Mac users will likely come to a unanimous agreement that it was pretty much useless. Not to mention, the Touch Bar was prone to unintended activations of Siri or volume adjustments due to its positioning and highly sensitive nature. After four years of lack-lustre reception, it was about time that Apple bring back the physical function keys.

HDMI and SD Card Slot: As mentioned earlier, the USB-C Lightning port was introduced four years ago in replacement of the HDMI and SD Card Slots to enable a sleeker exterior design. Yet, pro users like photographers and creators had found themselves introducing additional adapters that have made their MacBooks clunkier than ever before. Now, the HDMI and SD Card Slots are back to enable immediate convenient access to media and connection to external displays.

Afterall, satisfying the needs of users is the key to consistent demand. In addition to restoring some of the features that have been greatly missed over the last four years, Apple has also introduced a wider display, an improved 1080 HD video camera, extended battery life of up to 21 hours, and fast charging that can quickly power up to 50% within 30 minutes.

While the biggest immediate challenge to Apple’s Mac segment remains none but the extended stretch of chip supply shortage and overall supply chain bottlenecks sparked by lingering pandemic disruptions, the preferential treatment Apple receives from its suppliers as discussed in earlier sections will likely get the Cupertino-based tech giant through this hurdle better than any of its rivals. The new upgrades on the 2021 MacBook Pro also makes Apple one of the best providers for portable workstations, which will enable greater capitalization of PC market share as global demand continues to pick-up. Consistent with our latest forecast, the segment is expected to grow by close to 10% in fiscal 2022 despite challenging compares in 2021.

Conclusion

With extended delivery times on almost every product that Apple has to offer, it is clear that the company continues to operate under a supply-driven environment like every other peer within the industry due protracted supply chain disruptions. But considering Apple’s favourable relationship with its suppliers, paired with a strong iPhone upgrade cycle ahead and a best-in-class workstation laptop to suit the productivity needs of all kinds of user, the tech giant benefits from a strong competitive edge against the broader market. With the stock still down by 4% from its September peak and upside potential of at least 15% in the near-term based on our latest forecast, Apple remains a strong stock pick to add ahead of its upcoming earnings call.