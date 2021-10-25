Leila Melhado/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:MELI) offers a great way to get exposure to the fast-growing emerging market e-commerce and FinTech industries. There are not many companies with the combined reach that MercadoLibre has in its area of the world, and it can use its massive scale to continue to expand into new horizontals such as a two-sided payments network. This makes MercadoLibre a unique and compelling growth investment.

Introduction

Morgan Stanley recommends an allocation towards emerging markets of "at least 13% but perhaps materially more [up to 39%]" based on Modern Portfolio Theory. The firm expects emerging markets to outperform developed markets in the coming decade.

Personally, I aim to have 15-25% of my portfolio in emerging markets. I also subscribe to the idea that investors should buy what they know. Unfortunately, these two goals often feel mutually exclusive. For example, I can't just order a product off of MercadoLibre or JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) because I live in the United States and they won't be able to fulfill my order.

To understand these companies, I try to draw comparisons to companies I am more familiar with. In this article, I will draw comparisons between MercadoLibre and companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), and even JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

After drawing these comparisons, we'll see that MercadoLibre's positioning is in many ways stronger - or at least more broad - than its developed market peers.

Before we dive in, here are a couple useful tables that provide an overview of how MercadoLibre's revenues were divided in 2020:

Commerce 64% FinTech 36%

Brazil 55% Argentina 25% Mexico 14% Other 6%

The E-Commerce Business

In my view, e-commerce remains one of the best long term investment opportunities. Although it's already grown a lot from a base of basically nothing a couple decades ago, there are plenty of long term growth drivers remaining including delivery drones, higher internet penetration, AR/VR shopping experiences, growth in the digital native population, and robotic fulfillment.

Ark Invest estimates that e-commerce will reach 60% penetration by 2030, and Nasdaq estimates 95% penetration by 2040. GrandViewResearch projects a 14.7% CAGR through 2027, which represents a similar pace as the other projections.

Many of these growth drivers are stronger in Latin America, where just 59% of people had internet access in 2018 compared to 90% in the USA. In this region, e-commerce accounts for just 4.7% of total retail sales compared to 20.3% in the USA.

That brings us to MercadoLibre, which describes itself as:

MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America based on unique visitors and page views, and is present in 18 countries We offer our users an ecosystem of six integrated e-commerce and digital payments services: The Mercado Libre Marketplace

The Mercado Pago FinTech platform

The Mercado Envios logistics service

The Mercado Libre Ads solution

The Mercado Libre Classifieds service

The Mercado Shops online storefronts solution

This presence in 18 countries is a huge competitive advantage. The company competes with many smaller players in individual countries, but when it comes to listing and shipping items across borders, the Mercado Envios logistics service is basically unrivaled.

Combined with the MercadoLibre Marketplace, it's easy to see why people describe this company as the Amazon of Latin America. Both companies focus on online marketplaces with best-in-class logistics. The Mercado Libre Ads solution is also similar to Amazon Ads; selling high-value placements within their respective marketplaces will likely be a growth driver for both companies in the coming years.

The Amazon comparison also holds up based on market share. MercadoLibre (known as MercadoLivre in Brazil) has the most traffic share in the three major markets of Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico; even more than Amazon itself. Although it's not shown in the graphic, MercadoLibre is also the leader in traffic share in virtually all of the other countries it competes in. For comparison, Amazon has a similar lead in the USA (i.e. more than twice as much traffic as the next largest player).

This leadership is a testament to how well MercadoLibre has executed in the past, and it bodes well for their future. The combination of a first(ish) mover advantage, an exclusive focus on this region, best-in-class logistics, and horizontal solutions all helped MercadoLibre build this position. This leadership team remains intact in the future, and they can now use MercadoLibre's greater scale to continue to gain market share. They've already been doing this, with market share increasing by 50% since 2015.

One huge difference between Amazon and MercadoLibre is their relationship with small businesses. While Amazon is often thought of as a killer of small business, MercadoLibre is generally viewed as an enabler of them. Like Shopify, they have an online website/presence manager (Mercado Shops), a point-of-sale solution for physical stores, alternative lending, and more small business solutions. These solutions will be discussed more in the FinTech section.

Although it's an oversimplification, a version of Amazon that doesn't get all the negative press about killing off small business is certainly appealing, and it's arguably a factor in Shopify's success in developed markets. MercadoLibre has certainly been the subject of controversy before - for example when it was investigated by the Mexican government for monopolistic practices - but the investigation was concluded with no harmful evidence found.

Finally, it's worth mentioning the Craigslist-esque classifieds business, which the company notes is a major traffic driver. This service allows users to buy and sell cars and real estate without MercadoLibre taking a percentage cut of the final transaction (they only take a flat fee, whereas the Marketplace also has a final value fee). Aside from driving traffic, this business could theoretically be expanded in the future to be something like a Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) of Latin America. They also plan to offer classifieds for services in addition to products, similar to Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR).

FinTech

Being the Amazon of fast-growing LATAM is already impressive. But MercadoLibre doesn't stop there, and it's the remaining services they offer that make them such a compelling investment. In fact, I'm even more excited about MercadoLibre's FinTech business than I am about Amazon's cloud computing business. Cloud computing is already a very established market, while 50% of the LATAM population is still completely unbanked. (But don't rule out a cloud/SaaS business for MercadoLibre either; they are working on offering "enterprise software solutions to their online commerce business clients.")

The synergies between e-commerce and FinTech are huge, since consumers already spend money in e-commerce products. In fact, MercadoLibre's FinTech business started as part of its e-commerce business and then grew to be so much more.

We began first by satisfying the growing demand for online-based payment solutions by providing merchants the necessary digital payment infrastructure for e-commerce to flourish in Latin America. Today, Mercado Pago's digital payments business not only allows merchants to facilitate checkout and payment processes on their websites through a branded or white label solution or software development kits, but it also enables users to transfer money in a simple manner to each other through the Mercado Pago website or on Mercado Pago app As we deployed our digitally-based payments solutions, we also observed that individuals and micro, small and medium- sized enterprises ("MSMEs") in the physical world were being underserved or overlooked by incumbent payment providers and financial institutions in Latin America, and that a very large number of retail transactions were still being settled in cash throughout the region

What started out as basically an equivalent of Amazon Pay grew into something more like Venmo/PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) with peer-to-peer transactions and fund storage, and then grew even further into something like Shopify or Square (NYSE:SQ) with FinTech services for all businesses including physical stores.

MercadoLibre's reputation as an enabler - rather than destroyer - of small businesses is what allowed it to enter these horizontals so successfully. Amazon tried to offer some of these services in the USA but backed down due to skepticism from small businesses, ultimately sending its users a Square reader instead.

As far as I can tell, there's no developed world company that has MercadoLibre's breadth of influence in the countries where it operates. In the USA, we have Amazon, Shopify, and Square. In LATAM, they have MercadoLibre.

Today, MercadoLibre has expanded further to offer more services like alternative lending and a retail investing/saving product similar to Square's Cash App. They even offer a digital payment solution that lets users pay for utilities and phone lines.

Much like Shopify, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) in their respective markets, MercadoLibre's FinTech+e-commerce integration gives it a major advantage over traditional banks in the form of data.

For example, they can offer better risk-adjusted lending because of all the data they get about their clients through the e-commerce product. They can even collect loan repayments from merchants automatically by adding a fee when they process transactions for them:

This has also allowed us to develop our own proprietary credit risk models with unique data that differentiate our scoring from traditional financial institutions, as we are able to leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms that we historically used for fraud prevention. Additionally, because our merchants' business flows through Mercado Pago, we are able to collect principal and interest payments from their existing sales on Mercado Libre's Marketplaces, meaningfully reducing the risk of uncollectability on the loans we originate to our merchants In 2017 we began to extend consumer credit to our buyers as well, leveraging their existing data on Mercado Libre's Marketplaces to proactively offer loans to them both on and off the marketplace

I don't believe that MercadoLibre's FinTech expansion is anywhere near done, however. The company's long term vision is to build an alternative two-sided network, with consumers on one side and merchants on the other.

For comparison, popular payment networks like Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) have four "sides": the consumer, the issuer (the consumer's bank), the merchant, and the acquirer (the merchant's bank). By filling the role of the issuer and acquirer, MercadoLibre can also fill the role of a payment network in a more timely and cost-effective way. That is, a purchase could be made by a consumer on the MercadoLibre marketplace and MercadoLibre could handle the entire financial transaction - and all of the high value fees and data associated with it - without involving another party.

If MercadoLibre realizes this vision, then it's basically Amazon, Shopify, PayPal, Square, JPMorgan Chase, and Visa all rolled into one.

In my view, there are only three companies in the entire world that have positioned themselves to combine commerce and finance in this way: Alibaba, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre. And I want to be very long all three of them.

Maybe some other companies like Shopify and Square have a chance, but so far they have only established themselves in commerce or finance and not both (although Shopify has made good progress on the business finance side, and Square has a strong presence in physical commerce). Even Alibaba has run into issues with the regulatory crackdown on Ant Group.

Risks

The biggest risk facing MercadoLibre investors comes from the countries where it operates. These countries often have issues like political instability, inflation, and uneven economic growth.

Part of the reason for MercadoLibre's recent selloff is probably that Brazil just entered a bear market. Similarly, the Argentine Peso depreciated against the U.S. dollar by approximately 41.7% in 2019 and 31.7% in 2020. This is especially concerning since MercadoLibre reports in USD.

But despite these risks, the real GDP growth rates of the countries where MercadoLibre operates are generally similar or even slightly above the USA's typical GDP growth rate of 2%.

One way that MercadoLibre can potentially address these issues is with Bitcoin. The company already has a long history with Bitcoin; they integrated it into MercadoPago in 2015, recently created a Bitcoin-based real estate platform, and actually added Bitcoin to their balance sheet earlier this year. Although Bitcoin is a controversial topic, when the local currency has inflation rates at 30-40%, perhaps we can agree that the relative risk of owning Bitcoin is somewhat reduced.

Of course, there are other risks too:

Competition has always existed, but may increase with Sea Limited entering the region last year.

Valuation can always be marked as a concern. Some consider a 13.56 P/S ratio very high, but it's reasonably within its historic 10-14 range. However, continued margin compression or an unexpected slowdown in growth could certainly compress multiples and change the investment thesis.

With a beta of 1.55, MercadoLibre is certainly volatile. This shouldn't be too much of a concern for long term investors though.

Despite these issues, I don't consider MercadoLibre to be very high risk. None of these risks are new, and they haven't prevented MercadoLibre from returning a fantastic 38% per year over the last 10 years. The company is a clear market leader in a very fast growing industry and has relatively little debt, so the chance of them going bankrupt or completely disappearing is very low.

There's always a chance that the growth story changes and the stock tanks further. That's the case with every growth investment, but it's perhaps elevated for MercadoLibre investors since we don't use their products and can't keep a very close eye on the company. For this reason, it's important for investors to size their position accordingly, dollar cost average, and check in on the story at the company's quarterly earnings reports.

Conclusion

The e-commerce and FinTech opportunity in emerging markets is quite different from in developed markets. Because emerging markets are typically underbanked, e-commerce companies have a chance to also become banks and payment networks for many of the consumers and small businesses they serve.

MercadoLibre is executing very well on this opportunity so far, and it's still in the early innings with the region still being 50% unbanked and e-commerce penetration at just 4.7%. If they continue to execute well, they can expand further to become a payment network for the region, and perhaps even more. The sky's the limit for MercadoLibre.